ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Alien



NEWS WORDS: ALIEN

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s word is about people who are going to search for life in outer space.

ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອາທິດນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຈະ​ໄປຊອກຫາສິ່ງ​ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ນອກອະວະກາດ.

ALIEN

ALIEN: ເອລຽນ

An international team of scientists and business leaders announced plan for a huge space exploration program. Its goal is to discover if there is alien life in space.

ທີມພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດນາໆຊາດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການ​ສຳ​ລັບ ໂຄງການສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່. ເປົ້່າໝາຍຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອຊອກ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ມັນມີຊີວິດຕ່າງດາວຢູ່ໃນ ອະວະກາດຫຼືບໍ່.

Alien means different from what you are used to. The team thinks there might be life outside of earth. If so, it could be different from us, or alien.

ເອລຽນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍຕ່າງຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານລຶ້ງເຄີຍ. ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຄິດວ່າມັນອາດມີສິ່ງ​ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ນອກໂລກມະນຸດ. ຖ້າຫາກມີ, ມັນອາດແຕກຕ່າງຈາກພວກເຮົາ ຫລື ມະ​ນຸດ​ຕ່າງ​ດາວ.

Here in the U.S., a person who is not a citizen is also call an alien.

ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີສັນຊາດ ກໍຖືກ​ເອີ້ນວ່າເອລຽນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

Now, you know what the news word alien means

ບັດນີ້ ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າແລ້ວຄຳສັບໃໝ່ Alien ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.