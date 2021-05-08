ແຜນທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຄອມພີວເຕີ ສາມາດທໍານາຍໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະມີການລະບາດ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໃດ

ການຄາດເດົາເບິ່ງວ່າ ຈະມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫລືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້ແມ່ນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ແລ້ວ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືປ້ອງກັນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນແຜນທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຈຸດເດືອດຂອງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດທີ່ກຳລັງຈະມາເຖິງ, ຖ້າຫາກມີຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ແມ້ນຢໍາຖືກ ຕ້ອງ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ, Elizabeth Lee ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດ ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານສາມາດເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ ແລະຮູ້ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການລະ ບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປວ່າຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນບໍ່ ແລະມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄວປານໃດ? ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການກະຕຸ້ນໂດຍການຮຽນຮູ້ຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກ.

ທ່ານ ເທີເກ ອາເຢີ (Turgay Ayer) ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນເຕັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງລັດຈໍເຈຍ ເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫຼັກຂອງໂຄງການນີ້.

ທ່ານ ເທີເກ ອາຍເຢີ (Turgay Ayer) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໃນລະດັບທ້ອງຖິ່ນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຢູ່ໃນລະ ດັບໃດໃນເຂດຄາວຕີ ຫຼືເມືອງນຶ່ງໆ."

ໂດຍມີໄວ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຊົນຮູ້, ແຜນທີ່ທາງອອນລາຍອັນນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພາບລວມຂອງພະຍາດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນ - ມັນແມ່ນ ບົດສະຫຼຸບກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສແຜ່ລາມໄດ້ໄວປານໃດ. ຍິ່ງສີມັນມືດຂຶ້ນເທົ່າໃດ ຢູ່ໃນແຜນທີ່ນີ້ ກໍ ຍິ່ງມີຄວາມເປັນໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ການທໍາ ນາຍປະເພດນີ້ ແມ່ນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຍ້ອນມີຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ປ້ອນເຂົ້າໃນລະບົບຄິດໄລ່ ມາຊ່ວຍ. ຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວລວມມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີຄົນເປັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະຈໍານວນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ, ທີ່ຕັ້ງທາງພູມສັນຖານ, ອັດຕາການຈ້າງງານ, ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໜ້າກາກປິດປາກ, ຈຳນວນການກວດພະຍາດປະຈຳວັນ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານອາຍເຢີກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

"ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບຕົວແບບຂອງການທໍານາຍໃດໆ ຄຸນນະພາບຂອງມັນ ຈະດີ ກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອມີຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ດີປ້ອນເຂົ້າໄປ."

ການວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນສຳລັບແຕ່ລະເຂດຄາວຕີ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍອາທິດ ສຳລັບມະນຸດເພື່ອທຳການທໍານາຍເບິ່ງ. ແຕ່ການຮຽນຮູ້ຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກແມ່ນ ເລັ່ງໃຫ້ໄວ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການກວດພົບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດເຮັດໄດ້ ໃນຕົວຂອງມັນເອງ.

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການສັກຢາວັກຊີນກໍຕາມ, ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງເຊັ່ນເຄື່ອງມືການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ນີ້ ກໍ່ຍັງມີຄຸນຄ່າຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ແຈັກພຣີດ ຊາດທ໌ວອລ (Jagpreet Chhatwal) ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍທົ່ວໄປຂອງລັດ ແມສຊາຈູແຊສ (Massachusetts) ແລະໂຮງຮຽນແພດສາດຂອງມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ຮາວາດ (Harvard) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການສັກຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ ກໍຕາມ ເຄື່ອງມືກວດຫາການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຍັງມີຄວາມເໝາະ ສົມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ຊາດທ໌ວອລ ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

“ຖ້າມີສາຍພັນໃໝ່ມາ, ສາຍພັນປ່ຽນແປງໃໝ່ ແລະວັກຊີນໃຊ້ການກັບພວກມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫລື ຮອດຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງຂອງໄລຍະທີ່ມີການປ້ອງກັນຂອງສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ໄດ້ ຫລຸດລົງໄປ- ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາກໍຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ເທື່ອວ່າມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໃດ. ແຕ່ ຮອດຕອນໃດ ຕອນນຶ່ງ, ມັນອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ມັນອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນ 12 ເດືອນ, ໃນ 18 ເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້."



ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ເຄື່ອງມືນີ້ ພຽງແຕ່ຄາດເດົາເບິ່ງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໃນສະຫະລັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຍ້ອນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ປະເທດອື່ນ.

ໂດຍມີຂໍ້ມູນພຽງພໍ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປີດກວ້າງໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງເຄື່ອງມືກວດຫາການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດສໍາລັບປະເທດອື່ນ ໃນອະນາ ຄົດ ໄດ້- ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກສາມາດວາງແຜນໃຫ້ໄດ້ດີຫຼື ກະທັ້ງສາມາດທີ່ຫລີກລ້ຽງການລະບາດໄດ້ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Predicting whether an outbreak is likely to happen is now possible with the COVID-19 Outbreak Detection Tool, a map that shows the coming hotspots for the disease, if accurate data is available. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details

What if you could look at a map and know where the next COVID-19 outbreak would be and how soon it would happen? One exists, fueled by machine learning.

Turgay Ayer, Georgia Institute of Technology:

“In order to respond to the pandemic at the local level, it's important to understand how the disease spreads at what rate in a given county or in a given city.”

Available to the public, this online map is not a present snapshot of how much disease there is in a community – it’s a summary of how fast the virus is spreading.

The darker the colors on the map, the more likely an outbreak will happen.

This type of prediction is possible with the help of data entered into an algorithm. The data include reported COVID-19 cases and deaths, geographic location, employment rate, face mask mandates, daily number of tests and other information.

Turgay Ayer, Georgia Institute of Technology:

“As in any prediction modeling the qualities (are) as good as the input data is.”

Analyzing the data for each county would take days or weeks for humans to make a prediction. But machine learning speeds up and automates the process of detecting an outbreak.

Researchers say even with vaccines, something like this COVID-19 Outbreak Detection Tool is still valuable.

Jagpreet Chhatwal, Massachusetts General Hospital / Harvard Medical School:

“If new strains come, the new variants and the vaccine is not working on them, or they at some point the duration of protection from vaccines wane -- we don't know that yet, when it's going to happen. But at some point, it may happen. It may happen 12 months from now, 18 months from now.”

Currently this tool only predicts outbreaks in the U.S. because of the challenge of collecting data in other countries.

With enough information, researchers say they are open to creating a detection tool for other countries in the future – to help public health officials better plan or even avoid an outbreak.