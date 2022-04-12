ລາຍງ​ານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາ​ຍົກ​ສ​ຣີ​ລັງ​ກາ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຮິນ​ດາ ຣາຈາພັກ​ສາ

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ທີ່ຮ​ຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ທ່​ານ​ລາ​ອອກກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ຮັບ

​ມື​ກັບ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອ​ງ​ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ລັງລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ແຜນການທີ່​ຈະ​ບູ​ລະ​ນະ​ສ້າງສາ

ປະ​ເທດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່. ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ຕໍ່ປະ​ເທດຊາດນັ້ນ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມອົດ​ທົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງວ່າ “ທຸກໆ​ວິ​ນາ​ທີ”

ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ໄປ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ

​ຕາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ​ສາມ

​ໂດບຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານລາ​ອອກ. ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍພ້ອມ​ກັບ

​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ຕາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສຳ​ຮອງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ໜີ້​ສິນຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ 25 ພັນ​ລ້ານ

​ໂດ​ລາ.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is appealing for an end to protests calling for his resignation over his handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. He says his government is launching a plan to rebuild the country. In a televised speech to the nation, he asked for patience and told the protesters that "every second" spent demonstrating on the streets takes away opportunities to receive crucial foreign currency. Protesters continue occupying the entrance to the president's office for a third day, demanding his resignation. The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt.