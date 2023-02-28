ສົງຄາມຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກວມເອົາກາງເວທີ ຢູ່ພິທີເປີດສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດ ກອງປະຊຸມຫ້າອາທິດເຄິ່ງໃນນະຄອນເຈນີວາ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເປີດກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ຍາວ ແລະກ່າວຫາດ້ານການເມືອງ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນິໂອ ກິເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ປະນາມອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການຂ້າລ້າງທີ່ປະພຶດໂດຍການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລະເມີດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ ທີີ່ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”
“ໄດ້ເປັນການປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເກີດການແຜ່ລາມເສຍຊີວິດ ຄວາມພິນາດ ແລະບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນເຈນິວາ. “ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານທີ່ສຸດ.”
ທ່ານກິເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ສະເໜີການຊັງຊາທີ່ມືດມົວສະພາບການສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ການປະກາດສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍສິດທິການມີຊີວິດ ເສລີພາບ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະສິດທິຫລາຍຢ່າງອື່ນໆ ແລະອິດສະຫລະພາບ ໄດ້ “ຖືກໂຈມຈີຈາກທຸກທິດທາງ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນເຖິງ ການເຊື່ອມໂຊມຂອງສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່ອອກບໍ່ເຂົ້າ ແລະຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນບາງກໍລະນີ ໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຄືນມາໃນການພັດທະນາມະນຸດ. ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຄວາມທຸກຈົນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະໂຫຍຫີວກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນຫລາຍທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານກິເຕເຣັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນປະວັດການທີ່ນຶ່ງຮ້ອຍລ້ານລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫລົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ການຄັດແຍ້ງ ແລະລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ, ພຽງແຕ່ມື້ວານນີ້ ບໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດມີເຮືອຫລົ້ມທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວຢູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດ ເມດີເຕຣານຽນ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຊີວິດຫລາຍຄົນທີ່ພາກັນຊອກຫາອານາຄົດອັນດີໃຫ້ແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະພວກລູກໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານໂວກເກີ ເທິກ ກ່າວ່າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຄວາມຄືບໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດມາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ ໄດ້ຕົກກັບຄືນໄປ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ຕ່າວປີ້ນຄືນ.
“ຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາສາມາດກັບຄືນມາໄດ້” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍ “ການໃຊ້ອຳນາດເກົ່າ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດການທາລຸນແກ່ເສລີພາບທີ່ຂີດຂຽນຢ່າງຍືດຍາວ ແລະຮັດແໜ້ນຈົນຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ອອກອັນເປັນຄຳສັ່ງຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງ.
ຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ: ສົງຄາມຄວາມພິນາດອັນເກົ່າແກ່ ຂອງການຮຸກຮານຈາກສະໄໝທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປັນພິຍານອີກຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ.”
Russia’s war of aggression took center stage at the opening of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s five-and-a-half-week session in Geneva.
As he kicked off this historically long and politically charged conference, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called the carnage unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he said, “has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today.”
“It has unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacements,” he told those gathered in Geneva. “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible sufferings.”
Guterres presented a gloomy assessment of the state of human rights, noting that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which sets out the rights to life, liberty, security and many other rights and freedoms, was “under assault from all sides.”
He warned the erosion of human rights around the world has stalled and, in some cases, reversed progress in human development. He added that extreme poverty and hunger are rising around the world for the first time in decades.
“A record one-hundred million people have been forced to flee by violence, conflict and human rights violations,” said Guterres. “Just yesterday, yet another horrific shipwreck in the Mediterranean claimed the lives of scores of people seeking a better future for themselves and their children.”
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said much of the progress made over decades was being reined back and even reversed.
“The oppression of the past can return,” he said, along with “the old authoritarianism, with its brutal limits on freedoms writ large, and the suffocating straitjacket of patriarchy.”
The high commissioner added: “The old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine.”