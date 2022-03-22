ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍໃດໆຂອງຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ຫຼັງຈາກເຮືອບິນລຳນຶ່ງ ຂອງສາຍການ
ບິນໄຊນາອິສເທີນ (China Eastern Airlines) ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ໃນວັນຈັນ
ວານນີ້ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພູຜາທີ່ສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ທີ່ບັນດາ
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານແລະພະນັກງານ 132 ຄົນ.
ສາຍການບິນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດ
ໃຈ ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານແລະພະນັກງານ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຈາະຈົງວ່າມີຈັກ
ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຈີນໄດ້ອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພະນັກງານຊອກຄົ້ນແລະກູ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່
ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດຢູ່ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງເຮືອ
ບິນເລີຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກກົມການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໂບອິ້ງ 737-
800 ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນຈາກຄຸນໝິງ ຫົວເມືອງໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ ໄປຫາເມືອງ
ກວາງໂຈ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ເວລາເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິ
ເຫດຕົກ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງວູຊູ (Wuzhou) ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກວາງຊີ (Quangxi) ຂອງ
ປະເທດຈີນ.
ເຫດເຮືອບິນຕົກນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ ທີ່ສາມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ຈາກພາບຖ່າຍ
ດາວທຽມຂອງອົງການ NASA.
ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກເວັບໄຊທ໌ ຕິດຕາມຖ້ຽວບິນ FlightRadar24.com ເຮືອບິນໂດຍ
ສານລຳນີ້ ໄດ້ບິນຢູ່ສູງ ປະມານ 30,000 ຟິດ ເວລາທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນນັ້ນ.
There are no indications of survivors following the crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight that officials say was carrying 132 people in a remote mountainous region of southern China on Monday.
The airline said in a statement Monday it deeply mourned the passengers and crew but did not specify how many people had been killed.
Chinese media reports quoted local search and rescue workers as saying they had found no signs of life among the plane's wreckage.
Officials from the Civil Aviation Administration of China say the Boeing 737-800 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to the eastern city of Guangzhou when it went down near the city of Wuzhou in China's Guangxi region.
The crash sparked a fire that could be seen on NASA satellite images.
According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com, the plane was traveling at about 30,000 feet when it suddenly entered a deep dive.
