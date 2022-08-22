ສະພາການຄ້າ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ (ສຄອຊ) ແລະອົງການພັດ ທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມພົບປະ ນັກທຸລະກິດລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນຫົວຂໍ້: “ກາລະໂອກາດທາງການຄ້າແລະການລົງທຶນ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ” ເມື່ອວັນທີ 17 ສິງຫາ​ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ ໂຮງແຮມ ຄຣາວພລາຊາ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ. ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຄຽງຄູ່ກັນກັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຈາກສະພາທຸລະກິດສະຫະລັດ-ອາຊຽນ (USABC) ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອແນໃສ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໃນການຂະຫຍາຍການຄ້າແລະການລົງທຶນທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ທັງສອງປະເທດ.

ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບກຽດເປັນປະທານໂດຍທ່ານປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະທ່ານອຸເດດ ສຸວັນ ນະວົງ ປະທານ ສຄອຊ. ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງນີ້ ເປັນເວທີສຳຄັນໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງບໍລິສັດຊັ້ນນຳ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ລາວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ບໍລິສັັດ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ແລະຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກາລະໂອກາດທາງທຸລະກິດໃນຂະ ແໜງການທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຂອງຕົນຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ສາຍພົວພັນ ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມທຸລະກິດທີ່ຍືນຍົງໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

ໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ທ່ານ​ທູດ​ເຮມອນ ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດ ຖະບານລາວ ແລະ ສຄອຊ ໃນການຊ່ວຍປັບປຸງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ຂອງການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລານີ້ ຖືເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງສຳລັບພາກລັດ ແລະ ພາກທຸລະກິດໃນການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ທີ່ກີດຂວາງຕໍ່ການລົງທຶນ ການຊຸກຍູ້ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການສ້າງໂອກາດໃນການຈ້າງງານສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດຍຸກໃໝ່.” ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການສົ່ງເສີມການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງທຸລະກິດ ການຟື້ນຟູຈາກຜົນກະ ທົບໃນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19 ແລະ ການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນການຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດໃນໂລກ​ຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ຄືນເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່າເກົ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19.

ລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວເປີດກອງຊຸມ ທ່ານອຸເດດ ສຸວັນນະວົງ, ປະທານ ສຄອຊ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈ ມາຍັງສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງມູນຄ່າການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະ ລັດອາເມລິກາ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມູນຄ່າການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ໄດ້ມີການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໃນໄລຍະທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາພາຍຫຼັງການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດສັນຍາການຄ້າສອງຝ່າຍ ລາວ-ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2003 ແລະ ສັນຍາວ່າດ້ວຍການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ (TIFA) ໃນປີ 2016. ສະເພາະ 6 ເດືອນທຳອິດ ຂອງປີ 2022, ການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາມີມູນຄ່າ 172 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ມີມູນຄ່າ 2.4 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ເຖິງວ່າຕົວເລກການຄ້າແລະການລົງທຶນ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບປານກາງ ແຕ່ກໍມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ​ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ຄະນະສະພາທຸລະກິດສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ-ອາຊຽນ ເປັນຄະນະທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2018. ຄະນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ປະກອບມີ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກບໍລິສັດຊັ້ນນໍາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ລວມ​ທັງ ບໍລິສັດ Coca-Cola, Visa RMA Group, Elanco Animal Health, Pernod Ricard, ແລະ Bower Group Asia. ໃນກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືໃນຫົວຂໍ້ຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງການສົ່ງເສີມການລົງທຶນແລະລະບຽບການຕ່າງໆ ບັນດາບູລິມະສິດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ລາວ ເສດຖະກິດດິຈິຕອນ ໂອກາດທາງທຸລະກິດ ແລະລະບົບການຊຳລະເງິນ.

ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງນີ້ ເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຂໍ້ລິເລີ່ມທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າສາກົນ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການສ້າງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເອື້ອອຳນວຍຕໍ່ທຸລະກິດລາວ. ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການສ້າງສະພາບແວວລ້ອມ ທີ່ເອື້ອອຳນວຍຕໍ່ທຸລະກິດລາວ ມີເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການປັບປຸງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ສຳລັບການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ການຄ້າ ແລະເພີ່ມຂີດຄວາມສາ ມາດດ້ານການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ວິສາຫະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະກາງ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — The Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted the “U.S.-Lao PDR Business Roundtable: Exploring Business Opportunities” event August 17 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Vientiane. The Roundtable, organized in conjunction with the official visit to Laos by a delegation from the Washington, D.C.-based U.S.-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), aimed at assisting Lao and American businesses to expand trade and investment that benefit both countries.

This Roundtable was chaired by U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond, and LNCCI President Mr. Oudet Souvannavong. The event provided a platform for leaders from major American corporations and more than 20 leading Lao companies to discuss and learn about potential business opportunities in their respective sectors in Laos as well as forge connections that could lead to enduring business partnerships.

At the event, Ambassador Haymond highlighted the efforts made by the Lao government and LNCCI to help improve Laos’ business environment. “This is a critical moment for the government and the private sector to work together to address barriers to investment, accelerate economic growth, and create employment opportunities for the modern economy,” said Ambassador Haymond. “Our goal is to assist the Lao PDR in helping its businesses thrive, recover from COVID-19, and create jobs in support of President Biden’s goal to help the world build back better after COVID.”

During his remarks, Mr. Oudet thanked the United States for continuous support to the Lao economy. He further highlighted the growth in trade between the two countries. “Lao PDR trade with the United States has grown in the last decade following the implementation of the Bilateral Trade Agreement in September 2003 and the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement in February 2016. During the first six months of 2022, trade between the United States and Lao PDR amounted to $172 million USD and investment for the USA amounted to $2.4 million USD. Trade and investment figures look moderate, but they are growing in acceptable paths,” said Mr. Oudet.

The US-ABC delegation is the first to visit Laos since 2018. The group included representatives from leading U.S. corporations including Coca-Cola, Visa, RMA Group, Elanco Animal Health, Pernod Ricard, and Bower Group Asia. During the meeting, both Lao and American companies discussed a range of topics including investment promotion and regulations, the Lao government’s priorities, digital economy, business opportunities, and payment systems.

This event is one of the key initiatives that the United States, through the USAID Laos Business Environment Project, supports in order to promote international trade and investment in the Lao PDR. The USAID Laos Business Environment Project aims to assist the Lao government in improving the climate for investment and trade and enhance the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises.