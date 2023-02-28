ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້ກວມ​ເອົາ​ກາງ​ເວ​ທີ ຢູ່​ພິ​ທີ​ເປີດ​ສະ​ພາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມຫ້າ​ອາ​ທິດ​ເຄິ່ງໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປີດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ຍາວ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນິ​ໂອ ກິເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາ​ມ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່​າ ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ພຶດ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ “ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຕໍ່ສິດ​ທິມະ​ນຸດ ທີີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້.”

“ໄດ້ເປັ​ນ​ການປ່ອຍໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມເສ​ຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນິ​ວາ. “ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ທີ່ສຸດ.”

ທ່ານ​ກິ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ຊັງ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ມືດ​ມົວສະ​ພາບ​ການສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ສິດ​ທິ​ການ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຫ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ອື່ນໆ ແລະ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ພາບ ໄດ້ “ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຈີ​ຈາກ​ທຸກ​ທິດ​ທາງ.”

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອ​ນ​ເຖິງ ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຊມ​ຂອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່​ອອກ​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ ແລະຢູ່ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນບາງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ໄດ້​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າຄື​ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ໂຫຍ​ຫີວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ກິ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ປະ​ວັດ​ການ​ທີ່​ນຶ່ງຮ້ອຍລ້ານລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ການ​ຄັດ​ແຍ້ງ ແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ, ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ມື້​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ເກີ​ດ​ມີ​ເຮືອ​ຫລົ້ມ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະໝຸດ​ ເມ​ດີ​ເຕ​ຣາ​ນຽນ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ດີ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກໆ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

​ຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ໂວກ​ເກີ ເທິກ ກ່າ​ວ່າ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຄ​ວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ຄືນ.

“​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ “ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ເກົ່າ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ທາ​ລຸນ​ແກ່​ເສ​ລີ​ພ​າບທີ່​ຂີດ​ຂຽນຢ່າງຍືດ​ຍາວ ​ແລະ​ຮັດ​ແໜ້ນຈົນ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ອອກອັ​ນ​ເປັນຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ.

​ຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ: ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດ​ອັນ​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່ ຂອງ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານຈາກສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້ເປັນ​ພິ​ຍານ​ອີກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.”

Russia’s war of aggression took center stage at the opening of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s five-and-a-half-week session in Geneva.

As he kicked off this historically long and politically charged conference, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called the carnage unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he said, “has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today.”

“It has unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacements,” he told those gathered in Geneva. “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible sufferings.”

Guterres presented a gloomy assessment of the state of human rights, noting that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which sets out the rights to life, liberty, security and many other rights and freedoms, was “under assault from all sides.”

He warned the erosion of human rights around the world has stalled and, in some cases, reversed progress in human development. He added that extreme poverty and hunger are rising around the world for the first time in decades.

“A record one-hundred million people have been forced to flee by violence, conflict and human rights violations,” said Guterres. “Just yesterday, yet another horrific shipwreck in the Mediterranean claimed the lives of scores of people seeking a better future for themselves and their children.”

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said much of the progress made over decades was being reined back and even reversed.

“The oppression of the past can return,” he said, along with “the old authoritarianism, with its brutal limits on freedoms writ large, and the suffocating straitjacket of patriarchy.”

The high commissioner added: “The old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine.”