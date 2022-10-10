ນາງຊາໂຣ ອາຍຸ 35 ປີ ຊຶ່ງເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາພາຍໃຕ້ລະບົບການປົກຄອງທີ່ກົດຂີ່ ນາງຈົບຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໂດຍບໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດເລີຍວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳເວົ້າຕໍ່ ຕ້ານຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍທີ່ດັງອອກມາ ບັດນີ້ໂຕຂອງລາວເອງ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໂຮອອກມາວ່າ “ຈອມຜະເດັດການຈົ່ງພິນາດ!” ດ້ວຍຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນທີ່ລາວບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າລາວໄດ້ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ນາງຊິໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫລັງຈາກສາມອາທິດຂອງການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກການຕາຍຂອງແມ່ຍິງສາວຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນການຄຸມຂັງທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວຂອງຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳ ຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ມີການທັບມ້າງຢ່າງນອງເລືອດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລາຍສິບຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ.
“ສະຖານະການຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເຄັ່ງຕືງ ແລະເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງ” ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງອີງເຖີງເມືອງຊານັນດາຈ ທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ຂອງຊາວເຄີດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊື່ດຽວກັນ ກັບຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງຂອງຈຸດຝົດເດືອດຂອງການປະທ້ວງ.
“ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ລໍຖ້າສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຄືກັນກັບລະເບີດເວລາ” ທີ່ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ຜ່ານທາງບໍລິການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມເຕເລກຣາມ.
ການປະທ້ວງຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນເມືອງຊານັນດາ 500 ກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງ ທີ່ເປັນປະຊາຄົມຂອງການປະທ້ວງແບບບໍ່ມີຜູ້ນຳ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການລົບກວນຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ.
ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາໂດຍພວກແມ່ຍິງເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແລະຊາວໜຸ່ມ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄ່ອຍພາກັນອອກມາຈາກການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດສູນກາງ ເພື່ອໂຮມຊຸມນຸມປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເຂດທີ່ພັກພາອາໄສ ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວພະຍາມຫາທາງຫລີກລ່ຽງຈາກການປາບປາມຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍ.
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນເມືອງຊານັນດາ ຫລັງຈາກ ພວກສັງເກດການສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ແລະອີກຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຫລັງຈາກເລີ້ມມີການປະທ້ວງ. ປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ປາກົດໂຕຢ່າງໜາ
ແໜ້ນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການລາດຕະເວນຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະ ແລະໜ່ວຍຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຮັກສາການຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ.
Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like "Death to the Dictator!" with a fury she didn't know she had, as she joins protests calling for the toppling of the country's rulers.
Sharo said that after three weeks of protests, triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared morality police, anger at the authorities is only rising, despite a bloody crackdown that has left dozens dead and hundreds in detention.
"The situation here is tense and volatile," she said, referring to the city of Sanandaj in the majority Kurdish home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one of the hot spots of the protests.
"We are just waiting for something to happen, like a time-bomb," she said, speaking to The Associated Press via Telegram messenger service.
The anti-government protests in Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital, are a microcosm of the leaderless protests that have roiled Iran.
Led largely by women and youth, they have evolved from spontaneous mass gatherings in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade an increasingly brutal crackdown.
Tensions rose again Saturday in Sanandaj after rights monitors said two protesters were shot dead and several were wounded, following a resumption of demonstrations. Residents said there has been a heavy security presence in the city, with constant patrols and security personnel stationed on major streets.