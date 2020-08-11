ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເຊັນດຳລັດ ເພື່ອຫ້າມໃຊ້ TikTok ແລະ WeChat

ດຳລັດສະບັບໃໝ່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການຫ້າມແອັບພລີເຄ ຊັ້ນ ສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງ ຈີນ ຄື TikTok ແລະ WeChat ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ກຳລັງຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ.

ໃນວັນທີ 6 ສິງຫາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ TikTok ແລະ WeChat ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ ກົດ ໝາຍອຳນາດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຫ້າມປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ດຳເນີນການໂອນເງິນໃດໆກັບບໍລິສັດແມ່ຂອງ TikTok ແລະ WeChat ຫຼັງຈາກ 45 ວັນ, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ບຸກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດໂຄສະນາໃນແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າດາວໂຫຼດຜ່ານ App store ຫຼື ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລາຍເຊັນກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ວີໂອເອໄດ້ລົມກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ, ນັກວິໄຈຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ແລະ ຜູ້ໃຊ້ແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນສຳລັບທັດສະນະຄະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມໝາຍໂດຍກົງ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວຂອງການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຫ້າມສອງແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ສມິດ (Eric Schmidt) ອະດີດຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Google ໄດ້ທຳນາຍໃນປີ 2018 ວ່າ ພາຍໃນນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດຂ້າງໜ້າ, ມັນ ຈະມີອິນເຕີແນັດສອງຊະນິດແຕກຕ່າງກັນ: ອັນນຶ່ງແມ່ນນຳໜ້າໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອີກອັນນຶ່ງນຳໜ້າໂດຍ ຈີນ.

ພຽງສອງປີຫຼັງຈາກຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານໃນງານເອກະຊົນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍ ບໍລິສັດລົງທຶນ Village Global VC, ທີ່ວ່າ ການຄາດເດົາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ເບິ່ງຄື ວ່າໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ.

President Trump new executive orders banning Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat marked a significant escalation in the ongoing technology tensions between the U.S. and China, according to analysts.

On August 6th, Trump declared that TikTok and WeChat posed a threat to national security and invoked the International Emergency Economic Power Act. He prohibited Americans from carrying out any transactions with the parent companies of TikTok and WeChat beyond 45 days--- meaning U.S. companies and individuals will not be able to advertise with the platforms, offer them for download via app stores, or enter into licensing agreements with them.

VOA spoke with government officials, think tank experts and app users for perspective on the immediate and long-term implications of the decision to ban the two major Chinese apps.

Two Internets: One controlled by the U.S., the other by China

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, predicted in 2018 that within the next decade, there would be two distinct Internets: one led by the U.S. and the other one led by China.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/20/eric-schmidt-ex-google-ceo-predicts-internet-split-china.html

Only two years after his comments at a private event held by investment firm Village Global VC, that prediction seems to have become a reality.