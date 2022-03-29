ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈາກອິສຣາແອລ ສະຫະລັດ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີ

ເຣັສ ບາຫ໌ເຣນ ໂມຣົກໂກ ແລະອີຈິບ ໃນເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອ​ຂະ

​ຫຍາຍ​ການຮ່ວມມືແລະຄວາມສຳພັນໃນ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງ

ເກດ ເຖິງຄວາມອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ໃນຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ

ບັນດາປະເທດອາຣັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປິດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້

ຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງ ປະຊຸມ​ຖະ

​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວຮ່ວມວ່າ “ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມ​ແບບນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສາ

​ມາດທີ່ຈະວາດພາບ​ໄດ້.”

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຢູ່​ທີ່ເນເກັຟ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງຄວາມສຳພັນ

​ແບບເປັນປົກກະຕິ ​ໃນປີ 2020 ກັບສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ບາຫ໌ເຣນ ແລະໂມຣົກ

ໂກ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານແຢຣ ລາປີດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສົນທະ

ນາ​ຫາ​ລື ຈະກາຍເປັນການປະຊຸມທີ່ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ເລື້​ອຍໆ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບທິດທາງຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດແລະເສດ ຖະກິດ ທີ່

ໄດ້ງອກ​ງາມ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບແຕ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປີ 2020 ຮວມທັງການຮ່ວມມື​ໃນ ດ້ານການສຶກສາ

ແລະ​ດ້ານຢາ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ມີ ແລະຈະສືບຕໍ່​ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ ແຂງ ຕໍ່​ຂັ້ນ

​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວມປ່ຽນແປງຂົງເຂດນີ້ ແລະກວ້າງ​ໄກໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ.”

Foreign ministers from Israel, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt highlighted efforts to cooperate and expand ties in the Middle East, while noting the rapid thawing in relations between Israel and the Arab nations as they closed a summit in southern Israel Monday.

"Just a few years ago, this gathering would have been impossible to imagine," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint news conference.

The summit in Negev followed Israel’s 2020 normalization of ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the talks would become an ongoing forum.

Blinken spoke about the ways diplomatic and economic ties have blossomed since the 2020 agreements, including cooperation on education and medicine.

"The United States has and will continue to strongly support a process that is transforming this region and beyond," he said.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.