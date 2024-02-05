ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກກາຊາ: ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ ມີປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 27,365 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບອີກ 66,630

ກະຊວງ​ສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສຢູ່ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດກາຊາກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 27,365 ຄົນ​ ​ແລະມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບອີກ 66,630 ຄົນ ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຢູ່ໃນກາ​ຊາ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ​ ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນມາ.

ກະຊວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອີກວ່າ ມີ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ 127 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບອີກ 178 ຄົນ ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ, ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງ​ສູ່ຖະໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ທົ່ວອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້, ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະດໍາເນີນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ລັດຖະ ບານຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີແຜນການໃດໆທີ່ຈະນໍາເອົາພວກໂຕປະກັນກັບຄືນມາ ແລະຍຸຕິສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີຍ.

ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ X ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທະຫານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ “ປືນ AK-47, ລູກ​ປືນ, ອຸປະກອນ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ, ​ແລະ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ດ້ານ​ເຕັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຊີຕ່າງໆ,” ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ບໍລິເວນເມືອງ ຄານ ຢູນິສ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ກາຊາ, ອົງການ IDF ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົ້ນພົບ “ປືນ AK-47 7 ກະບອກ, ປືນ​ສັ້ນ 3 ກະບອກ, ອຸປະກອນທາງ​ທະຫານ, ລູກ​ປືນ, ແລະ ລະ​ເບີດ​ມື” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາໄສຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກເຊິ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກອງທັບ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລມີຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈທີ່​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເມືອງຣາຟາ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື EU ທ່ານໂຈເຊັບ ບໍເຣລ (Josep Borrell) ກ່າວ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຄວາມຂັດ​ແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ທີ່ຈະ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ເວັນແຕ່ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງເຫັນດີ​ໂດຍ ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ລຸນຫຼັງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ພວກທະຫານບ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ກອງກໍາລັງປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມຂອງອີຣ່ານ.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Sunday that 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 have been injured by the Israeli attacks on the territory since October 7.

The ministry also reported that 127 Palestinians had been killed in the previous 24 hours and 178 were injured.

Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday across Israel, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and new elections because the government has not yet devised plans for the return of hostages and an end to the war.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, that its troops found “AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets,” plus rocket-propelled grenades in a compound in Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, the IDF said it found: “7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols, military equipment, ammunition, and grenades” in the residences of terrorists.

The European Union expressed deep concern Saturday over reports that the Israeli military intends to push on against Hamas all the way to Rafah.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned the conflict is likely to spread throughout the region unless a cease-fire is agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, after U.S. airstrikes hit dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.