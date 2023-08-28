ນັກເຕັ້ນກະໂດດສູງຢູເຄຣນ ນາງຢາໂຣສລາວາ ມາຮູຈິກ ໄດຊະນະຫລຽນຄຳໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ​ໂດຍນຳເອົາຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ ມາສູ່ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ແລ່ນ​ແລະ​ລານແຊມປ້ຽນໂລກ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ເປັນຜູ້ສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນຮອບ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຊີ້​ຂາດ ຂອງການພົບປະເກົ້າມື້ ນາງມາຮູຈິກ ໄດ້ຊະນະ 2.01 ແມັດ ທີ່ຊະນະຄັ້ງສຳຄັນ ເທື່ອທຳອິິດຢູ່ກິ​ລາ​ຂ້າງນອກ ແລະໄດ້ສ້າງຕົນເອງຂຶ້ນມາເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ນິຍົມຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໂອລິມປິກປີໜ້ານີ້. ຄໍ່າຄືນຂອງນາງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃກ້ກັບເວລາ ຫລັງຈາກນາງເຟມກີ ໂບລ ຂອງເນເທີແລນ ຜູ້ທີ່​ລົ້ມໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທີມຂອງນາງເສຍຫລຽນໄປ ຢູ່ໃນການແລ່ນປ່ຽນປະສົມ 4x400 ຢູ່ໃນພິທີເປີດຕອນຄໍ່າ ທີ່ໄດ້ເ​ສຍ​ປະ​ມານ 20 ແມັດ ​ໃນແລ່ນອອກໜ້າເພື່ອຊະນະການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງແມ່ຍິງ.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a gold medal Sunday night to bring an emotional close to the track and field world championships. The very last person competing in the final event of the nine-day meet, Mahuchikh cleared 2.01 meters to win her first major outdoor title and set herself up as a favorite at the Olympics next year. Her evening came to a close moments after Femke Bol of the Netherlands, whose fall cost her team a medal in the mixed 4x400 relay on opening night, made up some 20 meters down the homestretch to win the women's version of the race.