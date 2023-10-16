ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Alien

NEWS WORDS: ALIEN
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This week’s word is about people who are going to search for life in outer space.
ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອາທິດນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຈະໄປຊອກຫາສິ່ງມີຊີວິດຢູ່ນອກອະວະກາດ.
ALIEN
ALIEN: ເອລຽນ
An international team of scientists and business leaders announced plan for a huge space exploration program. Its goal is to discover if there is alien life in space.
ທີມພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດນາໆຊາດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການສຳລັບ ໂຄງການສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ເປົ້່າໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອຊອກຫາວ່າມັນມີຊີວິດຕ່າງດາວຢູ່ໃນ ອະວະກາດຫຼືບໍ່.
Alien means different from what you are used to. The team thinks there might be life outside of earth. If so, it could be different from us, or alien.
ເອລຽນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍຕ່າງຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານລຶ້ງເຄີຍ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຄິດວ່າມັນອາດມີສິ່ງມີຊີວິດຢູ່ນອກໂລກມະນຸດ. ຖ້າຫາກມີ, ມັນອາດແຕກຕ່າງຈາກພວກເຮົາ ຫລື ມະນຸດຕ່າງດາວ.
Here in the U.S., a person who is not a citizen is also call an alien.
ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີສັນຊາດ ກໍຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າເອລຽນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
Now, you know what the news word alien means
ບັດນີ້ ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າແລ້ວຄຳສັບໃໝ່ Alien ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.