ອົງການພະລັງງານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຫຼື IEA ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍອາດຕັດການ ສະໜອງແກັສໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູໂຣບທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມອຳນາດໃນການຕໍ່ລອງຂອງຕົນກັບປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫລັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ.
ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຫລຸດການສົ່ງແກັສລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄປສູ່ຢູໂຣບ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້. ວັງເຄຣມລິນໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດການຊັກຊ້າໃສ່ອຸບປະກອນການບໍລິການ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຈາກການລົງໂທດໂດຍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວຫາວັງເຄຣມລິນວ່າ ຫລິ້ນເກມພູມີສາດການເມືອງ.
ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ IEA ທ່ານຟາຕີ ບີໂຣລ (Fatih Birol) ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີວ່າ “ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງການປະພຶດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ປະຕິເສດເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊອກຫາບັນຫາຕ່າງໆແລະຂໍ້ແກ້ຕົວຢູ່ບ່ອນນີ້ບ່ອນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຫລຸດການສົ່ງແກັສລົງໄປໜ້າສູ່ຢູໂຣບ ຫລືອາດແມ່ນວ່າຕັດການສົ່ງທັງໝົດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເຫດຜົນທີ່ຢູໂຣບຕ້ອງການວາງແຜນໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້.”
ການຕັດແກັສຂອງຣັດເຊຍອອກທັງໝົດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຢູໂຣບກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ວິກິດການພະ ລັງງານ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທອມ ມາເຊັກ ແມນເຊີຣ (Marzec-Manzer) ຫົວໜ້າວິເຄາະແກັສທີ່ອົງການນສືບລັບອິດສະຫຼະດ້ານສິນຄ້າ (Independence Commodity Intelligence Service.)
“ການສະໜອງແກັສຈາກຣັດເຊຍໃນຂະນະນີ້ ການສະໜອງທາງທໍ່ສົ່ງ ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ ຂອງເມື່ອນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ແມ່ນປະລິມານຕໍ່າ ຕ່ຳຫຼາຍ ແລະຈະແຈ້ງວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ. ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການສ້າງບ່ອນເກັບມ້ຽນຄືນໃໝ່ ສ້າງສາງເກັບມ້ຽນ ກ່ອນໜ້າລະດູໜາວຈະມາເຖິງທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມລຳບາກຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທ່ານ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບັນດາສະຖານທີ່ເກັບມ້ຽນແກັສ ຂອງຢູໂຣບ ມີຄວາມສາມາດແຕ່ພຽງ 55 ເປີເຊັນ. EU ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ
ສາມາດ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ພາຍໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ທ່ານມາເຊັກ ແມນເຊີຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “LNG ຫຼືແກັສທີ່ເປັນຂອງແຫລວ ຈາກອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍສະເພາະເພື່ອສົ່ງມາຢູໂຣບ ແລະມັນຊ່ວຍສ້າງບ່ອນເກັບມ້ຽນຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນອັດຕາຄວາມໄວຂຶ້ນກວ່າປົກກະຕິ.”
ການຫລຸດປະລິມານລົງຂອງແກັສທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍບ່ອນເກັບມ້ຽນຂອງຢູໂຣບສາມາດບັນລຸໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່. Nord Stream 1 ຊຶ່ງເປັນທໍ່ສົ່ງແກັສ ມາຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ໄປຫາເຢຍຣະມັນ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະປິດ ເພື່ອການບຳລຸງຮັກສາ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe entirely in order to boost its leverage against the West following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has severely restricted gas flows to Europe in recent days. The Kremlin blames a delay in servicing equipment caused by European Union sanctions, while Europe accuses the Kremlin of playing geopolitics.
“Considering this recent behavior, I wouldn’t rule out Russia continuing to find different issues here and there and continuing to find excuses to further reduce gas deliveries to Europe and maybe even cut it off completely,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement to the Reuters news agency. “This is the reason Europe needs contingency plans.”
Energy crisis
A full cutoff of Russian gas would plunge Europe into an energy crisis, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.
“Gas supplies from Russia at the moment — pipeline supplies, that is — are literally a quarter of what they were a year ago. So, the volumes are very, very low, and clearly that's causing concerns. It means rebuilding storages, storage stocks, ahead of the upcoming winter is that much more difficult,” he told VOA.
Storage
Currently, Europe’s gas storage facilities are 55% of capacity. The EU announced last month that it aims to reach 80% of capacity by November.
“All the LNG (liquefied natural gas) from America, in particular, has come to Europe, and it's helped rebuild storages at a faster rate than usual,” Marzec-Manser said.
The declining pipeline flows from Russia have raised doubts over whether the EU storage target can be achieved. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Germany is due to close for maintenance next month.
