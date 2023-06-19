ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ CHAOS

NEWS WORDS: CHAOS
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ
This short word can mean big trouble:
ຄໍາເວົ້າສັ້ນໆນີ້ຶອາດເປັນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່
CHAOS
CHAOS
Law makers return to Washington with urgent domestic priorities. Like ending federal spending authority and averting another government shutdown, but with an increasingly-wary eye towards conflict and chaos from Eastern Europe to Middle East.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຈະກັບຄືນມານະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ບູລິມະສິດພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນ. ຄືການສິ້ນສຸດອຳນາດໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະ ຫຼີກລ່ຽງການປິດລັດຖະບານອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ຈະເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະ ການຈະລາຈົນຈາກຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກຫາເຂດຕາງເວັນອອກກາງ.
Chaos is the opposite of orderly.
ເຄອອສ ແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ.
It means a place is very disorganized or complete mess.
ມັນໝາຍເຖິງບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ຫລື ວຸ້ນວາຍຢ່າງໃຫຍ່.
It is a place in which events, or behavior are not under control—not a good thing.
ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເຫດການ ຫລື ການປະພຶດແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີ.
So the next time you hear the word chaos, you will know what this News Words means!
ສະນັ້ນ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ເຄອາສ ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
And you can use it in a conversation.
ແລະທ່ານກໍສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໃນການສົນທະນາ