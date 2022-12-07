ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພື່ອຍຸຕິສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ເປັນເວລາສອງປີຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ກັບກຳລັງກະບົດທິເກຣ ໄດ້ບັນລຸໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຫລືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ຍັງຈະຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງກັນຕໍ່ໄປ. ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເປັນທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຂດທິເກຣ ແລະທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ອາດມາຈາກການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຕ່າງກໍພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອຂໍຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ. ຮັນຣີ ວິລກິນສ໌ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກເອທິໂອເປຍໃນປີນີ້ ມີລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການສັງຫານໝູ່ຢູ່ອາກຊູມ ໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້ເຫັນກອງກຳລັງເອຣິເທຣຍ ແລະ ເອທິໂອເປຍ ໄດ້ທຳການສັງຫານແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນຕໍ່ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ ໂດຍຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມແບບບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າ ແລະປຸ້ນສະດົມຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກ ເໜືອຂອງເຂດທິເກຣ. ປະຊາຊົນຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ.
ຮີຢາບ ເກີເບຣດຊາດິກ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ຈາການສັງຫານໝູ່ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ລັດຖະບານກາງ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນຜູ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳແລະເປັນຜູ້ກະທຳຄວາມຜິດ ບໍ່ສາມາດມາສືບສວນການກະທຳຜິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຄວນມາຈາກບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນທີ່ເສລີ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ.”
ຄືກັນກັບຫລາຍຄົນຢູ່ໃນເອທິໂອເປຍ ລາວຕ້ອງການຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ຕໍ່ຄວາມທຸກ ທໍລະມານທີ່ລາວແລະປະຊາຄົມໄດ້ພາກັນອົດທົນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປີໃນການຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງປະເທດ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ໄດ້ເຊັນຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້ ແລະການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມອາດຈະສາມາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດາຂໍ້ຂ້ອງໃຈຕ່າງໆ ໃນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມນັ້ນ ຍັງມີຢູ່.
ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ຄະນະກຳມາທິການສອບສວນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາດກ່ຽວກັບເອທິໂອເປຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມອຶດຢາກຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ” ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທິເກຣທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ເປັນ “ວິທີໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມ” ແລະກຳລັງຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ແລະເອຣິເທຣຍໄດ້ໃຊ້ “ຂ້າທາດທາງເພດ” ຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງຊາວທິເກຣ.
ກຳລັງກະບົດທິເກຣ ທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ກົນລະຍຸດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາເປັນ “ຜູ້ກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ” ຮວມທັງຂົ່ມຂືນຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວບຄຸມໃນເຂດ ອຳຮາຣາ ແລະອາຟາ.
ແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ນີ້ມາຈາກລາລິເບີລາ ຜູ້ຂໍຮ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ບອກຊື່ຍ້ອນຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຖືພາໄດ້ເຈັດເດືອນ ເວລາພວກທະຫານທິເກຣໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ແລະຂົ່ມຂືນລາວ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ນຳພາຂ້ອຍໄປເຂດບ້ານຮ້າງແລ້ວຂົ່ມຂືນຂ້ອຍ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັບຂ້ອຍໄວ້ກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກວັນຈັນ ຫາວັນເສົາ. ບໍ່ມີການປົກຄອງ ບໍ່ມີຕຳຫລວດ ແລະທຸກຄົນພາກັນໜີໄປ. ມີແຕ່ພວກເຮົາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂາດການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແລະອ່ອນເພຍ ແລະດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເວົ້າ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຖືພາມີລູກ ແລະແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍຕາບອດ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ທຳການກໍ່ໂທດກຳຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ຫຼື HRW ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການປຸກລະດົມ
ຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນຕໍ່ຊາວທິເກຣ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ “ຄວາມມືດ” ເພາະວ່າສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ສືບສວນສິດທິມະນຸດ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປຫາຂົງເຂດ ທິເກຣ.
ແລະນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ຈຳນວນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດທິເກຣ.
“ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການອັນໃຫຍ່ຫລວງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ແລະໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ການບໍລິການຕ່າງໆຄື ການຄົມມະນາຄົມ ໄຟຟ້າ ທະນາຄານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ພຽງພໍກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຊົນເຊັ່ນກັນ ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ມີການຟື້ນຟູໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາງເທື່ອ. ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບເນື້ອເລື້ອງແທ້ບ່ອນທີ່ການລ່ວງລະເມີດກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ນັ້ນ."
ເວລາຖາມວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບຈະມີການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໄວພຽງພໍບໍ? ນັກວິເຄາະຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ:
ທ່ານວິລລ້ຽມ ເດວິດສັນ ກຸ່ມວິກິດການສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ:
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍປານໃດເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດແນວໜ້າ ຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການບໍ່ເຂົ້າພົວພັນກັນ. ນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຈະພັງທະລາຍລົງ. ມັນພຽງແຕ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍາກຊ່ຳໃດ ໃນການດຳເນີນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ມີການສ້າງຕັ້ງສັນຕິພາບຖາວອນຂຶ້ນ ເສັ້ນທາງໄປສູ່ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະການຄືນດີກັນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນຍັງໄກຢູ່.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຊາວທິເກຣ ໄດກ່າວຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າປາດຖະໜາຢາກຈະໃຫ້ມີການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ ເພື່ອຈະຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກສະຫະພັນເອທິໂອເປຍ.
A peace deal to end Ethiopia’s two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces was struck in November, but whether it will be honored remains to be seen. There is a desperate need for aid across much of Tigray, and on both sides, victims of possible war crimes are crying out for justice. Henry Wilkins, who reported for VOA from Ethiopia this year, has this report.]]
2020’s Axum Massacre saw Eritrean and Ethiopian troops carry out extrajudicial executions against civilians, indiscriminate shelling and widespread looting in the city in northern Tigray. Residents estimate hundreds were killed.
Hiyab Gebretsadik is a survivor.
“The federal government is actually the perpetrator of the crime, and the criminals cannot investigate their own crime. Justice should come from free international organizations like the U.N., the EU, and the African Union.”
Like many in Ethiopia, he wants justice for the suffering that he and his community endured during the country’s two-year conflict.
A peace deal was signed in South Africa in early November, and an end to the war may be in sight. But grievances stemming from possible war crimes remain.
In September, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia said “starvation of civilians” in Tigray was used by the government as a “method of warfare” and that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces used “sexual slavery” against Tigrayan women and girls.
Tigrayan forces, the U.N. said, didn’t use such tactics but were accused of “war crimes,” including rape in areas they occupied in the Amhara and Afar regions.
This woman from Lalibela, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear, says she was seven months pregnant when Tigrayan soldiers came to her house and raped her.
“They took me to a deserted area and raped me ...They held me with them from Monday to Saturday … There was no administration, no police, and everyone left. It is only those of us who were helpless and weak and as I said I was pregnant, and my mother is blind.”
Although both sides have committed atrocities, the group Human Rights Watch says it has documented a sustained campaign of ethnic cleansing against Tigrayans, much of which has taken place in “darkness” because media and human rights investigators could not gain access to the Tigray region. ຫວພຽງພໍ່
And since the peace deal, the amount of aid being allowed to enter Tigray …
“… Is not enough to meet the enormous need there. And at the same time, the services — be it communications, electricity, banking, which are so critical to meeting the needs of the population, as well — have not been restored by the federal government. We really are talking about a context where abuses are ongoing.”
Asked whether the peace deal is being implemented fast enough, one analyst told
VOA
“It’s not entirely clear how much progress has been made in de-conflicting the front lines, the disengagement process. This doesn’t mean that the deal is about to collapse. It just demonstrates how hard this process is.”
Even if a lasting peace is established, the road to accountability and reconciliation will be long.
Tigrayan leaders have said repeatedly they wish to hold a referendum to leave the Ethiopian federation.