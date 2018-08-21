ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ຫຼາຍລູກ ເຂົ້າໃສ່ ຄຸ້ມນັກການທູດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ

ຕຳຫຼວດອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍລູກ ຕົກຖືກຄຸ້ມນັກການທູດ ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ ກຳລັງ

ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນອີດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນວັນພັກ ຂອງຊາວມຸສລິມ

ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຍິງມາຈາກເຂດຊານເມືອງ ໂດຍທີີ່

ບາງລູກ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃກ້ໆບໍລິເວນທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະສະຖານທູດ ຕ່າງໆນຳດ້ວຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ການີ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຈະຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ

ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດບຸນອີດ. ທ່ານ ການີ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້

ປະກາດຢຸດຍິງ ເປັນເວລາດົນເຖິງ 3 ເດືອນ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໂດຍມີເງື່ອນໄຂວ່າ ກຸ່ມ

ກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດາ

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການສູ້ລົບ 4 ວັນ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະບຸນອີດ ໃນ

ສັບປະດານີ້ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ປະກາດຫຍັງເລີຍ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.

ທ່ານຮາຣູນ ຈາຄານຊູຣີ ໂຄສົກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະ

ບານຈະສືບຕໍ່ ປະຕິບັດການ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຈົນກວ່າ ຈະມີການປະກາດຢຸດຍິງ

ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຈາກຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງ

ຈະໃຊ້ໄດ້ ພຽງແຕ່ ໃນເມື່ອກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ປະກາດອອກມາ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ກັບກຸ່ມ

ຕາລີບານ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່ອນຜັນ

ຈາກການສູ້ລົບແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ຈະສືບຕໍ່

ການປະຕິບັດງານ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ລັດອິສລາມ ແລະພວກລັກລອບຄ້າຢາ

ເສບຕິດ.

Afghan police say several rockets hit the diplomatic district in the capital, Kabul, Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani was delivering a message for the Muslim holiday celebrations of Eid.



Police say the rockets were fired from outside the city, with some landing near the presidential palace and embassy compounds.



President Ghani denounced the rocket attacks during his Eid message. Ghani on Sunday announced a ceasefire of up to three-months with the Taliban, conditional on the insurgency reciprocating.



Taliban sources said their leadership had told local commanders to stop fighting for four days over the Eid festival this week, but were unlikely to officially announce anything.



Presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori said Monday the government will continue its operations against the Taliban until an official ceasefire announcement from Taliban leadership is made.He also said the ceasefire will hold only for the period the Taliban announce.



He added the government wanted a country wide ceasefire with the Taliban, but said the Islamic State militants would get no reprieve from fighting.The security forces, he said, would continue their operations against IS militants and drug smugglers.

