ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກກາຊາ: ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ ມີປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 27,365 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບອີກ 66,630

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 27,365 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບອີກ 66,630 ຄົນ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ນັບແຕ່ວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງລາຍງານອີກວ່າ ມີຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 127 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກ 178 ຄົນ ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ, ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ທົ່ວອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້, ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະດໍາເນີນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ລັດຖະ ບານຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີແຜນການໃດໆທີ່ຈະນໍາເອົາພວກໂຕປະກັນກັບຄືນມາ ແລະຍຸຕິສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີຍ.
ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ X ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ຄົ້ນພົບ “ປືນ AK-47, ລູກປືນ, ອຸປະກອນທາງທະຫານ, ແລະຊັບສິນດ້ານເຕັກໂນໂລຊີຕ່າງໆ,” ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສາງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນບໍລິເວນເມືອງ ຄານ ຢູນິສ.
ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ, ອົງການ IDF ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົ້ນພົບ “ປືນ AK-47 7 ກະບອກ, ປືນສັ້ນ 3 ກະບອກ, ອຸປະກອນທາງທະຫານ, ລູກປືນ, ແລະ ລະເບີດມື” ຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານວ່າ ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະບຸກໂຈມຕີກຸ່ມຮາມາສໄປສູ່ເມືອງຣາຟາ.
ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື EU ທ່ານໂຈເຊັບ ບໍເຣລ (Josep Borrell) ກ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວມີທ່າທາງທີ່ຈະແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວພາກພື້ນ ເວັນແຕ່ການຢຸດຍິງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຕົກລົງເຫັນດີໂດຍ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກເປົ້າໝາຍຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກທະຫານບ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໜຸນຫຼັງຈາກອີຣ່ານ ແລະກອງກໍາລັງປະຕິວັດອິສລາມຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Sunday that 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 have been injured by the Israeli attacks on the territory since October 7.
The ministry also reported that 127 Palestinians had been killed in the previous 24 hours and 178 were injured.
Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday across Israel, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and new elections because the government has not yet devised plans for the return of hostages and an end to the war.
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, that its troops found “AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets,” plus rocket-propelled grenades in a compound in Khan Younis.
In northern Gaza, the IDF said it found: “7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols, military equipment, ammunition, and grenades” in the residences of terrorists.
The European Union expressed deep concern Saturday over reports that the Israeli military intends to push on against Hamas all the way to Rafah.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned the conflict is likely to spread throughout the region unless a cease-fire is agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, after U.S. airstrikes hit dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
