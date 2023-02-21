ສູນ​ກາງ ຄາເຕີ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແອັດແລນຕ້າ ລັດຈໍ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ຈີມມີ ຄາເຕີ້ ອາຍຸ 98 ປີ, ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານເອງ ໃນເມືອງເພລນສ໌ ລັດຈໍເຈຍ. ເຄນ ຟາຣາບອບ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊູແຊນ ເທເລີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງເມືອງ ບັບຟາໂລ ລັດ ນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າສຸຂະພາບທີ່​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງຂອງທ່ານ ຄາເຕີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງ ປະຫລາດໃຈແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ, ແຕ່ການປະກາດວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງເຂົ້າສູ່ຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງ ການຮັກສາສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະເສຍຊີວິດນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງຕົກໃຈຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊູແຊນ ເທເລີ, ອາສາສະໝັກອົງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສເພື່ອມວນມະນຸດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍອມຮັບວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄຫ້ອອກມາຕ​ອນ​ກິນອາຫານເຊົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການປຸກໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງໃນເວລານັ້ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຈະສູນເສຍເພິ່ນໄປໃນ​ຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 2006 ຫາ 2019, ທ່ານນາງ ເທເລີ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາອາສາ ສະໝັກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັບ ທ່ານ ຄາເຕີ້ ແລະ ພັນລະຍາ ຂອງເພິ່ນ ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣຊາລີນ ໃນໂຄງການວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ເພື່ອມວນ​ມະ​ນຸດປະຈໍາປີຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ກໍ່ສ້າງເຮືອນຫຼາຍໆຫຼັງຢູ່ໃນ ທົ່ວໂລກສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູຊານ ເທເລີ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ມີຫຼາຍໆຄົນທີ່ຊື່ນຊົມເພິ່ນຫຼາຍ. ເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນທີ່ມີແຮງດຶງດູດຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ມັນກໍຍາກທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະປິດໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຈນາທານ ອາລເຕີ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນັກຂຽນກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າເສົ້າຫຼາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກເພິ່ນໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລະ​ກ້າ​ຫານຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.”

ທ່ານໂຈນາທານ ອາລເຕີ້,​ ໃຊ້ເວລາ 5 ປີເພື່ອຂຽນກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດຊີວິດຂອງ ທ່ານ ຈິມມີ ຄາເຕີ້ ໂດຍມີຫົວຂໍ້ວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ,” ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ລາວໄດ້ສໍາພາດ ແລະ ຕິດຕາມຊີວິດຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່ອນທີ່ສຸຂະ ພາບຂອງເພິ່ນຈະຊຸດໂຊມລົງ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈນາທານ ອາລເຕີ້, ນັກຂຽນ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຈົ້າຮວບຮວມກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດຂອງເພິ່ນ ພວກເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນວ່າ ເພິ່ນເປັນ ຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດໃນຊີວິດ. 98 ປີ, ທ່ານເປັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີອາຍຸທີ່ຍືນຍາວ ທີ່ສຸດ, ໄດ້ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດແຕ່ງງານເກືອບຮອດ 77 ປີ.”

ລຸນຫຼັງການເສຍຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກຄວາມຜ່າຍແພ້ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນປີ 1980, ທ່ານ ອາລເຕີ້ ເຊື່ອວ່າຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານ ຄາເຕີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກການ ທີ່ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້ເປັນອາສາສະໝັກ​ກັ​ບ​ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ເພື່ອມວນ​ມະ​ນຸດ, ຄວາມພະ ຍາຍາມຂອງເພິ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການສົ່ງເສີມສັນຕິພາບ ແລະການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດເຂດ ຮ້ອນທີ່ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການຂອງສູນກາງຄາເຕີ້, ແລະເປັນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ ມີປະສົບການທາງການເມືອງ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ທ່ານໂຈນາທານ ອາລເຕີ້ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນເພິ່ນຈະໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ແໜງທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມຄິດກ່ຽວກັບພື້ນຖານຕ່າງໆໃນຊ່ວງຫຼາຍປີກ່ອນທີ່ເພິ່ນຈະດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີກໍ​ຕາມ, ເພິ່ນຍັງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີຄິດກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດ ແນວໃດໄດ້ແດ່ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ, ແລະນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ຫາຍາກທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານຄາເຕີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວ ປະເທດ ເພື່ອລົງລາຍເຊັນຢູ່ໃນປຶ້ມທີ່ທ່ານຂຽນຫຼາຍສິບຫົວ, ແລະດ້ວຍການ ຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຢູ່ໃນໂບດນ້ອຍໆຂອງເພິ່ນຢູ່ເມືອງ ເພລນ ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ ສໍາລັບການຮຽນທຸກໆວັນອາທິດ, ຈົນເຖິງມື້ນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອມີການປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບສະ ຖານະການຂອງເພິ່ນວ່າ ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະເສຍ ຊີວິດ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼານສາວຂອງ ທ່ານຄາເຕີ້ ນາງ ຄິມ ຟູລເລີ້ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາຝູງຊົນ ໃນການສູດມົນພາວະນາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງຄິມ ຟູລເລີ້, ຈາກໂບດແບັບຕິ​ສ໌ ມາຣານາທາ ກ່າວຜ່ານເຟສບຸກວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ນະເວລານີ້ໃນຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ, ແລະໃນຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ ພວກເຮົາຮັກຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງຜ່ານ​ຜ່າ​ສິ່ງນີ້ໃນມື້ນີ້ ແລະກໍາລັງຈະຜ່ານຜ່າມັນໄປນັ້ນ, ບາງເທື່ອຖ້າພວກເຮົາຄິດກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ບາງເທື່ອ​ມັນ​ກໍອາດຈະເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງສົ່ງ​ຕໍ່ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ແລ້ວໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ສືບ​ທອດ​ມັ​ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ? ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນເລີຍ ເພາະວ່າ ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງຊູແຊນ ເທເລີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່າງນາງ ໂຣຊາລີນ ແລະທ່ານ ຄາເຕີ້ ເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງງ່າຍ ແລະກໍ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ມີນ້ຳ​ໃຈ ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍໆຄົນຈະຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ໄດ້ລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບເພິ່ນແລ້ວອີຫຼີ.”

ຍ້ອນ​ແນວນີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ເທເລີ້ ຈຶ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າມັນເປັນການຍາກຫຼາຍສໍາລັບຫຼາຍໆ ຄົນທີ່ຈະຍອມຮັບກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມລົງເພິ່ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊູແຊນ ເທເລີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂອງທ່ານຄາເຕີ້ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມຜູກພັນໃຫ້ແກ່ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີສ່ວນຫຼາຍບໍ່​ມີ.”

The Atlanta-based nonprofit Carter Center announced 98-year-old former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more.

Buffalo, New York native Suzanne Taylor says former President Jimmy Carter’s declining health wasn’t a surprise to her, but the announcement he was entering hospice care came as a shock.

Suzanne Taylor, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, Skype

“I have to admit that I cried at breakfast. “That was a little bit of a wake-up call for me, that we are going to lose him at some point.”

Between 2006 and 2019, Taylor was among hundreds of volunteers working alongside Carter and his wife Rosalynn on their annual Habitat for Humanity Work Project, building homes around the world for those in need.

Suzanne Taylor, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, Skype

“So many people really appreciate him. He’s had such an impact and it’s going to be so hard to close that chapter.”

Jonathan Alter, Author, Skype

“It was sad because he has led such an epic American life.”

Jonathan Alter spent five years writing a biography about Jimmy Carter, titled, “His Very Best,” that allowed him to interview and observe the former president before his health declined.

Jonathan Alter, Author, Skype

“When you take stock of his life, he won at life. Ninety-eight years – longest lived president, married for close to 77 years.”

After losing the presidency in a resounding defeat in 1980, Alter believes Carter’s increased popularity came through his volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity, his efforts to promote peace and fight neglected tropical diseases through the programs of the Carter Center, and as the voice of a seasoned politician and elder statesman.

Jonathan Alter, Author, Skype

“This is a guy, even though he was in business and thought about the bottom line plenty in the years before he was president, spent most of his life thinking about what could he do to improve the lives of other people and that’s still extraordinarily rare.”

Carter’s popularity also increased while traveling the country autographing and promoting dozens of books he wrote, and by hosting crowds at his small church in Plains, Georgia during his Sunday school lessons, where one day after the announcement of his decision to enter hospice care, Carter’s niece Kim Fuller led the congregation in prayer.

Kim Fuller, Maranatha Baptist Church, Facebook / Maranatha Baptist Church

“I think at this time in all of our lives, and in the lives of those we love very much who are going through this today and will be going through it, maybe if we think about it, maybe it’s time to pass the baton. Who will pick [it] up? I have no clue, because this baton is going to be a really big one.”

Suzanne Taylor, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer

“Rosalynn and Jimmy are accessible and gracious — and people feel like they really got to know him.”

Which is why Taylor believes the news of his deteriorating health is that much harder for many to accept.

((Suzanne Taylor, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer))

“I think his accessibility has created a bond with a lot of Americans that most presidents don’t have.”