ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງ ຂອງຈີນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ​ໄດ້​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ດຸ່ນດ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ບອບບາງ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ອ້າງກຳມະສິດ​ ທີ່​ກວ້າງຂວາງຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກໍ​ຮັກສາ​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ດີ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ດົນ​ນານ. ​ແຕ່ກໍ​ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ປະເທດ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາກຳ​ມະ​ສິດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອາຮາດຽນ ອູທາມາ ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກຈາກາ ເຊິ່ງ​ອາດ​ນະ​ສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸມັດ​ແຜນການ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ແຫຼ່ງອາຍ​ແກັສ ທູນາ ບລ໊ອກ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານນ້ຳ​ ນອກ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ ນາທູນາ ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ມັນເປັນພື້ນທີ່ດຽວກັນກັບການຂຸດເຈາະ ໃນທ້າຍປີ 2021 ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງຈາກຈີນ. ຈາກາຕາໄດ້ຢຸດການສຳຫຼວດໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ໃນຂະນະນີ້.

ທ່ານອາລ ອາຣາຟ, ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ພາຣາມາດີນາ (Paramadina) ກ່າວວ່າ "ການຂຸດເຈາະອາຍແກັສໃນເຂດ ນາທູນາ ໂດຍອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແມ່ນສັນຍານທີ່ຊັດເຈນວ່າ ນາທູນາ ແມ່ນອານາເຂດຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ... ໃນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີອະທິປະໄຕ ມີສິດທີ່ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້."

ໝູ່​ເກາະ ນາທູນາ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່​ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ ບໍນຽວ ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ​ແມ່ນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ. ແຕ່ນ່ານນໍ້າທີ່ຫ່າງອອກໄປ ປະມານ 200 ໄມລ໌, ບ່ອນທີ່ ທູນາ ບລ໊ອກ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ ໃນທະເລ ນາທູນາເຫນືອ, ແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ.

ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ຖື​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໜຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ຈຳ​ເພາະ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ, ໂດຍອີງ​ຕາມ​ສົນທິສັນຍາ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກົດໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ທະ​ເລ ຫຼື UNCLOS.

​ແຕ່​ຈີນ ​ລວມເອົາ​ມັນ​ ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ອ້າງກຳມະສິດ ເອົາດິນ​ແດນ ອັນ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້, ການ​ອ້າງກຳມະສິດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະຕິ​ເສດເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຕັດສິນ​ຊີ້​ຂາດຖາວອນ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນເຮກ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016.

ທ່ານ ທືກູ ຟາຍຊາເສຍ (Teuku Faizasyah), ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ "ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາ​ກົນ, ແລະ ຈຸດຢືນ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ທີ່ອ້າງກຳມະສິດຕໍ່​ດິນ​ແດນ ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້."

ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ອາຍ​ແກັສ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ສາມາດ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ທະວີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ກັບ​ຈີນ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນວາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ເມື່ອ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ການ​ກຳນົດ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ຈໍາ​ເພາະ, ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ສົ່ງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງຂອງ​ຕົນ ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂດທູນາ ບລ໊ອກ ​ແລະ ​ເຂດ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​ອາຍ​ແກັສ ຈິມ ສາວ ຂອງ​ຫວຽດນາມ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ໄປ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ຂອງ ທະ​ເລ ນາທູນາ.

ພົນ​ເຮືອ​ເອກ ມູແຮມມາດ ອາລີ (Muhammad Ali), ເສນາທິການກອງທັບເຮືອອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ "ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຈັບປາ ຫຼືດໍາເນີນການສຳຫຼວດ ຫຼືຂຸດຄົ້ນຊັບພະຍາກອນທາງທະເລ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງຕ້ອງຫ້າມ. ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດ ຈາກລັດຖະບານອິນໂດເນເຊຍ. ຖ້າພວກເຂົາພຽງແຕ່ເດີນທາງຜ່ານ, ແມ່ນອະນຸຍາດໄດ້"

ຂະນະ​ນີ້ ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ 5 ລຳ ​ແລະ ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ ຂອງ​ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອ​ ເພື່ອ​ຕິດຕາມ​ກວດກາ​ ຢູ່​ທາງພາກ​ເໜືອ ຂອງທະ​ເລ ນາທູນາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຄືກັນກັບນ່ານນໍ້າຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງ​ ໃນເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາຊີ​ຟິກ ທີ່ຍັງເຫັນ​ກິດຈະກຳການ​ຫາ​ປາ ​ຈາກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ, ຕິດຕາມ​ດ້ວຍໜ່ວຍຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

The countries of Southeast Asia have long maintained a fragile balance between resisting China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea and maintaining good trade ties. But several, including Indonesia, are now standing firm in resisting those claims, as VOA’s Ahadian Utama reports from Jakarta.

Indonesia has approved an initial plan for the development of the Tuna Block gas field located in waters off its Natuna Islands.

It’s the same area where drilling in late 2021 led to a protest from China. Jakarta halted exploration then, but it isn’t backing down now.

Al Araf, Paramadina University Lecturer

"The gas drilling in the Natuna area by Indonesia is a clear sign that Natuna is Indonesian territory … in my opinion, Indonesia as a sovereign country has the right to do this.”

The Natuna Islands themselves, off the coast of Indonesia’s Borneo, are Indonesian territory. But the waters about 200 miles away, where the Tuna Block is situated in the North Natuna Sea, is a source of contention.

Indonesia considers it also part of its exclusive economic zone, based on the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

But China includes it in its expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, claims largely rejected by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in 2016.

Teuku Faizasyah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

“Regarding Indonesia's activities in its national sea area, it’s based on the international maritime law, and Indonesia's position is that we do not have a dispute with any country that claims the South China Sea territory.”

The resumption of gas exploration could be seen as an escalation of tensions between Southeast Asia’s largest nation and China.

In December, tensions were already high when Indonesia and Vietnam finalized the boundaries of their exclusive economic zones, prompting Beijing to send its coast guard near the Tuna Block and Vietnam’s nearby Chim Sao gas field.

That move led Indonesia to send a warship to the North Natuna Sea.

Admiral Muhammad Ali, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff

"If they catch fish or carry out exploration or exploitation of marine resources, that is prohibited. It must be licensed by the Indonesian government. If they are just passing by, that's allowed."

The Indonesian Navy has now deployed five warships and a naval patrol plane to monitor the North Natuna Sea,

which like many waters in the Indo Pacific, has also seen fishing activity from Chinese vessels, accompanied by the country’s coast guard.