ທ່ານໂຮເຊ ຣາໂມສ (Jose Ramos) ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນແບລຂະແໜງສັນຕິພາບ

ໄດ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຕີມໍຕາເວັນ

ອອກ ໃນວັນທ້າຍອາທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຈາກ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວສອງສ່ວນສາມ ແຕ່ອາດ

ເປັນໄປໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຮອບສອງ ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກ​ຄົນ​ໃດ​ໄດ້ຮັບຄະ

ແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

ປະເທດທີ່ໃໝ່ສຸດຂອງເອເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 5 ນັບແຕ່

ໄດ້ຮັບເອກກະລາດ ຈາກອິນໂດເນເຊຍໃນປີ 2002 ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານທີີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ​ຄົນ​

ສຳ​ຄັນ ທ່ານຣາໂມສ-ຮໍຕາ (Ramos-Horta) ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳໜ້າ 45.7 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ 64 ເປີເຊັນ ​ອີງ​ຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ​ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ.

ຜູ້ສະໝັກທີີີ່ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຊິດຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະອະດີດ

ນັກລົບກອງໂຈນ ທ່ານຟຣັງຊິສໂກ “ລູ ໂອໂລ” Francisco “Lu Olo” ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ຄະ​ແນນ 22.5 ເປີເຊັນ.

ຮູບພາບທີ່ແນ່ນອນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຂອງຜົນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ຄາດວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້

ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນ​ໃດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ແລ້ວ​ການ

ປ່ອນບັດຮອບ​ສອງ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ​ເມ​ສາ ລະຫວ່າງຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ

​ຫຼາຍສຸດສອງຄົນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງດີລີໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ທ່ານຣາໂມສ-ຮໍຕາ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ຂອງໄຊຊະນະໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃນຮອບທຳອິດ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວຈະເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ເກີດການເມືອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຢູ່ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ນັ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການ​ແຕກ

ແຍກ​ຂຶ້ນ ຂອງບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.”

Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta secured a commanding lead in East Timor’s presidential poll at the weekend with two-thirds of the vote counted, but with the possibility of a second round if no candidate secures a majority.

Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence from Indonesia in 2002, with resistance figure Ramos-Horta leading with 45.7% after 64% of the votes had been counted, data from the country’s election administration body showed.

The next closest candidate was incumbent president and former guerrilla fighter Fransisco “Lu Olo” Guterres, with 22.5%.

A more definitive picture of the results is expected later on Monday, but if no candidate secures more than 50% of votes, the poll will proceed to a runoff on April 19 between the top two contenders.

Speaking in the capital, Dili, on Sunday, Ramos-Horta said he was confident of an early victory.

“My election in the first round...will in fact cause a political earthquake in the national parliament, that will cause a disintegration of current alliances,” he said.