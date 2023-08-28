ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Genocide

NEWS WORDS: GENOCIDE
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
The Obama administration and the United States Congress considered evidence of war crime in the Middle East.
ລັດຖະບານໂອບາມາ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາຫລັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
In a declaration, they gave a special name to the action carried out by the Islamic State, or Daesh.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັ້ງຊື່ພິເສດຕໍ່ການກະທຳທີ່ຖືກດຳເນີນໂດຍກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫລື ແດສ.
GENOCIDE
GENOCIDE: ເຈໂນຊາຍ
Daesh is responsible for genocide against groups in areas under its control, including, Yazidis, Christians and Shia Muslims.
ພວກແດສ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆໃນເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວບຄຸມຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຮວມທັງຊາວ ຢາຊີດິສ, ຄຣິສຕຽນ ແລະ ຊາວມຸສລິມ ນິກາຍ ຊິໄອ.
Genocide is the murder of members of an ethnic, racial or cultural group to try to end the existence of that group.
ເຈໂນຊາຍ ແມ່ນການຄາດຕະກຳບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຊົນເຜົ່ານຶ່ງ, ເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ ຫລື ກຸ່ມວັດທະນາທຳ ເພື່ອພະຍາມໃຫ້ສີ້ນສຸດການຄົງຢູ່ຂອງ ກຸ່ມນັ້ນ.
An official declaration of genocide will lead to legal and financial actions to help the victims.
ຖະແຫຼງການຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ຈະນຳພາສູ່ ການດຳເນີນການດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ການເງິນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫລືອບັນດາຜູ້ ເຄາະຮ້າຍຕ່າງໆ.