ຊູດານກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ ຕັ້ງຖານທັບເຮືອແຫ່ງທຳອິດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ຢູ່ທີ່ປະເທດຂອງຕົນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການຄັດຄ້ານຈາກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກກໍ່ຕາມ ໃນທັນທີຫຼັງຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເສັດສິ້ນໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນຈາກການປົກຄອງທະຫານ ໄປສູ່ການປົກຄອງ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວຊູດານບາງຄົນ ສະໜັບສະໜູນທຸລະກິດ ທີ່ຖານທັບນີ້ຈະນຳມາໃຫ້, ຜູ້ນຳຊົນເຜົ່າທ້ອງຖິ່ນບາງຄົນ ແມ່ນຄັດຄ້ານການປາກົດຕົວທາງທະຫານຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ. ເຮນຣີ ວີລກິນສ໌ (Henry Wilkins) ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ແມ່ນຈຸດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ອັນສຳຄັນ ຂອງຊູດານກັບທະເລແດງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳທີ່ສຳຄັນທາງຍຸດທະ ສາດສຳລັບບັນດາມະຫາອຳນາດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບ, ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດກໍ່ແມ່ນສຳລັບການເຂົ້າຫາຄອງຊູເອຊ (Suez Canal) ຂອງຊູດານ.
ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ໄດ້ເປັນຂ່າວພາດຫົວ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫລັງຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານເຊີເກ ລາວຣອຟ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຊູດານ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ, ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຊູດານ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດດ້ວຍການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີ 2021, ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ຈະສ້າງຖານທັບເຮືອແຫ່ງໃໝ່ຢູ່ເມືອງນີ້.
ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຊົນເຜົ່າທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນມະຫາສານຢູ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລແດງ, ມີແນວຄິດແບບອື່ນ. ທ່ານໂມຮາເມດ ກາຣາຣ໌ ເກີຣ໌ບາ (Muhamad Karar Kurbaa) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຄົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານຖານທັບຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: “[ພວກເຮົາ] ປະຕິເສດ ເພາະຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າພວກເຂົາພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງການຄອບຄອງ ແລະຢຸດທ່າເຮືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ບໍ່ມີການລົງທຶນ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທຸກໆກອງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນທ່າເຮືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ, Middle East Eye, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂ່າວ ຢູ່ລອນດອນ, ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານໂມຮາເມດ ແຮມດານ ດາກາໂລ (Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo), ຜູ້ນໍາທາງທະຫານທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຂອງຊູດານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເປີດຖານທັບທະຫານຕາມແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລແດງ, ແຕ່ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍຜູ້ນໍາຊົນເຜົ່າໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາຮຽກຮ້ອງເງິນ ເພື່ອການພັດທະນາ.
ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ມີການຕັ້ງຖານຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ, ແຕ່ອີງຕາມສື່ມວນຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະປະຊາຊົນແລ້ວ, ມັນໄດ້ຢຸດຕິການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນປີ 2021.
ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນໃກ້ກັບຖານທັບເກົ່າໃນເຂດຟລາມິງໂກ (Flamingo) ຂອງເມືອງ, ຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຜູ້ນື່ງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະບອກຊື່ຂອງລາວ ເມື່ອນັກຂ່າວ VOA ໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ ລາວສະໜັບສະໜູນຖານທັບເຮືອຂອງຣັດເຊຍບໍ່...
ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ຕອບເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ: "ຖ້ານີ້ແມ່ນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຍອມຮັບມັນໂດຍອັດຕະໂນມັດ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສົນໃຈວ່າມັນຈະຕິດພັນກັບໃຜ, ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະເປັນຊາວອັງກິດ, ຣັດເຊຍ, ຫຼືອາເມຣິກາ."
