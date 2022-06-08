ນັກຢູທູບເບີ້ອັຟການິສຖາ ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໂດຍຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ຄຳພີກູຣານ

ລ​າວ​ ເປັນ​ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງໃນກຸ່ມຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ຕະ​ຫລົກ ແລະ​ອັດວີດີໂອເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງແຟຊັ້ນລົງ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ທູບ ແລະ​ອິ​ນ​ສ໌ຕາແກ​ຣມ ພ້ອມທັງປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ກັບລູກສິດຂອງລາວຄື ທ້າວກູ​ລຳ ຊາ​ກິ (Ghulam Sakhi). ແຕ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່ານອາຈ໌​ມາລຮາ ​ກິ​ກີ (Ajmal Haqiqi) ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ແຕ່ງໂຕບໍ່​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ສັ້ນສອງອັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ໂດຍອົງ​ ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາ​ລີ​ບານ.

“​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ອະ​ໄພຕໍໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານດ້ານສາສະ​ໜາທີ່​ໜ້າ​ນັບ​ຖື ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມແຫ່ງເອ​ເມີ​ເຣັດ” ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ກີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ແຖວ​ ຜູ້​ຊາຍສີ່​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ້າວ​ຊາ​ກິ ທີ່​ນຸ່ງ​ຊຸດນັກ​ໂທດສີ​ນ້ຳ​ຕານ​ພ້ອມ ກັບ​ຮູບ​ສາມ​ຫລ່ຽມ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເອິກຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ​

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ກິກີ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ສາ​ລະ​ພາບຜິດ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ສະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດ​ຄຳສອນຂອງຄຳ​ພີ​ກູ​ຣານ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປື້ມ​ສັກ​ສິ​ດ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ທ້າວຊາ​ກິ ໄດ້​ນຳລົງເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ທ່ານຮາ​ກິກີ ໄດ້​ຫົວ ເວ​ລ​າ​ທ້າວ​ຊາ​ກິ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ ກັນວ່າ ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາທາງຈິດ ໄດ້​ເລົ່າ​ບົດ ຄວາມເປັນ​ພາສາອາຣັບ ​ດ້ວຍນ້ຳ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ຕາ​ຫລົກ. ​ທ້າວ​ຊາ​ກິ ເປັນ ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ວ່າ​ ສະ​ຫລຽວ​ສະ​ຫລ​າດແລະ​ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ເວົ້າຈາ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ທີ່ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນ.

ເອກ​ກະ​ລັກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍອີກ​ສອງ​ຄົນທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ງຽບໆ ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອກັບ​ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ກິ​ກີ ແລະ ​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ກິ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ລະບຸໂຕ​ຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນໃຜ.

ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ກິ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ດາ​ຣີ​ວ່າ “ສານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ພວກຢູທູບເບີ້ທັງ ໝົດ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົ​ມ ໃຫ້​ພາ​ກັນ ຫ​ລີກ​ລ່ຽງຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດ​ໃດໆ ​ຕໍ່​ຄຸນ​ສົມ​ບັດ​ອັນ​ສັກ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ບໍ່​ສະດວກທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກຊາວ​ ຢູ​ທູບເບີ້ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ສານ ຫລືຈະ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທາງອາຍາທີ່ສະ​ເພາະເຈາະຈົງອັນໃດ ຫຼືບໍ່.

He was famous among Afghans for his comedy and fashion videos on YouTube and Instagram, appearing with a protégé, Ghulam Sakhi. But Tuesday, Ajmal Haqiqi appeared disheveled in two short videos posted to Twitter by the Taliban’s feared intelligence agency.

“I apologize to the Afghan people, to esteemed religious scholars and to the government of the Islamic Emirate,” Haqiqi said while standing before a row of four men, including Sakhi. All but Sakhi wore brown penal uniforms with triangles on their chests.

While Haqiqi does not confess to a crime in the videos, he is understood to be accused of insulting verses of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in a recent video that he and Sakhi posted to social media.

In that widely circulated video, Haqiqi laughs when Sakhi, who is known to have mental health issues, mimics Arabic scripture recitations in a funny voice. Sakhi is known for his witty and entertaining conversational style.

The identities of the two other men silently standing with Haqiqi and Sakhi could not be confirmed.

“My message to all YouTubers and the youth active in the media is to seriously avoid making any insults to Islamic sacred values,” Haqiqi said in the Dari language.

Taliban officials were not immediately available to specify if the YouTubers will be tried in a court or given specific penalties.