ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຫຼື IEA ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອາດ​ຕັດ​ການ ສະ​ໜອງແກັ​ສໃຫ້ແກ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບທັງ​ໝົດ ເພື່ອ​ເພີ້ມ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ຫລັງ​ຈ​າກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້ຫລຸດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ແກັ​ສລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍໄປ​ສູ່​ຢູໂຣບ ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້. ວັງ​ເຄຣມ​ລິນໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ການ​ຊັກຊ້າ​ໃສ່​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣມລິນ​ວ່າ ຫລິ້ນເກມພູ​ມີ​ສາດ​ການ​ເ​ມືອງ.

​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ IEA ​ທ່ານ​ຟາ​ຕີ ບີ​ໂຣ​ລ (Fatih Birol) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອ​ຍ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “​ເມື່ອພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຫວ່າ​ງ​ມໍ່​ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈະສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ຫາຕ່າງ​ໆ​ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ແກ້​ຕົວ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນນີ້ບ່ອນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ແກັ​ສ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ໜ້າສູ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ຫລື​ອາດ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຕັດການ​ສົ່ງທັງ​ໝົດ. ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

ກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອອກ​ທັງ​ໝົດຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ໂຣບກ້າວເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການພະ ​ລັງ​ງານ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທອ​ມ ມາ​ເຊັກ ແມນ​ເຊີຣ (Marzec-Manzer) ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ວິ​ເຄ​າ​ະ​ແກັ​ສ​ທີ່​ອົງການນ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ອິດສະ​ຫຼະ​ດ້ານ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ (Independence Commodity Intelligence Servi​ce.)

​“ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ແກັ​ສ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ນີ້ ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ທາງ​ທໍ່​ສົ່ງ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຄວາມ​ຈິ​ງ​ແລ້ວ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນສີ່ ​ຂອງເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ. ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ຕໍ່າ​ ຕ່ຳ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ. ​ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງການ​ສ້າງ​ບ່ອນ​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ​ສ້າງ​ສາງ​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ່ານ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັ​ນນີ້ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖານທີ່​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ແກັ​ສ​ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ 55 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. EU ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກ​າດໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ

ສາ​ມາດ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ພາຍໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພ​ະ​ຈິກ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານມາ​ເຊັກ ແມນ​ເຊີຣ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “LNG ​ຫຼື​ແກັ​ສ​ທີ່​ເປັນຂອງ​ແຫລວ ຈາ​ກ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ໂດຍສະ​ເພາະ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ມາ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ມັນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ສ້າງ​ບ່ອນ​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ຄື​ນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.”

ການ​ຫລຸດ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ແກັ​ສ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງມ​າ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍບ່ອນ​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບສາ​ມາດ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່​. Nord Stream 1 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທໍ່ສົ່ງແກັ​ສ ມ​າ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄປ​ຫາ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະ​ປິດ​ ເພື່ອການ​ບຳ​ລຸງ​ຮັກ​ສາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe entirely in order to boost its leverage against the West following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has severely restricted gas flows to Europe in recent days. The Kremlin blames a delay in servicing equipment caused by European Union sanctions, while Europe accuses the Kremlin of playing geopolitics.

“Considering this recent behavior, I wouldn’t rule out Russia continuing to find different issues here and there and continuing to find excuses to further reduce gas deliveries to Europe and maybe even cut it off completely,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement to the Reuters news agency. “This is the reason Europe needs contingency plans.”

Energy crisis

A full cutoff of Russian gas would plunge Europe into an energy crisis, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

“Gas supplies from Russia at the moment — pipeline supplies, that is — are literally a quarter of what they were a year ago. So, the volumes are very, very low, and clearly that's causing concerns. It means rebuilding storages, storage stocks, ahead of the upcoming winter is that much more difficult,” he told VOA.

Storage

Currently, Europe’s gas storage facilities are 55% of capacity. The EU announced last month that it aims to reach 80% of capacity by November.

“All the LNG (liquefied natural gas) from America, in particular, has come to Europe, and it's helped rebuild storages at a faster rate than usual,” Marzec-Manser said.

The declining pipeline flows from Russia have raised doubts over whether the EU storage target can be achieved. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Germany is due to close for maintenance next month.