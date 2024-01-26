ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ກາຍມາເປັນອຸປະສັກທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານຊາຍແດນ ໃນການໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເປັນຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້ລົງສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ກໍາລັງຂູ່ວ່າຈະທັບ​ມ້າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ເພື່ອປ່ອຍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈໍານວນ 106 ຕື້ໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະເຂັ້ມງວດກ່ຽວກັບກົດລະບຽບ ຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຮັດ​ວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ມາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວນັ້ນ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວ ປະຈໍາທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ບັນຫາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເປັນບັນຫາສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນປີ 2024, ແລະອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຊິ່ງອາດຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະ ທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຢູ່ລັດນິວແຮມເຊີໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆລ້ານຄົນ​ກໍາລັງຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າພາກັນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກ, ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍພາກັນ​ມາ​ຈາກໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໂຣກຈິດ​.”

ໄຊຊະນະ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ວ່າຈະ​ຜັກດັນໃຫ້​ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ກົດ​ດັນ​ບັນດາ​ສະ ມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ຈາກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ຍິນຍອມ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນສື່ສັງຄົມໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບໍ່ຄວນເຫັນດີກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຊາຍແດນ ເວັ້ນແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮັບທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ ເພື່ອປິດສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນການບຸກລຸກໂດຍຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ​ແລະ ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນມາເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫລາຍ​ເດືອນ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ຫາລືອັນຍາວນານກ່ຽວກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຈໍານວນ 106 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາແກ່ ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ, ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຢືນຢັນວ່າ ນັ້ນລວມມີກອງທຶນເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນຊາຍແດນ ແລະກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.

ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍຈະຕ້ອງຜ່ານສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຄຳຖາມແມ່ນສຳລັບປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າແລະພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ. ພວກ ເຂົາພ້ອມທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດແລ້ວເຊັ່ນກັນບໍ?”

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່ຽວກັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງມອງໃນແງ່ບໍ່ດີ.

ທ່ານເລຍ ພາຣາດາ (Lia Parada), ຫົວ​ຫນ້າ​ຝ່າຍສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນຸນ​ຈາກສູນກາງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ບໍ່ເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະວາງນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ມີສັດທາອັນດີຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ ເພື່ອນໍາໄປສູ່ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຢ່າງມີມະນຸດສະທໍາ ແລະຂັ້ນຕອນການດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ເປັນລະບຽບຢູ່ຕາມຂົງເຂດຊາຍແດນ ແລະຍັງຄົງມີການຊອກລີ້ໄພຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາມອງວ່າ ພັກຝ່າຍຂວາຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຄອບ ງໍາການອະ​ພິ​ປາຍ, ລວມທັງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ.”

ບັນຫາຊາຍແດນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນມີ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ, ແລະການ​ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດສາມາດອ້າງເອົາໄຊຊະນະນັ້ນ ອາດມີ​ຜົນ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຢູ່ໃນປີການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະຈໍາປີນີ້.

ທ່ານນໍແມນ ອອນສຕາຍນ໌ (Norman Ornstein), ສາດສະດາຈານ​ອະວຸໂສທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເຮັດຫຍັງທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະເອົາບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບຊາຍແດນນີ້ອອກຈາກໂຕະມາ ເພື່ອການໂຄ ສະນາຫາສຽງໃນປີ 2024."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມຢູ່ເຂດກາຊາ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ ຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນ, ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນໃນບັນດາຊາວອາເມຣິກາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນປີນີ້.

ການສຳຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງສູນ AP-NORC ພົບວ່າ 60 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນກ່າວວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຄວນຈະເປັນຈຸດສຳຄັນທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ປີ 2024, ເຊິ່ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກຈໍານວນ 41 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

35 ເປີເຊັນອ້າງວ່າ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນອັນດັບນຶ່ງ, ໂດຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກ 27 ເປີເຊັນ.

Former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, is threatening to torpedo a deal that would free up $106 billion in foreign aid spending for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and tighten immigration rules that the White House and senators from both parties have worked on for months. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Backed by voters who consider immigration the most important issue in the 2024 race, former President and likely Republican presidential nominee

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday.

Donald Trump, Former US President.

“We have millions of millions of people flowing into our country illegally. // They come from prisons, and they come from mental institutions.”

The victory is likely to embolden Trump to pressure Republican lawmakers to avoid a compromise on an immigration deal.

He said on social media last week that Republicans should not agree to a border deal unless they get everything needed to shut down what he called an invasion by millions of people.

The White House and senators from both parties have worked for months to hash out a deal that would provide $106 billion in security aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Republicans insist that it include funding to secure the border and a tightening of immigration rules

Last week, President Joe Biden said he was hopeful the package would pass at least the Senate.

President Joe Biden.

“Now, the question is for the Speaker and the House Republicans. Are they ready to act, as well?”

Immigration activists are pessimistic.

Lia Parada, Immigration Hub, Skype.

“Congressional Republicans are not willing to put good-faith policies on the table that bring into place a humane and orderly processing at the border and retain asylum. Instead, we're seeing far-right Republicans dominate the debate, including former President Trump.”

The border issue fires up the Republican base, and passing a bill that Democrats can claim as a win could hurt Republican messaging in an election year.

Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute, Skype.

“They don't want to do anything that might benefit Joe Biden and take this issue of the border off the table for the 2024 campaign.”

As wars in Gaza and Ukraine continue to rage, foreign policy has become more of a concern among Americans this year.

An AP-NORC Center poll found 60% of Americans say foreign policy should be a top focus for 2024, up from 41% last year.

Thirty five percent cite immigration as a top concern, an increase from 27%.