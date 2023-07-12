ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດວານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດອົງ ການເນໂຕ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງປະເທດລີທົວເນຍ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບການຄໍ້າປະກັນຈາກອັງກາຣາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງສະວີເດັນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນພັນທະມິດດ້ານປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

“ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ພວກເຮົາແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຫລາຍຢ່າງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພາກັນເຮັດທັງໝົດໃຫ້ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ການເຫັນພ້ອມ ທີ່ພວກທ່ານໄດ້ບັນລຸມື້ວານນີ້ ທີ່ພວກທ່ານໄດ້ບັນລຸກັບສະວີເດັນແລະພວກທ່ານຈະດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງ ໃດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຂອບໃຈ ສຳລັບການທູດຂອງພວກທ່ານ ແລະຄວາມກ້າ ຫານທີ່ດຳເນີນເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ທ່ານເອີດວານ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຍົກ​ເລີກ ການປະຕິເສດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອົງການເນໂຕຂອງສະວີເດັນ. ມັນເປັນການຕ່າວປີ້ນກະທັນຫັນ ເກີດຂຶ້່ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫລັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີຄວນເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ຜູ້ນຳເທີກີໄດ້ສັນລະເສີນການພົບປະ ກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນນາມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການຮ່ວມມືໄປໜ້າລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

“ພາຍໃນຂອງການເຮັດວຽກກົນໄກຍຸດທະສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຖິງເວລາສູງສຸດ ສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳປະເທດ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຫາກັນສຳລັບການປຶກສາ

ຫາລືໄປໜ້າ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັ່ງຢູ່ຂ້າງທ່ານໄບເດັນ. “ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ການພົບປະກັບທ່ານມື້ນີ້ ພາຍໃນຂອບເຂດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດອົງການເນໂຕ ເປັນບາດກ້າວທຳອິດໄປໜ້າ.

“ການພົບປະພວກເຮົາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ພໍພຽງເປັນການອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ບັດນີ້ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເລີ້ມດຳເນີນໃໝ່. ການດຳເນີນໃໝ່ນີ້ເປັນການດຳເນີນຫ້າປີ ແລະບັດນີ້ ທ່ານກຳລັງກະກຽມການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຖືໂອກາດນີ້ ອວຍພອນໃຫ້ທ່ານຈົ່ງໂຊກດີທີ່ສຸດ.”

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງ​ວ່າຈະພົບປະກັບທ່ານໃນອີກຫ້າປີຂ້າງໜ້າ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນດີໃຈ.

ຢູ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຍິນ​ດີຕ້ອນຮັບຂ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີພ້ອມດ້ວຍຮັງກາຣີ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກການຄັດຄ້ານເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສະວີເດັນ​ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກ. ສະພາຂອງທັງສອງປະເທດບັດນີ້ ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ໃຫ້ສັດຕະບາບັນ​ຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital, after securing Ankara’s assurance to support Sweden's bid to join the defensive alliance.

“At this historic summit meeting, we’re resolving a lot of things, I hope,” Biden said. “We made it all the more historic by an agreement you reached yesterday, that you reached with Sweden and how you’re going to proceed. I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on.”

Erdogan on Monday agreed to drop his objections to Sweden’s entry into NATO. It was a sudden reversal, coming just hours after he had said that Turkey should first be allowed to join the European Union. On Tuesday, the Turkish leader hailed his meeting with Biden as the start of further cooperation between the two.

“Within the framework of our strategic mechanism, I think it's high time for the heads of states to get together for further consultations,” he said as he sat next to Biden. “That's why I believe today's meeting with you within the margin of the NATO summit is the first step forward.

“Our meetings prior to this were mere warmups, but now we are initiating a new process. This new process is a process of five years, and now you're getting prepared for the forthcoming elections. I would like to take this opportunity to also wish you the best of luck.”

“I look forward to meeting with you in the next five years,” Biden quipped.

In Washington on Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers welcomed the news that Turkey – along with Hungary – had dropped their opposition to Sweden’s membership. Both nations’ parliaments now have to ratify the move.