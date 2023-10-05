ສະຫະລັດ ປາບປາມ 'ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາດ'

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ກ່ຽວກັບອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ 2 ຂອງກະຊວງ ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ມື້ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​.

ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ ທ່ານນາງລິຊາ ໂມນາໂກ (Lisa Monaco) ກ່າວຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຜູ້ບໍລະຫານທີ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບວ່າ ກະຊວງໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຈໍານວນໂຕເລກທີ່ຈົດບັນທຶກຕໍ່ "ອາຊະຍາກໍາຂອງບໍລິສັດທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ" ໃນຊ່ວງສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂມນາໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ອາດຊະຍາກໍາເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ລວມທັງການລະເມີດການລົງໂທດ, ການເງິນຂອງຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍແລະກິດຈະກໍາທີ່ຜິດກົດຫມາຍອື່ນໆ, ໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຢ່າງໄວວາໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ "ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໂດຍລວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ." ທ່ານນາງໂມ​ນາ​ໂກ ​ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດໍາລົງຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຂັ້ນສູງທາງດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດທົດ​ສະ​ວັດມານີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂມນາໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ "ມື້ນີ້, ອາຊະຍາກໍາຂອງບໍລິສັດ ຂັດກັບຄວາມຫມັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນທຸກໆສິ່ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການເງິນຂອງຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ການຫຼີກລ່ຽງການລົງໂທດແລະການຫຼີກລ່ຽງການຄວບຄຸມການສົ່ງອອກ, ໄປຈົນຮອດໄຊເບີ້ແລະອາດຊະຍາກໍາເງິນຄຣິບໂຕ້."

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ ໄດ້ປະກາດຫຼາຍກໍລະນີ ທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງປະເພດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຮອບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

The U.S. Justice Department is cracking down on corporate crimes that pose a threat to national security, the department’s No. 2 official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told a group of compliance executives that the department has taken a record number of enforcement actions against “national security-related corporate crime” in the past two years.

Monaco said these crimes, which include sanctions violations, terrorist financing and other illegal activities, have grown rapidly in recent years and "threaten our collective security." Monaco has served in senior national security posts in recent decades.

“Today, corporate crime intersects with our national security – in everything from terrorist financing, sanctions evasion and the circumvention of export controls – to cyber and crypto-crime,” Monaco said.

The Justice Department has announced several high-profile cases of this kind over the past year.