ລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາຍົກສຣີລັງກາ ທ່ານມາຮິນດາ ຣາຈາພັກສາ
ກຳລັງຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບ
ມືກັບວິກິດການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍສຸດໃນຮອບຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານກຳລັງລິເລີ້ມແຜນການທີ່ຈະບູລະນະສ້າງສາ
ປະເທດຄືນໃໝ່. ຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ທາງໂທລະພາບ ຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດນັ້ນ
ທ່ານໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ມີຄວາມອົດທົນ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງວ່າ “ທຸກໆວິນາທີ”
ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ໄດ້ເອົາໂອກາດໄປ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນ
ຕາຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຢຶດຄອງທາງເຂົ້າທຳນຽບຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນມື້ທີສາມ
ໂດບຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກ. ປະເທດຊາດກຳລັງກັບການລົ້ມລະລາຍພ້ອມກັບ
ບໍ່ມີເງິນຕາຕ່າງປະເທດສຳຮອງພຽງພໍ ແລະເປັນໜີ້ສິນຕ່າງປະເທດ 25 ພັນລ້ານ
ໂດລາ.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is appealing for an end to protests calling for his resignation over his handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. He says his government is launching a plan to rebuild the country. In a televised speech to the nation, he asked for patience and told the protesters that "every second" spent demonstrating on the streets takes away opportunities to receive crucial foreign currency. Protesters continue occupying the entrance to the president's office for a third day, demanding his resignation. The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt.
