ຊູ​ດານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ແຫ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຄັດຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກກໍ່ຕາມ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ໃນການ​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປົກຄອງທະຫານ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປົກຄອງ ຂອງ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ. ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຊາວຊູ​ດານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ ​ທີ່ຖານທັບນີ້ຈະນຳມາ​ໃຫ້, ຜູ້ນຳ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນບາງຄົນ ແມ່ນ​ຄັດຄ້ານ​ການ​ປາກົດຕົວທາງທະຫານຂອງ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ. ເຮນຣີ ວີລກິນສ໌ (Henry Wilkins) ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ແມ່ນຈຸດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ອັນສຳຄັນ ຂອງຊູດານກັບທະເລແດງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳທີ່ສຳຄັນທາງຍຸດທະ ສາດສຳລັບບັນດາມະຫາອຳນາດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບ, ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດກໍ່ແມ່ນສຳລັບການເຂົ້າຫາຄອງຊູເອຊ (Suez Canal) ຂອງຊູດານ.

​ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຂ່າວພາດຫົວ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານເຊີເກ ລາວຣອຟ ​ໄດ້ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ຊູ​ດານ. ​ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ, ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ​ຊູ​ດານ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດ​ອຳນາດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ກໍ່​ລັດຖະປະຫານ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021, ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ນີ້.

​ແຕ່​ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິພົນ​ມະຫາສານ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ, ມີ​ແນວ​ຄິດແບບ​ອື່ນ. ທ່ານໂມຮາເມດ ກາຣາຣ໌ ເກີຣ໌ບາ (Muhamad Karar Kurbaa) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ຄົນອື່ນໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: “[ພວກເຮົາ] ປະຕິເສດ ເພາະຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າພວກເຂົາພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງການຄອບຄອງ ແລະຢຸດທ່າເຮືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ບໍ່ມີການລົງທຶນ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທຸກໆກອງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນທ່າເຮືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ, Middle East Eye, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂ່າວ ຢູ່ລອນດອນ, ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານໂມຮາເມດ ແຮມດານ ດາກາໂລ (Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo), ຜູ້ນໍາທາງທະຫານທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນຂອງຊູດານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເປີດຖານທັບທະຫານຕາມແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລແດງ, ແຕ່ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍຜູ້ນໍາຊົນເຜົ່າໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາຮຽກຮ້ອງເງິນ ເພື່ອການພັດທະນາ.

​ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ມີການຕັ້ງຖານ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສິນຄ້າຂະໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ​, ​ແຕ່​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ ແລະ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຕິການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021.

ຢູ່​ໃນບໍລິເວນໃກ້​ກັບ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ​ເຂດຟລາມິງໂກ (Flamingo) ຂອງ​ເມືອງ, ຄົນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຜູ້​ນື່ງ ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດທີ່ຈະບອກ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ເມື່ອນັກຂ່າວ VOA ໄດ້ຖາມ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ບໍ່...

ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ຕອບເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ: "ຖ້ານີ້ແມ່ນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຍອມຮັບມັນໂດຍອັດຕະໂນມັດ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສົນໃຈວ່າມັນຈະຕິດພັນກັບໃຜ, ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະເປັນຊາວອັງກິດ, ​ຣັດເຊຍ, ຫຼືອາເມຣິກາ."

​ທ່ານຄາເມຣອນ ຮັດຊັນ (Cameron Hudson), ນັກວິ​ເຄາະຈາກສູນຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະສາກົນ (Center for Strategic and International Studies) ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອທີ່​ເຕັມ​ຮູບແບບຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຢູ່ເມືອງ​ທ່າຊູດານ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ, ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກໍ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂືຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: “ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອສູນຫາຍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີແລ້ວ​. ຖານ​ທັບນີ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສັນຍາ​ວ່າ​ຈະສ້າງ, ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າຈັກ​ເທື່ອແລ້ວ, ຫ້າ​ຫຼື​ຫົກ​ເທື່ອ.”

ທ່ານນາງຮາລາ ອາລ-ກາຣິບ, ນັກວິ​ເຄາະອີກທ່ານໜຶ່ງ ຈາກອົງການແນວຄິດລິເລີ້ມທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງໃນເຂດ​ແຫຼມ​ຮອນ​ຂອງອ​າ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຖານທັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ອາດສາມາດດຳເນີນການໄດ້ ຖ້າລັດຖະບານທະ ຫານ ​ທີ່​ປົກຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊູ​ດານ ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: "ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າສ່ວນຫຼາຍມັນຂຶ້ນກັບຖານທັບເຮືອ. ສ່ວນຫຼາຍມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ທິດ​ທາງວ່າ ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປແນວໃດ, ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າລະບອບການປົກຄອງ ກຳລັງ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຮວມອຳນາດທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ 100 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊູ​ດານ.”

ຊູ​ດານ​ມີ​ການເຊື່ອມໂຍງທີ່​ດີ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະກອງກຳລັງ​ທະ​ຫານຮັບຈ້າງເວັກເນີ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຂອງ​ຊູ​ດານ​ ​ກຳລັງເອົາຄຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄປແລກປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​ອາວຸດ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

Sudan has said it will host Russia’s first navy base in Africa, despite opposition from the West, as soon as the country completes a transition from military to civilian rule. But while some Sudanese support the business that a base would bring, local tribal leaders are opposed to a foreign military presence. Henry Wilkins reports from Port Sudan, Sudan.

Port Sudan is Sudan’s vital link to the Red Sea, a body of water strategically important for global powers and the countries that surround it, not least for its access to the Suez Canal.

Port Sudan made headlines in February after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sudan. During the visit, the Sudanese junta, which took power in a military coup in 2021, promised Russia a new naval base in the city.

But local tribal leaders, who carry a big influence on the Red Sea coast, have other ideas. Muhamad Karar Kurbaa says he and other local leaders are against the Russian base.

Muhamad Karar Kurbaa, Local Tribal Leader

“We refuse because they just want to get their hands on and stop our port, I think. There’s no investment. They have tried. We have refused any military in our port.”

In February, Middle East Eye, a news website based in London, reported that Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a powerful Sudanese militia leader attempted to open military bases along the Red Sea coast, but was prevented by local tribal leaders, after they demanded money for development.

A small Russian logistics base is reported to have been set up in Port Sudan in the past, but according to local media and residents, it ceased operating in 2021.

In the vicinity of the old base in the Flamingo district of the city, one local declined to give his name when VOA asked if he supported the Russian Naval base…

Local resident

“If this is in our best interests, we would automatically accept it. I don’t care who’s involved whether they are British, Russians, or Americans.”

One analyst said there has been talk of a full-fledged Russian naval base in Port Sudan for years, yet it has never materialized.

Cameron Hudson, Center for Strategic and International Studies

“The case of the missing naval base has been around for many years. This base has been promised to have been built, I don’t know how many times, five or six times.”

Another analyst thinks the base could go ahead if Sudan’s ruling junta is determined to make it happen.

Hala Al-Karib, Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa

“I don't know. I think it very much depends on the naval base. It very much depends on the direction the political process is going to take, if the regime is actually moving towards consolidating a 100% military power in Sudan.”

Sudan already has well-established links with Russia and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner. Sudan’s junta is reported to be trading the country’s gold in exchange for Russian weapons.