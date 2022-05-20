ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ 40 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນ
ຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທຳການສູ້ລົບກັບການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ລົງຄະ
ແນນສຽງເຫັນດີກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດັ່ງກ່າວໃນອາອິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄາດວ່າຈະເຊັນມາດຕະການນີ້ໃນທັນທີ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊີເລນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງປະຈຳວັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ
ການຮັບຜ່ານການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ຈາກສະພາສູງເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ
ຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ໃນການບໍລິຈາກເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເສລີພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ມີເຊັນກັນ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ
ບລິງຄັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງອະນຸມັດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຕື່ມອີກ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່
ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຮວມທັງເພີ້ມ 18 ປືນໃຫຍ່ຍິງໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະລົດແກ່ 18 ຄັນ ແລະເຣດາຕໍ່ຕ້ານປືນໃຫຍ່
3 ອັນ ອງຕາມໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນ
ທີ່ໂຮງງານເຫລັກອາຊອບສຕອລ (Azovstal) ຢູ່ເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລ ການປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ນຳເອົາຈຳນວນທັງໝົດເຖິງ 1,730 ຄົນໃນອາທິດນີ້.
ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາກາແດງສາກົນ (ICRC) ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ລົງ
ທະບຽນພວກນັກລົບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກອາຊອບສຕອລ ແລະການປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານ
ມາ.
“ICRC ຈະບໍ່ຂົນສົ່ງ ພວກຊະເລີຍເສິກ ໄປຫາບ່ອນຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກັກຂັງ” ທີ່ອົງການໄດ້ກ່າວ.
“ການດຳເນີນລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ ICRC ໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ປະກອບຟອມພ້ອມດ້ວຍລາຍລະ
ອຽດສ່ວນໂຕ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຊື່ ວັນເກີດ ແລະຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດ. ຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ICRC ຕິດຕາມ
ຫາພວກທີ່ໄດ້ ຖືກຈັບ ແລະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດຕໍ່ກັ ບບັນດາຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໄດ້ກ່າວ.
The U.S. Senate Thursday approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as the country combats Russia’s invasion. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the package last week.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure promptly.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Thursday that the Senate passage of the aid package was “a manifestation of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom.”
In another development Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration is authorizing $100 million more in military aid to Ukraine. The package of aid includes 18 more howitzers and 18 vehicles to move them, and three more anti-artillery radars, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday hundreds more Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, bringing the total this week to 1,730.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement Thursday it was registering fighters who left Azovstal, an operation that began Tuesday.
“The ICRC is not transporting POWs to the places where they are held,” the organization said.
“The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative. This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families,” it said.
