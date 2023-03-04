War Up Close: ງານວາງສະແດງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມສະເໝືອນຈິງ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ

ມູນນິທິລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກ​ລັດທິຄອມມິວນິ​ສ ໄດ້ຈັດງານວາງສະແດງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 22 ກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ງານວາງສະແດງແບບເຄື່ອນທີ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ, "War Up Close" ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມສະເໜືອນຈິງ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງສົງຄາມ. ຄາຣີນ່າ ບາຟຣາດຈຽນ (Karina Bafradzhian) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບູ​ຊາ, ເອີພິນ, ຄາກິຟ (Bucha, Irpin, Kharkiv) ແລະ ອີກຫຼາຍໆເມືອງທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຫຼືທໍາລາຍ ແມ່ນ ເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງງານວາງສະແດງ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ "War Up Close," ເຊິ່ງຈັດໂດຍມູນນິທິ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກ​ລັດ​ທິຄອມມິວນິ​ສ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ. ການສະແດງຕົວຢ່າງ ໜຶ່ງມື້ນີ້, ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມສະເໜືອນຈິງ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງອັນອັບປະລັກຂອງສົງຄາມ.

ທ່ານ ໂອເລັກຊີ ຊີວາກ, ຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງງານວາງສະແດງ ກ່າວວ່າ "ຜູ້ນໍາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມາຮອດຢູເຄຣນ, ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດຈະໄປທີ່ ບູ​ຊາ (Bucha) ຫຼື ເອີພິນ (Irpin) ເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າມັນເປັນແນວໃດ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດພາທຸກຄົນໄປບ່ອນນັ້ນໄດ້, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດບັນທຶກທຸກໆຢ່າງນີ້ ແລະນໍາມັນໄປປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ເຊັ່ນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼືບັນດາປະເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ."

ທ່ານ ມີໂກລາ ໂອເມລເຊັນໂກ (Mykola Omelchenko) ແມ່ນຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງງານວາງສະແດງອີກທ່ານຫນຶ່ງ ເຊິ່ງເປັນນັກຖ່າຍຮູບຂ່າວ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ໜຶ່ງ​ຂອງງານວາງສະແດງ "War Up Close" ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງອັນໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ​ ຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ ຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ ຄືທີ່ພວກເຂົາກ່າວອ້າງເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງມ້າງເພທໍາລາຍໂຮງຮຽນ, ໂຮງຫມໍ, ຫໍພິພິທະພັນ ແລະລວມທັງຫ້ອງແຖວ ແລະເຮືອນຊານບ້ານຊ່ອງ."

ງານວາງສະແດງນີ້ ໄດ້ດຶງດູດປະຊາຊົນເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໄອນາຣ່າ ອາພິນິສ (Inara Apinis) ຜູ້ເຂົ້າເບິ່ງງານວາງສະແດງ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ, ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ! ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ຕົວຢ່າງຂອງມັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂທລະ​ພາບ​, ແຕ່​ຢູ່​ນີ້​ ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ທັງ​ຫມົດ – ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ແລະ​ເພີ້ມຂື້ນເລື້ອຍໆ​! ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທັງໝົດ…”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄັດເທີຣີນ່າ ສະມັກລີ (Kateryna Smagliy) ເຊິ່ງເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ສະຖານທູດຢູເຄຣນ ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີງານວາງສະແດງ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຕືອນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມວ່າ ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕໍ່ໄປ.

“'ຢູເຄຣນຈະສູ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຫຼົບຫນີໄປ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ, ແລະ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ສົງໄສ​ໃນຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.' ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຍິນແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍບອກຂ້ອຍແບບນັ້ນ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າຢູເຄຣນ ຈະສູ້, ເພາະວ່າ ຖ້າແມ່ຍິງອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານຫຼາຍຂະໜາດນັ້ນ, ປະເທດນີ້ຈະບໍ່ພ່າຍແພ້.”

ງານວາງສະແດງນີ້ ຈະຍັງເດີນທາງໄປ ປາຣີ, ເບີລິນ ແລະ ວໍຊໍ, ໂປແລນ ແລະ ສະຖານທີ່ອື່ນໆ.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation held an exhibition February 22 in Washington dedicated to the war in Ukraine. A traveling exhibit, "War Up Close" uses virtual reality to show the horrors of war. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.

Bucha, Irpin, Kharkiv and many more cities that Russian forces have damaged or destroyed are at the center of an exhibition called "War Up Close," organized by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington. In this one-day preview, visitors used virtual reality to dive into the ugly reality of war.

Oleksiy Syvak, Exhibit Curator

“Most of the leaders who arrive to Ukraine first go to Bucha or Irpin to see how it is. We cannot bring everyone there, but instead, we can have all this recorded and bring it to other countries, like the United States or European countries.”

Another exhibit curator is photojournalist Mykola Omelchenko. He says one goal of "War Up Close" is to show Americans the gory reality of the conflict and demonstrate the crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine.

Mykola Omelchenko, Exhibit Curator

“We want to show the truth that Russians are not only bombing military bases like they claim, but they are killing civilians. They are destroying schools, hospitals, museums and just apartments and houses.”

The exhibition is attracting large crowds of people.

Inara Apinis, Exhibition Visitor

“Awful, awful! We see snippets of it on TV, but here you see the whole thing – more and more and more! The total damage…”

Kateryna Smagliy, who works for the Ukrainian Embassy in the U.S., introduced the exhibit and reminded viewers that Ukrainians are continuing to fight.

“'Ukraine will stand. We will not flee. We will never surrender, and you should never doubt our strength and our resilience.' When I heard my mom telling me those words, I realized Ukraine will stand, because if a woman who is 70 years old has so much courage, this country will not be defeated.”

The exhibition will also head to Paris, Berlin and Warsaw, Poland, among other places.