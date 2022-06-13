NEWS WORDS: INVESTIGATION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is from a story about the U.S. government gathering telephone and internet records:

The basic questions are these:

Is the surveillance relevant to a terrorist investigation?

And does the government monitor actual conversation and emails or just look at who’s involved?

“Investigation” means to examine something closely and carefully.

In this story, the government is directing the investigation to find terrorists.

Police, as well as scientists and other people, carry out investigations to learn about events and how they happen.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is from a story about the U.S. government gathering telephone and internet records:

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ບັນ​ທຶກການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ແລະ ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ:

The basic questions are these:

ຄຳ​ຖາ​ມ​ພື້ນ​ຖານແມ່ນ​ມີ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

Is the surveillance relevant to a terrorist investigation?

ການ​ກວດ​ກາ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍບໍ່?

“Investigation” means to examine something closely and carefully.

“Investigation” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ເບິ່ງ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ ແລະ ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ.

In this story, the government is directing the investigation to find terrorists.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້, ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອຊອກ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

Police, as well as scientists and other people, carry out investigations to learn about events and how they happen.

ຕຳຫຼວດ, ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ແລະ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ, ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອ​ບ​ສວນ ເພື່ອ​ຮຽນ​ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດ​ການ ຫຼື ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

And does the government monitor actual conversation and emails or just look at who’s involved?

ແລະ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ແລະ ອີ​ເມ​ລບໍ ຫຼື ມີ​ແຕ່​ເບິ່ງວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຜ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ?

So the next time you hear the word “Investigation” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະ​ນັ້ນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Investigation” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.