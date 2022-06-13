NEWS WORDS: INVESTIGATION
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
This word is from a story about the U.S. government gathering telephone and internet records:
The basic questions are these:
Is the surveillance relevant to a terrorist investigation?
And does the government monitor actual conversation and emails or just look at who’s involved?
“Investigation” means to examine something closely and carefully.
In this story, the government is directing the investigation to find terrorists.
Police, as well as scientists and other people, carry out investigations to learn about events and how they happen.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word is from a story about the U.S. government gathering telephone and internet records:
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ເຕົ້າໂຮມບັນທຶກການລົມໂທລະສັບ ແລະ ອິນເຕີແນັດ:
The basic questions are these:
ຄຳຖາມພື້ນຖານແມ່ນມີດັ່ງນີ້:
Is the surveillance relevant to a terrorist investigation?
ການກວດກາຕິດຕາມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍບໍ່?
“Investigation” means to examine something closely and carefully.
“Investigation” ໝາຍເຖິງການກວດກາເບິ່ງບາງສິ່ງຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ແລະ ລະມັດລະວັງ.
In this story, the government is directing the investigation to find terrorists.
ໃນຂ່າວນີ້, ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນໄດ້ກຳກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນເພື່ອຊອກຫາພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
Police, as well as scientists and other people, carry out investigations to learn about events and how they happen.
ຕຳຫຼວດ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆ, ດຳເນີນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການ ຫຼື ວິທີທີ່ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
And does the government monitor actual conversation and emails or just look at who’s involved?
ແລະ ລັດຖະບານຕິດຕາມການສົນທະນາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະ ອີເມລບໍ ຫຼື ມີແຕ່ເບິ່ງວ່າແມ່ນໃຜມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ?
So the next time you hear the word “Investigation” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ສະນັ້ນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Investigation” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
