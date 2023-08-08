ນັກການທູດອະວຸໂສສະຫະລັດ ຢ້ຽມຢາໄນເຈີ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາກັບບັນດາ ຜູ້ນຳທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ

ນັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄນເຈີ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ ບັນດາທະຫານທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃໝ່ ໃຫ້ນຳເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກມາຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຂອງປະເທດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນຕົກ ກັບຄືນມາກຳນາດ.

ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານການເມືອງ ທ່ານນາງ ວິຕໍເຣຍ ນູແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ນຂອງສື່ສັງຄົມ X ໂດຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄືທວິດເຕີນັ້ນ ທີີ່ີວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປນະຄອນຫລວງ ນິອາເມ “ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະລົດໃຈໃນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢຶດອຳນາດທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກັບຄືນສູ່່ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.”

ທ່ານນາງນູລັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ພົບປະກັບ “ຫົວໜ້າປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທີ່ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕົນເອງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ” ຄື ນາຍພົົນຈັດຕະວາ ມູສສາ ຊາລາອາວ ບາຣໝູ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານອີກສາມຄົນ ລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໂດຍບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງການສົນທະນາວ່າ “ກົງໄປກົງມາທີ່ສຸດ ແລະບາງຄັ້ງ ມີຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ.”

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານພາກັນ “ຢືນຢັດແທ້ໆ ກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຈະດຳເນີນການ” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ “ເປັນໄປຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງໄນເຈີ.” ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງທ່ານນາງ ເພື່ອຂໍພົບປະໂດຍກົງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂມຮໍາເມັດ ບາຊຸມ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ ພ້ອມທັງຜູຸ້ນຳລັດຖະປະຫານ ນາຍພົນອັບດູຣາ ຮາມານ ຈີອານີ.

A top U.S diplomatic official has visited Niger to urge the nation’s new military rulers to restore the West African nation’s democratically elected president to power.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, that she traveled to the capital Niamey “to express grave concern at the undemocratic attempts to seize power and urged a return to constitutional order.” [[https://twitter.com/UnderSecStateP/status/1688696756966662144?s=20 ]]

Nuland told reporters in a conference call Monday that she met with the “self-proclaimed chief of defense” Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou and three other military officials during her visit, describing the talks as “extremely frank and at times, quite difficult.”

She said the military officials are “quite firm on how they want to proceed,” which she says does not “comport with the constitution of Niger.” She says the coup leaders refused her request to meet directly with deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, as well as coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani.