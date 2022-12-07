ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເພື່ອ​ຍຸ​ຕິສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາສອງ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ບົດ​ທິເກ​ຣ​ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຈະໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຫລື​ບໍ່​ນັ້ນ ຍັງຈະຕ້ອງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ຄວາມ​ຊ່​ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ເປັນທີ່​ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທິເກ​ຣ ແລະ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່ອາດມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳສົງ​ຄາມ ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອ​ຂໍຄວາມຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ. ຮັນ​ຣີ ວິ​ລ​ກິນ​ສ໌ ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈາກ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍໃນປີ​ນີ້ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ຢູ່​ອາກ​ຊູມ ໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້​ເຫັນກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງເອ​ຣິ​ເທ​ຣຍ ແລະ​ ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ​ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ແບບ​ຮວບ​ຮັດ​ຕັດ​ຕອນ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ໂດຍຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ແບບບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ໜ້າ ແລະປຸ້ນ​ສະ​ດົມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທິເກ​ຣ. ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນວ່າ ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ.

ຮີ​ຢາບ ເກີ​ເບ​ຣດຊາ​ດິກ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່​ລອດຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ຈາ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່​ນ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳແລະ​ເປັນຜູ້​ກະທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ມາ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຄວນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ພາບຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະພາບອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ.”

ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ​ ລາວ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ທຸ​ກ ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ທີ່​ລາວແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ອົດ​ທົນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປີໃນ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງຂອງ​ປະເທດ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິພາບ ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ອາດ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຂໍ້​ຂ້ອງ​ໃຈ​ຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງການ​ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມນັ້ນ​ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຢູ່.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ອຶດ​ຢາກ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລ​ະເຮືອນ” ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທິເກ​ຣທີ່ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ​ເປັນ “ວິ​ທີ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ” ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງຂອງເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ແລະ​ເອ​ຣິເ​ທຣຍໄດ້​ໃຊ້ “ຂ້າ​ທາດ​ທາງ​ເພດ” ຕໍ່ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ທິ​ເກ​ຣ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ບົດ​ທິເກ​ຣ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ກົນ​ລະ​ຍຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເປັນ “​ຜູ້​ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ” ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໃນເຂດ ອຳ​ຮາ​ຣາ ແລະ​ອາ​ຟາ.

​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຜູ້​ນີ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ລາ​ລິ​ເບີ​ລາ ຜູ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້​ບອກ​ຊື່ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ນາງ​ຖື​ພາ​ໄດ້​ເຈັດ​ເດືອນ​ ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທິເກ​ຣໄດ້​ເຂົ້າມາ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ​ລາວ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປເຂດບ້ານ​ຮ້າງ​ແລ້ວ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ​ຂ້ອຍ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄວ້​ກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈາກວັນ​ຈັນ ຫາ​ວັນ​ເສົາ. ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ແລະ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ພ​າ​ກັນ​ໜີ​ໄປ. ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຂາດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ແລະ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍ ແລະ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍໄດ້​ເວົ້າ ຂ້ອຍ​ໄດ້​ຖື​ພາ​ມີ​ລູກ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຕາ​ບອດ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ກໍ່​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ຫຼື HRW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ

​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວທິ​ເກ​ຣ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ “​ຄວາ​ມ​ມືດ” ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ທິເກ​ຣ.

ແລະ​ນັບ​ແຕ່ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທິເກ​ຣ.

“​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການອັນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຫລວງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆຄື ການ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ພຽງພໍ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຟື້​ນ​ຟູ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ເທື່ອ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເນື້ອ​ເລື້ອງ​ແທ້​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ."

ເວ​ລາ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໄວ​ພຽງ​ພໍບໍ? ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ ກ່າ​ວຕໍ່​ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ:

​ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລ້ຽມ ເດ​ວິດ​ສັນ ກຸ່ມ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ມີຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນການ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ແນ​ວ​ໜ້າ ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ໃນ​ການບໍ່​ເຂົ້າພົວ​ພັນ​ກັນ. ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຈະ​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ. ​ມັນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຍາ​ກຊ່ຳ​ໃດ ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນວ່າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເສັ້ນ​ທ​າງໄປ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ແລະ​ການ​ຄືນ​ດີ​ກັນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໄກ​ຢູ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຊ​າວ​ທິເກ​ຣ​ ໄດ​ກ່າວ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຢາກຈະ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ມະ​ຕິ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ.

A peace deal to end Ethiopia’s two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces was struck in November, but whether it will be honored remains to be seen. There is a desperate need for aid across much of Tigray, and on both sides, victims of possible war crimes are crying out for justice. Henry Wilkins, who reported for VOA from Ethiopia this year, has this report.]]

2020’s Axum Massacre saw Eritrean and Ethiopian troops carry out extrajudicial executions against civilians, indiscriminate shelling and widespread looting in the city in northern Tigray. Residents estimate hundreds were killed.

Hiyab Gebretsadik is a survivor.

((Hiyab Gebretsadik, Axum Massacre Survivor (in English))) ((Mandatory courtesy: Zoom))

“The federal government is actually the perpetrator of the crime, and the criminals cannot investigate their own crime. Justice should come from free international organizations like the U.N., the EU, and the African Union.”

Like many in Ethiopia, he wants justice for the suffering that he and his community endured during the country’s two-year conflict.

A peace deal was signed in South Africa in early November, and an end to the war may be in sight. But grievances stemming from possible war crimes remain.

In September, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia said “starvation of civilians” in Tigray was used by the government as a “method of warfare” and that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces used “sexual slavery” against Tigrayan women and girls.

Tigrayan forces, the U.N. said, didn’t use such tactics but were accused of “war crimes,” including rape in areas they occupied in the Amhara and Afar regions.

This woman from Lalibela, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear, says she was seven months pregnant when Tigrayan soldiers came to her house and raped her.

“They took me to a deserted area and raped me ...They held me with them from Monday to Saturday … There was no administration, no police, and everyone left. It is only those of us who were helpless and weak and as I said I was pregnant, and my mother is blind.”

Although both sides have committed atrocities, the group Human Rights Watch says it has documented a sustained campaign of ethnic cleansing against Tigrayans, much of which has taken place in "darkness" because media and human rights investigators could not gain access to the Tigray region.

And since the peace deal, the amount of aid being allowed to enter Tigray …

“… Is not enough to meet the enormous need there. And at the same time, the services — be it communications, electricity, banking, which are so critical to meeting the needs of the population, as well — have not been restored by the federal government. We really are talking about a context where abuses are ongoing.”

Asked whether the peace deal is being implemented fast enough, one analyst told

VOA...

“It’s not entirely clear how much progress has been made in de-conflicting the front lines, the disengagement process. This doesn’t mean that the deal is about to collapse. It just demonstrates how hard this process is.”

Even if a lasting peace is established, the road to accountability and reconciliation will be long.

Tigrayan leaders have said repeatedly they wish to hold a referendum to leave the Ethiopian federation.