ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍໃດໆຂອງຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ຫຼັງຈາກເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຂອງສາຍການ

ບິນໄຊ​ນາອິສເທີນ​ (China Eastern Airlines) ປະ​ສົບ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດຕົກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ

​ວານນີ້ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພູ​ຜາ​ທີ່ສອກຫລີກ​ຫ່າງ​ໄກທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ທີ່ບັນດາ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນ​ທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານ​ແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ 132 ຄົນ.

ສາຍການບິນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ມີຄວາມເສົ້າສະ​ຫລົດ

ໃຈ ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານແລະພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຈາະຈົງວ່າມີຈັກ

ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຈີນໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງພະນັກງານຊອກຄົ້ນ​ແລະ​ກູ້​ໄພຢູ່​ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່

ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງ​ຜູ້​ລອດຊີວິດຢູ່ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງເຮືອ

ບິນ​ເລີຍ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກ​ກົມການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໂບອິ້ງ 737-

800 ໄດ້ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນຈາກຄຸນໝິງ ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ໄປ​ຫາເມືອງ

ກວາງ​ໂຈ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ເວລາເຮືອບິນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​

ເຫດຕົກ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງວູຊູ (Wuzhou) ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກວາງຊີ (Quangxi) ຂອງ

ປະເທດຈີນ.

​ເຫດ​ເຮືອ​ບິນຕົກນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດໄຟ​ໄໝ້ ທີ່ສາມາດ​ແນມເຫັນໄດ້ຈາກພາບຖ່າຍ

ດາວທຽມຂອງອົງການ NASA.

ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ ຕິດຕາມຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ FlightRadar24.com ເຮືອບິນ​ໂດຍ

​ສານ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ບິນຢູ່ສູງ ປະມານ 30,000 ຟິດ ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ​ນັ້ນ.



There are no indications of survivors following the crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight that officials say was carrying 132 people in a remote mountainous region of southern China on Monday.

The airline said in a statement Monday it deeply mourned the passengers and crew but did not specify how many people had been killed.

Chinese media reports quoted local search and rescue workers as saying they had found no signs of life among the plane's wreckage.

Officials from the Civil Aviation Administration of China say the Boeing 737-800 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to the eastern city of Guangzhou when it went down near the city of Wuzhou in China's Guangxi region.

The crash sparked a fire that could be seen on NASA satellite images.

According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com, the plane was traveling at about 30,000 feet when it suddenly entered a deep dive.