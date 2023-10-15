ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ສະຫລອງການເປີດລາງລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ສະຫລອງການເປີດລາງລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງເທື່ອທຳອິດ ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບລາຄາທີ່ແພງເກີນກວ່າກຳນົດໄວ້ ແລະການກູ້ຢືມເງິນຈາກທະນາຄານຈີນທີ່ມີອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍສູງ. ເດວຽນຕີ ຟາ-ຣິດ ມີລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອີນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ່ານໂຈໂກ ວິໂດໂດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເປີດພິທີ ລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງຂອງເອເຊຍອາຄະເນ ຊື່ວ່າ “Whoosh” ໃນວັນທີ 2 ຕຸລາ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງຈາກາຕາ.

ທາງລົດໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນວິສາວະກິດຮ່ວມ ລະຫວ່າງສີ່ບໍລິສັດ ລັດວິສາຫະກິດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະຫົກບໍລິສັດລັດວິສາຫະກິດຈີນ ຮວມທັງບໍລິສັດທາງລົດໄຟສາກົນຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານໂຈໂກ ວິໂດໂດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງນີ້ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍສະໄໝໃໝ່ຂອງການຄົມມະນາຄົມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເປັນມິດກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມແລະສາມາດຮວມຕົວເຂົ້າການຂົນສົ່ງອື່ນໆ.”

ລົດໄຟດ່ວນຫຼືລົດໄຟຫົວລູກດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍລິການເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນນິຍົມ ລະຫວ່າງນະຄອນຫລວງຈາກາຕາ ຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະເມືອງບັນດຸງ ໃນເຂດຈາວາຕາເວັນຕົກ. ຖ້າເດີນທາງ ດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວສູງສຸດຂີດ 350 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໄປຮອດເມືອງບັນດຸງຈະຕັດເວລາໃນການເດີນທາງໂດຍລົດໄຟປົກກະຕິ 3 ຊົ່ວ ໂມງ ລົງເຫຼືອພຽງ 45 ນາທີ.

ທ່ານແອນດຣຽນ ປຣາຕາມາ ລູກຄ້າລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງ ຢູ່ໃນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເວົ້າເຖິງຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ລົດໄຟນີ້ໄວແທ້ໆ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຈະບໍ່ນຳພາທ່ານໄປ ເຖິງກະໂຕເມືອງບັນດຸງໄດ້ ມັນເຖິງແຕ່ປາດາລາຣັງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງ.



ຈີນລ້ຳໜ້າຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນປີ 2015 ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ສ້າງລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ລິເລີ້ມໂຄງການທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ນຶ່ງແລ້ວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຈີນ.

ໂຄງການນີ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີລາຄາ 5.5 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ແລະເປີດໃຊ້ໃນປີ 2019. ແຕ່ລາຄາໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂື້ນເຖິງ 7.3 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ລູຮັດ ແພນໄຈຕັນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກິດຈະການທາງທະເລ ແລະການລົງທຶນອິນໂດເນເຊຍກ່າວ.



ທ່ານລູຮັດ ແພນໄຈຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫາຫລາຍຢ່າງ ແລະຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ນັບແຕ່ການຊຳ ລະດິນດອນ ຂາດການປະສານງານ ແລະບັນຫາການເງິນ ເນື່ອງຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາເງິນກູ້ຢືມເພີ້ມຈຳນວນ 550 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ຈາກທະນາຄານພັດທະນາຂອງຈີນ ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍທີ່ສູງກວ່າ.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ບັດນີ້ ຈະຕໍ່ລອງກັບ ທະນາຄານພັດທະນາຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອຂໍໃຫ້ຫລຸດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍລົງ.

ນັກເສດຖະສາດ ທ່ານຢູສຸບ ວີບີໂຊໂນ ແຫ່ງສະຖານບັນສຶກສາປະຊາກອນແລະຄວາມທຸກຈົນ ຍັງສົງໄສຢູ່ວ່າ ທະນາຄານຈະໃຫ້ການຜ່ອນຜັນ.

