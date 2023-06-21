ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານມຽນມາ ບໍ່ມີແຜນແມ່ບົດ ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງພາຍ ໃນປະເທດ

ກອງທັບມຽນມາ ຍັງບໍ່ມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະຍຸ​ຕິຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງພາຍໃນປະເທດເພື່ອ ນໍາພາປະເທດກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ ໃນລະດັບພູມິພາກ ແລະໃນລະດັບສາກົນທາງດ້ານການທູດ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນການກ່າວຂອງນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ປະເທດຖືກນໍາພາໂດຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາ, ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະພາບໍລິຫານລັດ ພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໄທ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງມຽນມາ ທ່ານທັນ ສເວ (Thank Swe) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຊຸມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ ໃນເມືອງພັດທະຍາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຕາກອາກາດໃນວັນພັກຫ່າງຈາກບາງກອກ 60 ໄມລ໌.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄທ ທ່ານດອນ ປຣະມັດວິໄນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍຄົນຂ້າມເຂົ້າມາໃນຊາຍແດນ ໄທ-ມຽນມາ, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ບຣູນາຍ, ກໍາປູເຈຍ, ຈີນ, ອິນເດຍ, ລາວ ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ກໍມີລາຍງານວ່າ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານສກັອດ ມາທີຊັນ, ນັກວິເຄາະກ່ຽວ​ກັບມຽນມາ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບ ບໍ່ມີແຜນ​ແມ່​ບົດໄລຍະຍາວອັນໃດ​ເລີຍ.

Myanmar’s military lacks a strategic plan to end the conflict in the country and move the nation forward regionally and globally on a diplomatic level. That’s what experts are saying after Myanmar’s military leadership, officially the State Administrative Council, met Monday with senior Thai officials in Thailand.



Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe reportedly attended the meeting, which is taking place over two days in Pattaya, a holiday resort 60 miles from Bangkok.



Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the crisis in Myanmar is sending refugees across the Thai-Myanmar border, and trade between the two countries has been damaged. Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Laos and Vietnam reportedly are attending the meeting as well.



David Scott Mathieson, a Myanmar analyst, says the military has no long-term blueprint.