ນາງ​ຊາ​ໂຣ ອາ​ຍຸ 35 ປີ ຊຶ່ງເຕີບ​ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ​ມາພາຍ​ໃຕ້ລະ​ບົບການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທີ່​ກົດ​ຂີ່ ​ນາງຈົບ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຄິດ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຕໍ່ ​ຕ້​ານຢ່າ​ງເປີດ​ເຜີຍທີ່​ດັງ​ອອກ​ມາ ບັດ​ນີ້​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ລາ​ວ​ເອງ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ອອ​ກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ຈອມຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ຈົ່ງ​ພິ​ນາດ!” ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ທີ່ລາວ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າລາວໄດ້ມີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາວເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະ​ທ້ວງຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ນາງ​ຊິ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສາວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົ​ວ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສິນ​ທຳ ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ບໍ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຢ່າງນອງ​ເລືອດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຈັບ.

​“ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ ແລະ​ເ​ຊື່ອມ​ໂຊ​ມ​ລົງ” ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ອີງ​ເຖີງ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ນັນ​ດາ​ຈ ທີ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຊື່​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກັບ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈຸດ​ຝົດ​ເດືອດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

​ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເວ​ລາ” ​ທີ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາ​ມ​ເຕ​ເລກ​ຣາມ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໃນເມືອງຊາ​ນັນ​ດາ 500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມຂອງ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແບບບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການລົບ​ກວນ​ຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​.

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຄ່​ອຍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລ​ວງ​ຫລາຍ ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ສູນ​ກາງ ເພື່ອ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາເຂດ​ທີ່ພັກ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ພະ​ຍາມຫາ​ທາງຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງຈາກການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ.

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່​ງ​ຕຶງໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ນັນ​ດາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ ພວ​ກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫລ​າຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຫລັງ​ຈາກເລີ້ມ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ​ ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ໜາ

​ແໜ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ລົດ​ລະ ແລະ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like "Death to the Dictator!" with a fury she didn't know she had, as she joins protests calling for the toppling of the country's rulers.

Sharo said that after three weeks of protests, triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared morality police, anger at the authorities is only rising, despite a bloody crackdown that has left dozens dead and hundreds in detention.

"The situation here is tense and volatile," she said, referring to the city of Sanandaj in the majority Kurdish home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one of the hot spots of the protests.

"We are just waiting for something to happen, like a time-bomb," she said, speaking to The Associated Press via Telegram messenger service.

The anti-government protests in Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital, are a microcosm of the leaderless protests that have roiled Iran.

Led largely by women and youth, they have evolved from spontaneous mass gatherings in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade an increasingly brutal crackdown.

Tensions rose again Saturday in Sanandaj after rights monitors said two protesters were shot dead and several were wounded, following a resumption of demonstrations. Residents said there has been a heavy security presence in the city, with constant patrols and security personnel stationed on major streets.