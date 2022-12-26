NEWS WORDS: Emergence

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Here is the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talking about U.S. Chinese relations.

Listen for this word:

Emergence

We welcome the emergence of a peaceful, stable, prosperous China, that contributes to the stability and the development of the region, and that chooses to play a responsible role in world affairs.

Emergence means the act of something appearing. It is coming out of hiding, or just beginning.

Emergence also can describe nature, like the emergence of flowers, which come every spring.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talking about U.S. Chinese relations.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຄຣີ ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ.

Listen for this word:

ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຄຳສັບນີ້:

ອ່ານ: Emergence

We welcome the emergence of a peaceful, stable, prosperous China, that contributes to the stability and the development of the region, and that chooses to play a responsible role in world affairs.

ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຍິນດີການການປະກົດອອກມາຂອງປະເທດ ຈີນ ທີ່ສະຫງົບ ສຸກ, ໝັ້ນຄົງ, ແລະ ຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີ, ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຕໍ່ຄວາມສະຖຽນລະພາບ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາຂອງພາກພື້ນ, ແລະ ໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະມີບົດບາດໃນບັນຫາ ຂອງໂລກ.

Emergence means the act of something appearing. It is coming out of hiding, or just beginning.

ອ່ານ: Emergence ໝາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປາກົດຕົວອອກມາ. ມັນອອກຈາກການຫຼົບລີ້, ຫຼື ເປັນພຽງການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ.

Emergence also can describe nature, like the emergence of flowers, which come every spring.

ອ່ານ: Emergence ຍັງສາມາດອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຳມະຊາດ, ຄືການປາກົດຕົວອອກມາຂອງດອກໄມ້, ເຊິ່ງອອກມາທຸກໆລະດູບານໃໝ່.

Now, next time when you hear “Emergence,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Emergence,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.