ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Genocide

NEWS WORDS: GENOCIDE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

The Obama administration and the United States Congress considered evidence of war crime in the Middle East.

ລັດຖະບານໂອບາມາ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາຫລັກຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

In a declaration, they gave a special name to the action carried out by the Islamic State, or Daesh.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັ້ງຊື່ພິເສດຕໍ່ການກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂດຍກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫລື ແດສ.

GENOCIDE

GENOCIDE: ເຈໂນຊາຍ

Daesh is responsible for genocide against groups in areas under its control, including, Yazidis, Christians and Shia Muslims.

ພວກແດສ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າ​ພັນ​ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆໃນເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວບຄຸມຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຮວມທັງຊາວ ຢາຊີ​ດິ​ສ, ຄຣິສຕຽນ ແລະ ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ນິ​ກາຍ ຊິໄອ.

Genocide is the murder of members of an ethnic, racial or cultural group to try to end the existence of that group.

ເຈໂນຊາຍ ແມ່ນການຄາດຕະກຳບັນ​ດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຊົນເຜົ່ານຶ່ງ, ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດຜິວພັນ ຫລື ກຸ່ມວັດທະນາທຳ ເພື່ອພະຍາມໃຫ້ສີ້ນສຸດການຄົງຢູ່ຂອງ ກຸ່ມນັ້ນ.

An official declaration of genocide will lead to legal and financial actions to help the victims.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ ຈະນຳພາສູ່ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ການເງິນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫລືອບັນດາຜູ້ ເຄາະຮ້າຍຕ່າງໆ.