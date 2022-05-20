ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ກາ​ນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 40 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​

ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທຳ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​

ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເຫັນ​ດີກ່ຽວກັບການ​ຊ່​ວຍ​ເຫລືອດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນອາ​ອິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຄາດ​ວ່​າ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊີ​ເລນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

ການ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ ຈາກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ເປັນການສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳພາ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ແລະ​

ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈ​າກເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເສລີ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາທີ່​ມີ​ເຊັນ​ກັນ.

​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໃນ​ອີກ​ດ້ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ

ບ​ລິງ​ຄັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ 100 ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້​ແກ່

ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທຶ​ນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເພີ້ມ 18 ປືນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຍິງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ ແລະ​ລົດແກ່ 18 ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ເຣ​ດາຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ປື​ນ​ໃຫຍ່

3 ອັນ ອງ​ຕາມ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ​ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີ​ບີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຫລາ​ຍຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ

ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ເຫລັກອາ​ຊອບ​ສ​ຕອລ (Azovstal)​ ​ຢູ່​ເມືອ​ງ​ມາ​ຣີອູ​ໂປ​ລ ການ​ປະ​ຕິບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຈຳ​ນວນທັງ​ໝົດ​ເຖິງ 1,730 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ກາ​ແດງ​ສາ​ກົນ (ICRC) ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ລົງ

​ທະ​ບຽນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກອາຊອບ​ສ​ຕອ​ລ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ

​ມາ.

“ICRC ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ພວກ​ຊະ​ເລີຍ​ເສິກ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ” ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​“ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນລົງ​ທະ​ບຽນ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ ICRC ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນກັບສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ຟອມພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ລາຍ​ລະ​

ອຽດ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຊື່ ວັນ​ເກີດ ແລະ​ຍາດ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ທີ່ໃກ້​ຊິດ. ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ICRC ຕິດ​ຕາມ

​ຫາ​ພວກ​ທີ່ໄດ້ ຖືກ​ຈັບ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັ ບບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

The U.S. Senate Thursday approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as the country combats Russia’s invasion. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the package last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure promptly.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Thursday that the Senate passage of the aid package was “a manifestation of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom.”

In another development Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration is authorizing $100 million more in military aid to Ukraine. The package of aid includes 18 more howitzers and 18 vehicles to move them, and three more anti-artillery radars, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday hundreds more Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, bringing the total this week to 1,730.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement Thursday it was registering fighters who left Azovstal, an operation that began Tuesday.

“The ICRC is not transporting POWs to the places where they are held,” the organization said.

“The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative. This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families,” it said.