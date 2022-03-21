ທ່ານໂຮເຊ ຣາໂມສ (Jose Ramos) ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນແບລຂະແໜງສັນຕິພາບ
ໄດ້ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຕີມໍຕາເວັນ
ອອກ ໃນວັນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຈາກບັດທີ່ນັບໄປແລ້ວສອງສ່ວນສາມ ແຕ່ອາດ
ເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງຮອບສອງ ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນໃດໄດ້ຮັບຄະ
ແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.
ປະເທດທີ່ໃໝ່ສຸດຂອງເອເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄັ້ງທີ 5 ນັບແຕ່
ໄດ້ຮັບເອກກະລາດ ຈາກອິນໂດເນເຊຍໃນປີ 2002 ໂດຍທີ່ນັກຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄົນ
ສຳຄັນ ທ່ານຣາໂມສ-ຮໍຕາ (Ramos-Horta) ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ 45.7 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນໄປແລ້ວ 64 ເປີເຊັນ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ.
ຜູ້ສະໝັກທີີີ່ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຊິດຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະອະດີດ
ນັກລົບກອງໂຈນ ທ່ານຟຣັງຊິສໂກ “ລູ ໂອໂລ” Francisco “Lu Olo” ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບ
ຄະແນນ 22.5 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຮູບພາບທີ່ແນ່ນອນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຂອງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້
ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ແລ້ວການ
ປ່ອນບັດຮອບສອງກໍຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ເມສາ ລະຫວ່າງຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ
ຫຼາຍສຸດສອງຄົນ.
ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງດີລີໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ທ່ານຣາໂມສ-ຮໍຕາ ກ່າວ
ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ຂອງໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃນຮອບທຳອິດ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວຈະເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ເກີດການເມືອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຢູ່ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ນັ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການແຕກ
ແຍກຂຶ້ນ ຂອງບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.”
Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta secured a commanding lead in East Timor’s presidential poll at the weekend with two-thirds of the vote counted, but with the possibility of a second round if no candidate secures a majority.
Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence from Indonesia in 2002, with resistance figure Ramos-Horta leading with 45.7% after 64% of the votes had been counted, data from the country’s election administration body showed.
The next closest candidate was incumbent president and former guerrilla fighter Fransisco “Lu Olo” Guterres, with 22.5%.
A more definitive picture of the results is expected later on Monday, but if no candidate secures more than 50% of votes, the poll will proceed to a runoff on April 19 between the top two contenders.
Speaking in the capital, Dili, on Sunday, Ramos-Horta said he was confident of an early victory.
“My election in the first round...will in fact cause a political earthquake in the national parliament, that will cause a disintegration of current alliances,” he said.
