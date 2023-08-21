ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ເບິ່ງການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຍຸດທະສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເລີີ້ມຊ້ອມລົບປະຈຳປີ

ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນເກົາຫລີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ໄປ​ຊົມການຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຍຸດທະສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທະຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເລີ້ມທຳການຊ້ອມລົບສຳຄັນປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອເຫັນວ່າເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບເພື່ອຮຸກຮານ​ຕົນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ລາຍງານຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ກ່ຽວກັບການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟມີຂຶຶ້ນສາມມື້ຫລັງຈາກເກົາຫລີເໜືອເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການຮ່ວມມື ກ່ຽວກັບລູກສອນປ້ອງກັນໄຟລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳປັ່ນລາດຕະເວນເພື່ອກວດອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນ ແລະກະກຽມເພື່ອການສູ້ລົບ. ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ເບິ່ງພວກລູກເຮືອ ທຳ​ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ “ຍຸດທະສາດ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຳເວົ້າ​ທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງອາວຸດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການພັດທະນາ ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ທຸກຫົວ​ລະ​ເບີດນິວເຄລຍ.

North Korean media say leader Kim Jong Un observed the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles as the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The North's report on missile tests came three days after the leaders of the U.S., South Korea and Japan agreed at a summit to increase their cooperation on their ballistic missile defenses. The North's state media said Monday that Kim boarded a patrol ship to review its weapons and preparations for combat. It said Kim later watched the ship's seamen conduct a drill of launching "strategic" cruise missiles, a word implying the weapons were developed to carry nuclear warheads.