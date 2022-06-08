ນັກຢູທູບເບີ້ອັຟການິສຖາ ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໂດຍຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ຄຳພີກູຣານ

ລາວ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໃນກຸ່ມຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ເປັນໂຕຕະຫລົກ ແລະອັດວີດີໂອເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງແຟຊັ້ນລົງໃນຢູທູບ ແລະອິນສ໌ຕາແກຣມ ພ້ອມທັງປາກົດໂຕກັບລູກສິດຂອງລາວຄື ທ້າວກູລຳ ຊາກິ (Ghulam Sakhi). ແຕ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານອາຈ໌ມາລຮາ ກິກີ (Ajmal Haqiqi) ປາກົດວ່າ ແຕ່ງໂຕບໍ່ຮຽບຮ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອສັ້ນສອງອັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ ໂດຍອົງ ການສືບລັບທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ.
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍອະໄພຕໍໍ່ປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານສາສະໜາທີ່ໜ້ານັບຖື ແລະຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານອິສລາມແຫ່ງເອເມີເຣັດ” ທ່ານຮາກີກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢືນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າແຖວ ຜູ້ຊາຍສີ່ຄົນ ຮວມທັງ ທ້າວຊາກິ ທີ່ນຸ່ງຊຸດນັກໂທດສີນ້ຳຕານພ້ອມ ກັບຮູບສາມຫລ່ຽມຢູ່ໜ້າເອິກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຮາກິກີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສາລະພາບຜິດຕໍ່ອາສະຍາກຳ ຢູ່ໃນ ວີດີໂອທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໝິ່ນປະໝາດຄຳສອນຂອງຄຳພີກູຣານ ທີ່ເປັນປື້ມສັກສິດຂອງອິສລາມ ຢູ່ ໃນວີດີໂອຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ທີ່ທ່ານ ແລະທ້າວຊາກິ ໄດ້ນຳລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ.
ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ທ່ານຮາກິກີ ໄດ້ຫົວ ເວລາທ້າວຊາກິ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ ກັນວ່າ ມີບັນຫາທາງຈິດ ໄດ້ເລົ່າບົດ ຄວາມເປັນພາສາອາຣັບ ດ້ວຍນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ຕາຫລົກ. ທ້າວຊາກິ ເປັນ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີວ່າ ສະຫລຽວສະຫລາດແລະມີວິທີເວົ້າຈາໂອ້ລົມທີ່ມ່ວນຊື່ນ.
ເອກກະລັກຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍອີກສອງຄົນທີ່ຢືນຢູ່ຢ່າງງຽບໆ ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອກັບທ່ານຮາກິກີ ແລະ ທ່ານຊາກິ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດລະບຸໂຕຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນໃຜ.
ທ່ານຮາກິກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາຣີວ່າ “ສານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປຫາພວກຢູທູບເບີ້ທັງ ໝົດ ແລະຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມ ໃຫ້ພາກັນ ຫລີກລ່ຽງຢ່າງທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການໝິ່ນປະໝາດໃດໆ ຕໍ່ຄຸນສົມບັດອັນສັກສິດຂອງອິສລາມ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາລິບານບໍ່ສະດວກທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ຖ້າຫາກພວກຊາວ ຢູທູບເບີ້ ຈະຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ໃນ ສານ ຫລືຈະຖືກລົງໂທດທາງອາຍາທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງອັນໃດ ຫຼືບໍ່.
He was famous among Afghans for his comedy and fashion videos on YouTube and Instagram, appearing with a protégé, Ghulam Sakhi. But Tuesday, Ajmal Haqiqi appeared disheveled in two short videos posted to Twitter by the Taliban’s feared intelligence agency.
“I apologize to the Afghan people, to esteemed religious scholars and to the government of the Islamic Emirate,” Haqiqi said while standing before a row of four men, including Sakhi. All but Sakhi wore brown penal uniforms with triangles on their chests.
While Haqiqi does not confess to a crime in the videos, he is understood to be accused of insulting verses of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in a recent video that he and Sakhi posted to social media.
In that widely circulated video, Haqiqi laughs when Sakhi, who is known to have mental health issues, mimics Arabic scripture recitations in a funny voice. Sakhi is known for his witty and entertaining conversational style.
The identities of the two other men silently standing with Haqiqi and Sakhi could not be confirmed.
“My message to all YouTubers and the youth active in the media is to seriously avoid making any insults to Islamic sacred values,” Haqiqi said in the Dari language.
Taliban officials were not immediately available to specify if the YouTubers will be tried in a court or given specific penalties.