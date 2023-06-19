ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ CHAOS

NEWS WORDS: CHAOS

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ

This short word can mean big trouble:

ຄໍາເວົ້າສັ້ນໆນີ້ຶອາດເປັນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່

CHAOS

CHAOS

Law makers return to Washington with urgent domestic priorities. Like ending federal spending authority and averting another government shutdown, but with an increasingly-wary eye towards conflict and chaos from Eastern Europe to Middle East.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຈະກັບຄືນມານະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ. ຄື​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ແລະ ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ຈະ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ແລະ ການ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຫາ​ເຂດ​ຕາງ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.

Chaos is the opposite of orderly.

ເຄອອສ ແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບ​ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ.

It means a place is very disorganized or complete mess.

ມັນໝາຍເຖິງບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ ຫລື ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່.

It is a place in which events, or behavior are not under control—not a good thing.

ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເຫດການ ຫລື ການປະພຶດແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີ.

So the next time you hear the word chaos, you will know what this News Words means!

ສະນັ້ນ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ເຄອາສ ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.

And you can use it in a conversation.

ແລະທ່ານກໍສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໃນການສົນທະນາ