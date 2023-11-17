ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ວັນສຸກ, ໑໗ ພະຈິກ ໒໐໒໓
ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຂໍ້​ເທັດ​ຈິງ ແລະ ເລື່ອງ​ແຕ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວັນ​ຂອບ​ຄຸນ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving

ໃນ​ພາບ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ພະ​ຈິກ 2018 ນີ້, ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ເຮວ​ມີ ຈາກ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ມາ​ສ​ປີ ແວມ​ພາ​ນວກ, ໃຊ້​ເສັ້ນ​ໄຍ​ຈາກ​ພືດ​ເພື່ອ​ສານ​ກະ​ຕ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ​່​ທາງ​ຂ້າງ​ກອງ​ໄຟ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ພ​ລາຍ​ມັດ, ລັດ ແມ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ເຊັດສ໌.
ທຸກໆ​ປີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ສີ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ, ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຈະ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງວັນ​ຂອບ​ຄຸນ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ງານ​ລ້ຽງ​ ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ໃນ​ປີ 1621 ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ນັກອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກປະ​ເທດ ອັງ​ກິດ, ໄດ້​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ມິດ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ແດນ.

ໃນ​ເມືອງ ພ​ລາຍ​ມັດ, ລັດ ແມ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ເຊັດ​ສ໌, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ ຂອງວັນ Thanksgiving ແຫ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ແລະ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຍກ​ຂໍ້​ເທັດ​ຈິງ​ຈາກນິ​ທານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄຳ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີ​ມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ງານ​ລ້ຽງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ 400 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ພອ​ລ​ລາ ປີ​ເຕີ​ສ໌, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ແມ​ສ​ປີ ແວມພາ​ນວກ (Mashpee Wampanoag) ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ພະບຸ​ລຸດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ລ້ຽງ Thanksgiving ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ມັນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຕາຍ​ຕົວ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເລື່ອງ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ແວມພາ​ນວກ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແທ້ໆ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ບຸນ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ ເມ​ຟ​ລາວ​ເວີ (Mayflower) ​ມາ​ເຖິງໃນ​ປີ 1620. ຮອດ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ ໃນປີ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ, ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຄົນ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ໄດ້​ສອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວິ​ທີ​ປູກ​ພືດ ແລະ ຫາ​ອາ​ຫານ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ນາ, ລ່າ​ສັດ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ.

ນາງ​ ມາ​ລິ​ສ​ຊາ ຄອ​ສ​ຕ້າ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ແວມ​ພາ​ນວກ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ງານ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ວ່າ ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຢູ່​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິ​ທະ​ພັນ ພລາຍມອດ ພາ​ທູ​ເຊັດ (Plimoth Patuxet) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ບຸນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ, ພວກ​ເຮົາລືມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ແງ່​ມຸມ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແວມ​ພາ​ນວກ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ລອດ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ, ຫຼື ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນນີ້, ຫຼື ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຢູ່ນ້ຳ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ.”

Every year, on the fourth Thursday in November, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. It's a commemoration of the 1621 harvest feast when the colonists, who came from England, shared a friendly meal with the land's Indigenous people.

In Plymouth, Massachusetts, site of the first Thanksgiving, historians and others try to separate fact from fiction surrounding the legend that grew out of that initial celebratory feast that took place more than 400 years ago.

"The problem with it is that there are so many stereotypes and so much misinformation that's bundled into that story," says Paula Peters, a citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe whose ancestors are believed to have been at the first Thanksgiving. "It's a story that really marginalizes the Wampanoag history."

First Thanksgiving

The pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower in 1620. By their second winter, they were struggling, until the Indigenous people taught them how to plant crops and live off the land.

"When we think about the pilgrims coming over, we forget about the aspect of the Wampanoag people helping them survive that winter, or even navigate this land, or navigate the waters, which is very important," says Wampanoag Tribe member Malissa Costa, who oversees the Native American-themed exhibit at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

