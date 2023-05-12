ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດໄທ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 14 ພຶດສະພານີ້ ເປັນການເປີດໂອກາດໃຫ້ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ນິຍົມແນວທາງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ສູ້​ກັບພວກນາຍພົນຂອງກອ​ງ​ທັບຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ແລະພັນທະມິດ ເຊິ່ງກໍາອໍານາດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາເກືອບນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ. ມີພັກນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນມີຄວາມປະຫຼາດໃຈ ແລະເປັ່ງແສງຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍໃນຂະນະນີ້ຄືພັກກ້າວໄກ (Move Forward), ເຊິ່ງມີນະໂຍບາຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່. ວິຈິດຕາ ດວງດີ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກບາງກອກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຜູ້ນີ້ ຫວັງວ່າ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນທີ 14 ພຶດສະພານີ້ ຈະນໍາເອົາພັກກ້າວໄກ ຫຼື Move Forward ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ໃນລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານນາງສະຊິນັນ ທໍານິທິນັນ, ເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ມິຊື່ສຽງ ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ໃນຊື່ທະນາຍແຈມມີ, ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາດໍາເນີນງານໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ວົງ​ການການເມືອງ ທີ່​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ ໃນເຂດບາງກອກ.

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເອົາພວກທະຫານ ອອກຈາກການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດໄທ ແລະຕ້ອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດນີ້ມີຄວາມເປັນທໍາຂຶ້ນ, ແລະມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມກັນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງແຈມມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຫວັງວ່າຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະສົ່ງຜົນພຽງແຕ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ດີໃຈ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ຖ້າຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງທໍາອິດ 4 ລ້ານຄົນ ເປັນຄົນໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການເລືອກຕັ້ງມີຄວາມໝາຍສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນໄທ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາມີການປ່ຽນແປງ, ໂດຍປ່ຽນແປງການ ເມືອງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໄທ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ອີກ 10 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ລູກໆຂອງຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າ ຈະໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາ ພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ໃນປີ 2019 ພັກກ້າວໄກ ເຊິ່ງໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນມີຊື່ວ່າ ພັກອະນາຄົດໃໝ່, ໄດ້ຊະ ນະ 80 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ພັກປະຊານິຍົມຂອງອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ.

ແຕ່ຄົນໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍທີ່ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽ​ນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອ​ທັບ​ມ້າງການຜູກຂາດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຫຼີ້ນ​ການ​ເມືອງແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ກົດໝາຍໝິ່ນປະໝາດກະ​ສັດ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ​ຂອງ​ໄທນັ້ນ ອ່ອນແອລົງ, ເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງປ້ອງກັນກະສັດ ຈາກການຕໍາໜິວິຈານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຖືກມອງວ່າເປັນໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກຊົນຊັ້ນສູງຂອງໄທ.

ພັກດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຍຸບ ແລະຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພັກທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດພິເສດ ທ່ານທະນາທອນ ຈຶງ​ຣຸ່ງ​ເຣືອງກິ​ຈ, ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຫຼິ້ນ​ການເມືອງເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີນັ້ນ​ຈຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ.

ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບການປ່ຽນຊື່ໃໝ່ ເປັນ ພັກກ້າວໄກ, ໂດຍຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພັກຄົນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນທ່ານ ພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັ​ດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາດ້ານການບໍລິຫານທຸລະກິດຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາເວີດ (Harvard) ກ່າວວ່າ ມີແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ແກ້​ໄຂຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ.

ທ່ານພິ​ທາ ​ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສົມບູນແບບ, ປະເທດ ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກທະຫານ ມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໂຄງສ້າງທາງ ອໍານາດ ລວມເຖິງງົບປະມານແຫ່ງຊາດ ກໍາລັງເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງໃສ່ສະພາຂອງລັດຖະບານຫະທານ. ສິ່ງທີສອງ, ພວກເຮົາຖືກຜູກຂາດ, ສະນັ້ນ ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນຂອງເງິນຢູ່ໃນກະເປົາຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ໂຊກ​ດີ, ແຕ່ມັນເປັນໂຄງສ້າງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສືບທອດມາ.”

ການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພັກຂອງທ່ານມາແຮງເປັນອັນດັບສອງ ຮອງຈາກພັກເພື່ອໄທ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນພັກປະຊານິຍົມ ທີ່ທ້າທາຍຕໍ່​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ນໍາໂດຍນາງແພທອງທານ ຊິນນະວັດ, ລູກສາວຂອງຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງພັກກ້າວໄກ ແມ່ນມີການປະຕິຮູບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງ ຈາກການນໍາສະເໜີຂອງພັກເພື່ອໄທ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນແບບປະຊານິຍົມປະສົມປະສານກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍ ອຸປະຖໍາຜູ້ທຸກຍາກ ແລະ ແລະມີລັກສະນະການ​ເມືອງແບບດັ້ງເດີມ.

ນາງໄຊໂຢ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກກ້າວໄກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພັກກ້າວໄກ ເປັນພຽງພັກດຽວທີ່ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ປະເທດ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງມີ ເນື່ອງຈາກປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກນາຍທຶນ ທີ່ບີບ ຄັ້ນທຸກໆຢ່າງ ອອກຈາກຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ທຸກຍາກຂັ້ນ​ຮາກ​ຫຍ້າ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ສຸດ.”

ການປະຕິຮູບທີ່ສໍາຄັນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຍັງເປັນຄວາມສ່ຽງຢູ່ໃນຣາຊະອານາຈັກເຊັ່ນກັນ, ທີ່ກອງທັບ ມັກຈະເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງທາງການເມືອງເລື້ອຍໆ.

ຍັງມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວອີກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ທີ່ພັກກ້າວໄກສາມາດກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທາງກົດໝາຍໃນທັນທີ, ເຊິ່ງມັນກໍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບວ່າ ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນທີ 14 ພຶດສະພານີ້ ຈະອອກມາດີເທົ່າໃດ.

ແຕ່ ດ້ວຍຈໍານວນຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ​ແມ່ນມີອາຍຸຕໍ່າກ່ວາ 42 ປີ, ທະນາຍຄວາມແຈມມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງເພື່ອປະເທດໄທ ອາດຈະຖືກຂັດຂວາງໄດ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຍຸຕິພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້.

Thailand’s elections on May 14 are roughly pitting pro-democracy opposition parties against conservative military generals and their allies who have run the country for nearly a decade. One party surprising pollsters and lighting up social media is Move Forward, which has a platform calling for major political and economic reforms. Vijitra Duangdee reports for VOA from Bangkok.

This human rights lawyer hopes Thailand’s May 14 vote will bring the pro-democracy Move Forward Party into government.

Sasinan Thamnithinan, popularly known as Lawyer Jammy, is a political newcomer running for a seat representing Bangkok.

Move Forward says it wants to get the military out of Thai politics and make the country a fairer, more equal place.

Jammy says he hopes that message might just be enough to cause an upset, especially if the 4 million first-time young voters get behind the party.

Sasinan Thamnithinan, pro-democracy candidate, Thai

“This election is very important for the Thai people, I hope it will change our country, change the politics in Thailand. I hope that 10 years in the future, my kids that will grow up in the country that has real democracy.”

In 2019 Move Forward, then called Future Forward, won 80 seats in the National Assembly, becoming a rival to populist parties loyal to ex-Premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

But the party’s young, radical agenda to break monopoly businesses, demilitarize politics and weaken Thailand’s tough royal defamation law, which shields the monarchy from all criticism, was seen as a threat to Thailand’s elite.

The party was dissolved and its charismatic leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, banned from political office for a decade, sparking mass protests.

The party has rebranded as Move Forward. Its current leader, Pita Limcharoenrat, a Harvard-educated business executive, says they are the only ones addressing national concerns.

Pita Limcharoenrat, Move Forward Party Leader

“We’re not really fully democratic, the country has been militarized for a very long time so the power structure as well as national budget that’s being focused on this militarized country parliament government.

Secondly, we have been monopolized so the inequality of the money in our pocket is not so much bad luck but it is structurally inherited.”

The polls show his party in strong second place, behind Pheu Thai, a populist party that has long challenged the conservative establishment, helmed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of the party’s founder.

Move Forward’s proposed reforms contrast with what Pheu Thai offers, which is a mix of populist handouts for the poor and old-style patronage politics.

Sayo, Move Forward Supporter, Thai

“Move Forward is the only party that talks about structural change that is needed as this country is run by capitalists who are squeezing everything out of the grassroots people at the bottom.”

Those bold reforms also carry risks in a kingdom where the country’s military has often intervened in politics.

There are fears Move Forward could run into legal problems fast, depending on how well it does on May 14.

But with 40% of voters aged under 42, lawyer Jammy says change for Thailand could be stalled but not stopped.