ທ່ານຄາເມຣອນ ຮັດຊັນ (Cameron Hudson), ນັກວິເຄາະຈາກສູນຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະສາກົນ (Center for Strategic and International Studies) ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີການໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບຖານທັບເຮືອທີ່ເຕັມຮູບແບບຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີມາແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂືຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: “ກໍລະນີຂອງຖານທັບເຮືອສູນຫາຍໄດ້ມີມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ. ຖານທັບນີ້ໄດ້ຮັບການສັນຍາວ່າຈະສ້າງ, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈັກເທື່ອແລ້ວ, ຫ້າຫຼືຫົກເທື່ອ.”
ທ່ານນາງຮາລາ ອາລ-ກາຣິບ, ນັກວິເຄາະອີກທ່ານໜຶ່ງ ຈາກອົງການແນວຄິດລິເລີ້ມທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງໃນເຂດແຫຼມຮອນຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ຄິດວ່າ ຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດສາມາດດຳເນີນການໄດ້ ຖ້າລັດຖະບານທະ ຫານ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດຊູດານ ຕັດສິນໃຈຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: "ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າສ່ວນຫຼາຍມັນຂຶ້ນກັບຖານທັບເຮືອ. ສ່ວນຫຼາຍມັນຂຶ້ນກັບທິດທາງວ່າ ຂະບວນການທາງການເມືອງຈະດຳເນີນໄປແນວໃດ, ຖ້າຫາກວ່າລະບອບການປົກຄອງ ກຳລັງກ້າວໄປສູ່ການຮວມອຳນາດທາງທະຫານ 100 ເປີເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ.”
ຊູດານມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງທີ່ດີກັບຣັດເຊຍ ແລະກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງເວັກເນີ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຂອງຊູດານ ກຳລັງເອົາຄຳຂອງປະເທດໄປແລກປ່ຽນກັບອາວຸດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
Sudan has said it will host Russia’s first navy base in Africa, despite opposition from the West, as soon as the country completes a transition from military to civilian rule. But while some Sudanese support the business that a base would bring, local tribal leaders are opposed to a foreign military presence. Henry Wilkins reports from Port Sudan, Sudan.
Port Sudan is Sudan’s vital link to the Red Sea, a body of water strategically important for global powers and the countries that surround it, not least for its access to the Suez Canal.
Port Sudan made headlines in February after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sudan. During the visit, the Sudanese junta, which took power in a military coup in 2021, promised Russia a new naval base in the city.
But local tribal leaders, who carry a big influence on the Red Sea coast, have other ideas. Muhamad Karar Kurbaa says he and other local leaders are against the Russian base.
Muhamad Karar Kurbaa, Local Tribal Leader
“We refuse because they just want to get their hands on and stop our port, I think. There’s no investment. They have tried. We have refused any military in our port.”
In February, Middle East Eye, a news website based in London, reported that Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a powerful Sudanese militia leader attempted to open military bases along the Red Sea coast, but was prevented by local tribal leaders, after they demanded money for development.
A small Russian logistics base is reported to have been set up in Port Sudan in the past, but according to local media and residents, it ceased operating in 2021.
In the vicinity of the old base in the Flamingo district of the city, one local declined to give his name when VOA asked if he supported the Russian Naval base…
Local resident
“If this is in our best interests, we would automatically accept it. I don’t care who’s involved whether they are British, Russians, or Americans.”
One analyst said there has been talk of a full-fledged Russian naval base in Port Sudan for years, yet it has never materialized.
Cameron Hudson, Center for Strategic and International Studies
“The case of the missing naval base has been around for many years. This base has been promised to have been built, I don’t know how many times, five or six times.”
Another analyst thinks the base could go ahead if Sudan’s ruling junta is determined to make it happen.
Hala Al-Karib, Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa
“I don't know. I think it very much depends on the naval base. It very much depends on the direction the political process is going to take, if the regime is actually moving towards consolidating a 100% military power in Sudan.”
Sudan already has well-established links with Russia and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner. Sudan’s junta is reported to be trading the country’s gold in exchange for Russian weapons.