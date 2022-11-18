ລັດຖະບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ມອບອຸປະກອນກວດຈັບ ແລະພາຫະນະລາດ ຕະເວນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກົມພາສີ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບໂດຍ ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ທ່ານພູຄຳ ວັນນະວົງໄຊ ຫົວໜ້າກົມພາສີ.

ອຸປະກອນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ລວມມີລົດກະບະ ຂັບເຄື່ອນ 4 ລໍ້ ຈຳນວນ 2 ຄັນ ເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຈຳນວນ 20 ເຄື່ອງ ທີ່ສາມາດວິເຄາະ ແລະ ໄຈ້ແຍກທາດເຄມີ ເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບແບບວິດີໂອ ຈຳນວນ 2 ເຄື່ອງ ທີ່ສາມາດກວດກາຕາມຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ແລະ ແວ່ນ ຈຳນວນ 170 ອັນ ເພື່ອກວດກາຢູ່ກ້ອງລົດ. ສ່ວນລົດກະບະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ພະແນກສືບສວນ-ສອບສວນ ແລະປາບປາມການລັກລອບໜີພາສີ ເພື່ອລາດຕະ ເວນຢູ່ເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ແລະ ສະກັດກັ້ນອາດຊະຍາກຳ ສ່ວນອຸປະກອນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ ແມ່ນຈະນຳໄປແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ຢູ່ຈຸດດ່ານຊາຍແດນຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບການກວດຈັບຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍອື່ນໆ.

“ອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆ ແລະລົດກະບະ ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ມອບໃຫ້ໃນມື້ນີ້ ຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີລາວ ມີເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງເໝາະສົມ ເພື່ອປະຕິ ບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ດີ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ​ຂອງທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ. “ລົດກະບະຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ພະແນກສືບສວນ-ສອບສວນ ແລະ ປາບປາມການລັກລອບໜີພາສີ ເຂົ້າເຖິງເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ແລະ ສາມາດຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ເຄື່ອງສະແກນຂ້າມແດນທີ່ທັນສະໄໝທີ່ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງມອບໃຫ້ສາມາດຄົ້ນຍານພາຫະນະຫາໄດ້ຢ່າງສົມບູນພາຍໃນຫ້ານາທີ.

ເຄື່ອງມືເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ຈຸດດ່ານຊາຍແດນຍົກລະດັບປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະ ປະສິດທິຜົນ ພ້ອມເພີ່ມຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກວດພົບອາດຊະ ຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ. ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຄຸນຄ່າສາຍສຳພັນກັບກົມພາສີຂອງລາວ ແລະ ພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການກວດຈັບ ອາດຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ.

ພະແນກຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ (INL) ຢູ່ສະຖານທູດສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ສະໜອງທຶນໃນການຈັດຊື້ ແລະມອບອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆ ພ້ອມທັງພາຫະນະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກົມພາສີຂອງລາວ. INL ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບອົງ ການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຂອງລາວ ແລະຂະແໜງການຍຸຕິທໍາຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບອາດ ຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ ແລະບັນຫາກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຍຸຕິທໍາ ລວມມີການຄ້າມະນຸດ ຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະສັດປ່າ ການຟອກເງິນ ການລະເມີດສິດທິຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ.

U.S. Government Donates Equipment to Improve Drug and Contraband Detection in Lao PDR

The U.S. Government on November 15 donated contraband-detection equipment and patrol vehicles to the Lao Customs Department in a handover ceremony presided over by U.S. Ambassador Peter M. Haymond and Director General of the Customs Department Phoukhaokham Vannavongxay.

The donated materials include two four-wheel-drive pickup trucks, 20 contraband detectors that can analyze and identify chemicals, two videoscopes that allow inspection of otherwise inaccessible spaces, and 170 mirrors to inspect vehicle undercarriages. The pickup trucks will be used by Customs Inspection and Suppression Division personnel to patrol remote areas and to respond to criminal violations, and the remaining equipment will be disseminated to Customs officers at various border crossing points to improve the detection of drugs and other illicit contraband.

“The devices and trucks that the United States is handing over today will provide Lao Customs officers with the right tools to do their jobs well,” said Ambassador Haymond. “The trucks will allow officers from the Investigation and Suppression Division to reach remote areas and to rapidly respond to criminal incidents. The cutting-edge contraband scanners we are turning over allow vehicles to be searched comprehensively within five minutes. These tools will help officers at border crossing points improve their effectiveness and efficiency while increasing the probability that they will detect transnational crime. We value the relationship with Lao Customs Department and are proud to assist Lao PDR in detecting cross-border crime.”

The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Section at the U.S. Embassy funded the purchase and donation of the equipment and vehicles to the Lao Customs Department. INL works closely with Lao law enforcement and justice sector agencies on transnational crime and justice issues, including trafficking in persons, drugs, and wildlife, money laundering, violations of intellectual property rights, and more.