ທ່ານຢູສຸບ ວີບີໂຊໂນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈີນຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສະໜອງການຄໍ້າປະກັນເງິນກູ້ຢືມໂດຍກົງ ຈາກງົບປະມານລັດ. ຮ້າຍໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ຈີນບໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງເລື້ອງນີ້ມາແຕ່ຕົ້ນ ແຕ່ບັດນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບັງຄັບມັນ. ເຈົ້າຮ້ອງມັນວ່າຢ່າງໃດ ຖ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນກັບດັກ ໜີ້ສິນຂອງຈີນ?”



ເພື່ອສ້າງລາງລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງໃຫ້ມີລາຄາຖືກໃນໄລະຍະຍາວ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍທາງລົດໄຟໄປຫາເມືອງຊູຣາບາຢາ ຢູ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມສຸດຂອງເກາະຈາວາ ແລະໄດ້ເລີ້ມການສຶກສາເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ແລ້ວ.

ດາມານິງຢາ ນັກວິເຄາະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈ້ົ້າຄິດວ່າເປັນແນວຄິດທີ່ດີ ເພື່ຕໍ່ລາງລົດໄຟໄປຫາຊູຣາບາຢາ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າມັນສະຫລາດ ຖ້າຫາກລັດຖະບານໃຊ້ງົບປະມານລັດອີກ ເພາະວ່າອິນໂດເນເຊຍບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ຈາວາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຄຶດຂອງການກໍ່ສ້າງລາງລົດໄຟ ໃນເກາະກາລີມາຕານ ແລະປາປົວເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງແຜນການຂະຫຍາຍອາດຈະມີການປະກາດ ລະຫວ່າງວັນຄົບ ຮອບສະຫລອງ 10 ປີ ຂອງການລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.

Indonesia celebrates the launch of its first high-speed railway, the government is dealing with cost overruns and Chinese bank loans with high interest rates. In Jakarta

Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, branded as “Whoosh,” on October 2 in Jakarta.

The railway is a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and a Chinese consortium of 6 state-owned companies, including China Railway International Corporation.

“This high-speed railway marks the modernization of our mass transportation, which is more efficient, environmentally friendly and integrated with other modes of transport.”

The bullet train serves the popular route between the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and Bandung, West Java. Traveling at top speeds of 350-kilometers per hour, it stops just outside Bandung, cutting the usual 3-hour rail journey to 45 minutes.

“To be honest, this train is so fast. While it may not take you to Bandung itself, it reaches Padalarang, on the outskirts.”

China edged out Japan in 2015 to become the builder of the high-speed railway, which ended up becoming a landmark project in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The project was projected to cost 5.5 billion U.S. dollars and open in 2019.

But costs mounted to 7.3 billion U.S. dollars, says Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment.

“We faced numerous problems and hurdles, from land acquisition, lack of coordination, and financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Indonesia agreed to seek additional loans of 550 million US dollars from the China Development Bank, but at higher interest rates.

Indonesia is now seeking to negotiate with China Development Bank to bring down the interest rates.

Economist Yusuf Wibisono, of the Institute for Demographic and Poverty Studies, doubts the bank will be lenient.

“China requested the government provide loan guarantees directly from the state budget. Even worse, China did not request this at the beginning, but now they have demanded it. What do you call it, if not China’s debt trap?“

To make high-speed rail economically viable in the long run, Indonesia plans to extend the railway to Surabaya, on the opposite end of the island of Java, and has started its feasibility study.

Transportation Analyst) ((male, in Indonesian)) “I think it’s a good idea to extend the railway to Surabaya, but I don’t think it’s wise if the government uses the state budget again, because Indonesia is not merely Java. They need to think of constructing railways in Kalimantan [eds note: Indonesian Borneo] and Papua too.”