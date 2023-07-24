ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Transplant

NEWS WORDS: TRANSPLANT

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

41-year-old Patrick Hardison is recovering well after a rare and new medical treatment in New York Hospital.

ທ້າວແພຕຣິກ ອາຍຸ 41 ປີ ກຳລັງຟຶ້ນໂຕດີຫລັງຈາກການປິ່ນປົວທາງການແພດໃໝ່ ແລະ ບໍ່ຄ່ອນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ນິວຢອກ.

TRANSPLANT

TRANSPLANT: ແທຣນສ໌ແພນ

Hardison remains in the hospital where medical staff monitors him for a possible rejection of the new tissues, which is common after transplant surgeries.

ທ້າວຮາດີສັນ ຍັງຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ບ່ອນທີ່ພະນັກງານການແພດສັງເກດຕິດຕາມລາວ ສຳລັບການເປັນໄປໄດ້ສຳລັບການບໍ່ຮັບເອົາເນື້ອເຫຍື່ອໃໝ່ຂອງຮ່າງກາຍ ທີ່ມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກການຜ່າຕັດປູກຖ່າຍເນື້ອເຫຍື່ອ.

Rodriquez who led the procedure on Hardison said face transplants are not common.

ທ່ານໝໍໂຣດຣິກເກັສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາການຜ່າຕັດໃຫ້ແກ່ທ້າວ ຮາດີສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຜ່າຕັດປ່ຽນໜ້າເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່່ອຍມີ.

A transplant is when a patient receive an organ or other part of the body from someone else.

ການຜ່າຕັດປ່ຽນແປງ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຄົນປ່ວຍໄດ້ຮັບອະໄວຍະວະ ຫລືພາກສ່ວນຂອງຮ່າງກາຍຈາກຄົນອື່ນ.

Transplants can also mean to move people or items from one place to another.

Transplant ຍັງສາມາດໝາຍເຖິງການຍ້າຍຄົນ ຫລື ສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆຈາກບ່ອນນຶ່ງໄປຫາອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ.

Now, when you hear the word transplants you will know what this new word means.

ບັດນີ້ເວລທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ transplant ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.