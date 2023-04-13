ນັກຂ່າວຫວຽດນາມທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການປະທ້ວງ ແລະ​ການລະເມິດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ປົກຄອງກ​ໂດຍຄອມມິວນິສ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ​ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກຫົກປີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຈາກອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ (AFP.)

ທ່ານ​ຫງຽວນ ລັນ ທັງ ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ນັກຂຽນ​ອິ​ດ​ສະ​ຫລະ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດຂອງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍ “​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວ​ນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ” ໃນ​ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ​ແບບປິດລັບ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃນນະຄອນ​ຫລວງຮາໂນ່ຍ.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຫງ​ຽວນ ຮາ ລວນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ AFP ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ຂຽນ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດໃຫ້​ແກ່ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາຫ​ວຽດ​ນາມ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຝາກ​ໂທດເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີ.

ຫວຽດນາມມີກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ຮອນສິດເສລີພາບການສະແດງອອກ ແລະລັດຖະບານເຄື່ອນໄຫວທັນທີ ເພື່ອກຳຈັດຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ແລະຈັບຜູ້ຕຳໜິ ໂດຍສະເພາະຜູ້ທີ່ພົບເຫັນ ມີຄົ​ນຕິດ​ຕາມທາງອອນລາຍ. ອົງ​ການອິດສະ ຫລະແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ.

​ທ່ານທັງ ອາ​ຍຸ 47 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫລວງຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽ​ມ​ຢາມ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຍາດ​ຕິ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

A prominent Vietnamese journalist who documented protests and human rights violations in the communist-run country was sentenced to six years in jail Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Nguyen Lan Thang, an activist and freelance writer who is well-known in Vietnam for his criticism of the government, was convicted of spreading "anti-state propaganda" in the one-day, rare closed-door trial in Hanoi.

His lawyer, Nguyen Ha Luan, told AFP that the journalist — who was a contributor to Radio Free Asia Vietnamese blog — had also been sentenced to two years’ probation.

Vietnam has strict curbs on freedom of expression and the government moves swiftly to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those who find an audience online. Independent media is banned.

Thang, 47, was arrested at his home in Hanoi in July last year and has been denied regular family visits since then, according to his relatives.