ນັກຂ່າວຫວຽດນາມທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການປະທ້ວງ ແລະການລະເມິດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ປົກຄອງກໂດຍຄອມມິວນິສ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກຫົກປີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຈາກອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ (AFP.)
ທ່ານຫງຽວນ ລັນ ທັງ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະນັກຂຽນອິດສະຫລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີໃນຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຂອງການແຜ່ຜາຍ “ການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ” ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີແບບປິດລັບ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຮາໂນ່ຍ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານຫງຽວນ ຮາ ລວນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ AFP ວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ຂຽນຂ່າວທາງອິນເຕີແນັດໃຫ້ແກ່ວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ພະແນກພາສາຫວຽດນາມ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນຝາກໂທດເປັນເວລາສອງປີ.
ຫວຽດນາມມີກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ໃນການຕັດຮອນສິດເສລີພາບການສະແດງອອກ ແລະລັດຖະບານເຄື່ອນໄຫວທັນທີ ເພື່ອກຳຈັດຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ແລະຈັບຜູ້ຕຳໜິ ໂດຍສະເພາະຜູ້ທີ່ພົບເຫັນ ມີຄົນຕິດຕາມທາງອອນລາຍ. ອົງການອິດສະ ຫລະແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ.
ທ່ານທັງ ອາຍຸ 47 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຢູ່ເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຮາໂນ່ຍ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດປີກາຍນີ້ແລະໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເປັນປົກກະຕິ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ອີງຕາມບັນດາຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ.
A prominent Vietnamese journalist who documented protests and human rights violations in the communist-run country was sentenced to six years in jail Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Nguyen Lan Thang, an activist and freelance writer who is well-known in Vietnam for his criticism of the government, was convicted of spreading "anti-state propaganda" in the one-day, rare closed-door trial in Hanoi.
His lawyer, Nguyen Ha Luan, told AFP that the journalist — who was a contributor to Radio Free Asia Vietnamese blog — had also been sentenced to two years’ probation.
Vietnam has strict curbs on freedom of expression and the government moves swiftly to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those who find an audience online. Independent media is banned.
Thang, 47, was arrested at his home in Hanoi in July last year and has been denied regular family visits since then, according to his relatives.