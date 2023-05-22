ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Combat

NEWS WORDS: Combat.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is a word you hear in stories about fighting or war:

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ຫລືສົງຄາມ.

COMBAT

COMBAT: ການຕໍ່ສູ້

Police in Ferguson, Missouri, dressed in military uniforms with assault weapons and armored combat vehicles fired tear gas tນ break up demonstrations, following the shooting death of Michael Brown.

ຕຳຫລວດໃນເມືອງເຟີກູສັນ ລັດມິສຊູຣີ ທີ່ນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງແບບທະຫານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອາວຸດໂຈມຕີ ແລະລົດຕໍ່ສູ້ຫູ້ມເກາະ ໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນໍ້າຕາເພື່ອທັບມ້າງການປະທ້ວງ, ຫລັງຈາກການຍິງ ທ້າວໄມເກີລ ບຣາວ ຕາຍ.

Combat means a fight between individuals or group.

ຄອມແບັດ ໝາຍເຖິງການຕໍ່ສູ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ບຸກຄົນ ຫລືກຸ່ມ.

Combat is another word for battle.

ຄອມແບັດ ມີີຄວາມເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ບາເຕີນ ເຊິ່ງແປວ່າການຕໍ່ສູ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

In this story, they talked about combat vehicles, which protected the police.

ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບລົດຕໍ່ສູ້, ຊຶ່ງໃຫ້ຄວາມຄູ້ມກັນແກ່ຕຳຫລວດ.

Armored combat vehicles are usually used in wars.

ລົດຕໍ່ສູ້ຫູ້ມເກາະ ມັກຖືກໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມ.

Police sometimes use them for protection from crowds.

ຕຳຫລວດບາງຄັ້ງຈະໃຊ້ມັນສຳລັບປ້ອງກັນຈາກຝູງຊົນ.

Now, the next time you hear the word, combat you will know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້ເທຶ່ອໜ້າທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳເວົ້າ combat ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄໍາເວົ້ານີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.