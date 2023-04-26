ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມທາງດ້ານວິຊາການ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດວັນຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາໂລກ.

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈໍານະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ແລະກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈັດກອງປະຊຸມທາງດ້ານວິຊາການ ກ່ຽວກັບແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ (IP) ພາຍໃຕ້ຫົວຂໍ້ ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ນະວັດຕະກຳ ແລະ ຫົວຄິດປະດິດສ້າງເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການປົກປ້ອງຄວາມເປັນມືອາຊີບທາງດ້ານຄວາມຄິດສ້າງ ສັນ ແລະອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃຫ້ແກ່ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຄິດສ້າງສັນ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນວັນທີ 25 ເມສານີ້.

ຫົວໜ້າກົມຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າ (ກອຄ) ທ່ານ ສັນຕິສຸກ ພູນສະຫວັດ ປະທານສະມາຄົມຫັດຖະກຳລາວ ທ່ານນາງສຸວິຕາ ປະເສີດ ແລະ ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກການເມືອງ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ ແຫ່ງສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານແດນ ໂອຮາຣາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດເປັນປະທານຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນນັ້ນກໍ່ໄດ້ມີການນຳສະເໜີກ່ຽວກັບຫົວຂໍ້ຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກກົມຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ສູນສິລະປະພື້ນເມືອງ ແລະ ຊົນເຜົ່າແຂວງຫຼວງພະບາງ (TAEC) ແລະໂຄງການສະພາບແວດລ້ອມໃນການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດຂອງລາວ (LBE) ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ (USAID). ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງສະມາຄົມຫັດຖະກຳລາວ ລວມທັງບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ມີສີມື ແລະ ນັກປະດິດຄິດແຕ່ງ ກໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ກອງປະຊຸມທາງດ້ານວິຊາການກ່ຽວກັບການອອກແບບຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ໄດ້ອົບຮົມກ່ຽວກັບການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາອອນລາຍ ນຳສະເໜີຂໍ້ລິເລີ່ມຂອງໂຄງການ LBE ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາເຄື່ອງມືໃນການປົກປ້ອງພູມປັນຍາພື້ນເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ໂອຮາຣາ ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກ ການເມືອງ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດແຫ່ງສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ ປະເທດລາວມີມໍລະດົກທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳທີ່ເປັນເອກະລັກ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນຜ້າໄໝພື້ນເມືອງທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການຍ້ອງຍໍຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ. ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງວຽກງານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາລາວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ມີສີມື ກໍ່ຄືນັກປະດິດຄິດແຕ່ງ ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຕີບໃຫຍ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຍີ່ຫໍ້ຂອງຄົນລາວເປັນທີ່ຮັບ ຮູ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ຍັງເປັນການປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ-ສັງຄົມຂອງ ສປປ ລາວອີກດ້ວຍ”.

ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຊຸກຍູ້ວຽກງານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ໂດຍຜ່ານຫຼາຍກິດຈະກຳ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນການປະສານງານກັບໂຄງການ LBE ຂອງອົງການ USAID. ໂຄງການ LBE ແມ່ນໂຄງການ 5 ປີ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການຍົກສູງຄວາມສາມາດໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຂອງບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ກາງ (SMEs) ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງທາງດ້ານສະພາບແວດລ້ອມໃນການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດຂອງປະເທດ. ໂຄງການ LBE ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບສູນ TAEC ແລະ ກອຄ ໃນການພັດທະນາຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແລະ ສ້າງຍີ່ຫໍ້ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ.

ໃນໄລຍະທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ໃນການຊຸກຍູ້ວຽກງານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນການປັບ ປຸງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານ ປຶກສາຫາລືລະຫວ່າງພາກລັດ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນ ແລະ ການສ້າງເວັບໄຊ້ຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແລະ ລະບົບການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງແບບເອເລັກໂຕຣນິກ.

ສູນ TAEC ແມ່ນວິສາຫະກິດທາງສັງຄົມທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຂົງເຂດມໍລະດົກທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະ ທຳຢູ່ແຂວງຫຼວງພະບາງ ສປປ ລາວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2007 ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ຄຸນຄ່າ ແລະ ການຖ່າຍທອດມໍລະດົກທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະ ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າທີ່ອາ​ໄສທັກສະດັ້ງເດີມ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — On April 25, the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane and the U.S. Department of State sponsored a workshop on Women and Intellectual Property (IP): Celebrating Innovation and Creativity to promote protections for creative professionals in the Lao PDR and facilitate collaboration among creatives.

Director General for the Intellectual Property Department at Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC), Mr. Santisouk Phounsavath, President of Lao Handicraft Association, Madame Souvita Phaseuth, and U.S. Embassy Vientiane Political and Economic Chief, Mr. Dan O’Hara, co-chaired the event. The Department of Intellectual Property, the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre (TAEC) of Luang Prabang, and the USAID Lao Business Environment (LBE) Project all made presentations during the event as well. Members of the Lao Handicraft Association, along with leading artisans and creators, attended.

The IP in Design workshop provided training from the MOIC IP Department on Laos’ online IP filing application, a presentation about LBE initiatives, and information about traditional knowledge protection tools.

“Laos’ unique cultural heritage, in particular its textile traditions, are known and appreciated around the world. “The U.S. Embassy supports MOIC in its efforts to protect Laos’s intellectual property so that artisans and creators can grow their businesses, achieve greater recognition of Lao brands, and contribute to the economic development of the Lao PDR,” said Dan O’Hara, Political and Economic Chief for the U.S. Embassy.

The U.S. government supports IP promotion and the government of the Lao PDR through a variety of programs, and through coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) LBE project. LBE is a five-year project to assist the Government of Laos as it enhances the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthens the country’s business environment. LBE works closely with the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Center (TAEC) and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on IP and brand development in Lao PDR.

Over the past decade, the United States, through USAID, has supported Lao PDR in promoting intellectual property, including the amendment of the IP law, training for officials, public-private sector discussion, and the development of the IP website and e-filing portal.

TAEC is a cultural heritage social enterprise in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR, founded in 2007 to promote the appreciation and transmission of Laos’ ethnic cultural heritage and livelihoods based on traditional skills.