ມີທະ​ຫານບູ​ຣຸນ​ດີຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ອີກ 20 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັຍ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເມື່ອວັນ ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບາບ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ໂຊ​ມາ​ ເລຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບູ​ຣຸນ​ດີ. ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ສົງ​ບໍ່​ອອກ​ຊື່ ເພາະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ໂຊ​ມາເລຍ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ 10 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຄາ​ທີ່ ແລະ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ເຫລືອໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ. ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ.

​ກຸ່ມອ​າ​ລ-ຊາ​ບາບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທະ​ຫານ 173 ຄົນ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ ທີ່ຄ້າຍທະ​ຫານ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານແອ​ລ-ບາ​ຣັ​ຟ (El-Baraf) ປະ​ມານ 150 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທາງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ​. ຈຳ​ນວນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫ​ລະ. ​ແຫລ່ງຂ່​າວ ​ຕ່​າງ​ຫ​າກ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ພະ​ແນກ​ໂຊມ​າ​ເລຍ​ຊາບວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ 161 ຄົນ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ຄ້າຍແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາເກີດການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບູ​ຣຸນດີ

ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວ. ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່​ບູຣຸນດີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ໂຊ​ມາເລຍ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບສືບ​ລັບວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມອາລ-​ຊາ​ບາບ ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ປະ​ມານ 48 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພ​ວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ ແລະ​ຂຸດ​ຂຸມ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ໄວ້​ຮັບ​ມື.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ກໍ​ຄື ຈຳ​ນວນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາ​ບາບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ລະ​ເບີດສາມ​ຄັນ ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕົກຂຸມ. ​ທ່ານ​ຄາດກະ​ປະ​ມານ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ບີບ​ຄະ​ນວນລະ​ເບີດ​ໃຫ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ປະ​ມານ 20 ກິ​ໂລ​ກ​ຣາມ ແລະ ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ 450 ຄົນ ໄດ້ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ສະ​ຫ​ລະ​ຊີບ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ມີ​ການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດເປັນສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່.

At least 30 Burundian soldiers were killed and 20 others injured in Tuesday’s attack by al-Shabab militants on an African Union base in southern Somalia, according to a Burundian official.

The official, who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to media, told VOA Somali that 10 soldiers died on the spot, and the rest of the soldiers succumbed to their wounds. He confirmed that other soldiers are still missing.

​Al-Shabab said it killed 173 soldiers in the attack on the AU base in the village of El-Baraf about 150 kilometers north of Mogadishu. The casualty figure has not been independently verified. A separate source told VOA Somali that 161 soldiers were at the camp at the time of attack. The Burundian official confirmed that number.

The Burundian official told VOA Somali that the soldiers had intelligence al-Shabab was gathering in a nearby village about 48 hours prior to the attack. He said the soldiers prepared to defend themselves and dug trenches.

​He said what caught the soldiers by surprise was the enormity of Al-Shabab explosives detonated at the camp. He said the militants used three truck bombs, one of which fell into a ditch. He estimated the militants detonated about 20 kilograms of explosives, and that 450 militants overran the camp.