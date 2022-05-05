ມີທະຫານບູຣຸນດີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະອີກ 20 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັຍບາດເຈັບ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອວັນ ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອາລ-ຊາບາບ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານສະຫະພັນອາຟຣິກາ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ໂຊມາ ເລຍ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບູຣຸນດີ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຜູ້ປະສົງບໍ່ອອກຊື່ ເພາະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາໂຊມາເລຍວ່າ ທະຫານ 10 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຄາທີ່ ແລະສ່ວນທີ່ເຫລືອໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ພວກທະຫານຄົນອື່ນໆ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນ.
ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັງຫານທະຫານ 173 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານແອລ-ບາຣັຟ (El-Baraf) ປະມານ 150 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນໂມກາດິສຊູ. ຈຳນວນບາດເຈັບຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫລະ. ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວ ຕ່າງຫາກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ
ພະແນກໂຊມາເລຍຊາບວ່າ ທະຫານ 161 ຄົນຢູ່ ໃນຄ້າຍແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາເກີດການໂຈມຕີ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບູຣຸນດີ
ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບໂຕເລກດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບູຣຸນດີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາໂຊມາເລຍວ່າ ທະຫານໄດ້ຮັບສືບລັບວ່າ ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ໝູ່ບ້ານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ປະມານ 48 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານໄດ້ກະກຽມການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຂຸດຂຸມສະໜາມໄວ້ຮັບມື.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານຕື່ນຕົກໃຈກໍຄື ຈຳນວນລະເບີດແຕກຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍຂອງກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ ຢູ່ໃນຄ້ານທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລົດລະເບີດສາມຄັນ ຄັນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຕົກຂຸມ. ທ່ານຄາດກະປະມານວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ບີບຄະນວນລະເບີດໃຫ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ ປະມານ 20 ກິໂລກຣາມ ແລະ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ 450 ຄົນ ໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກສະຫລະຊີບ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄດ້ມີການເສຍຊີວິດເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.
At least 30 Burundian soldiers were killed and 20 others injured in Tuesday’s attack by al-Shabab militants on an African Union base in southern Somalia, according to a Burundian official.
The official, who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to media, told VOA Somali that 10 soldiers died on the spot, and the rest of the soldiers succumbed to their wounds. He confirmed that other soldiers are still missing.
Al-Shabab said it killed 173 soldiers in the attack on the AU base in the village of El-Baraf about 150 kilometers north of Mogadishu. The casualty figure has not been independently verified. A separate source told VOA Somali that 161 soldiers were at the camp at the time of attack. The Burundian official confirmed that number.
The Burundian official told VOA Somali that the soldiers had intelligence al-Shabab was gathering in a nearby village about 48 hours prior to the attack. He said the soldiers prepared to defend themselves and dug trenches.
He said what caught the soldiers by surprise was the enormity of Al-Shabab explosives detonated at the camp. He said the militants used three truck bombs, one of which fell into a ditch. He estimated the militants detonated about 20 kilograms of explosives, and that 450 militants overran the camp.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