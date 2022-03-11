ສະພາສະຫະລັດ ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຢູເຄຣນ ສິບກວ່າຕື້ໂດລາ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ແລະທາງດ້ານການທະຫານ ໃນ​ມູນຄ່າ 14 ຕື້ໂດລາ​ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບການຮຸກຮານ ​ຕໍ່ປະເທດຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກທີ່ເປັນເອກ​ກະ​ລາດແບບບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກສະມາຊິກສະພາໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຕໍ່ການປະກາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະຫ້າມການນໍາເຂົ້າພະລັງງານຂອງຣັດເຊຍມາ​ຍັງສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ປະຈໍາສະພາ ແຄັດເທີຣິນ ກິບຊັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກຕຶກສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຈໍານວນເງິນຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ແລະທາງດ້ານທະຫານສໍາລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າຈໍານວນເງິນ ທີ່ທາງທໍານຽບຂາວຮ້ອງຂໍ, ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ແມ່ນໃກ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ຂັ້ນຕອນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງສະພາສະຫະລັດ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີການເຈລະຈາກັນ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນີ້ ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນພຽງຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກສະຫະລັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານອາດາມ ຊິຟ (Adam Schiff), ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທົ່ວໂລກຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຕອບ ແລະຊ່ວຍຊາວອົບພະ ຍົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນອັນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນ ​ເງິນຈໍານວນ 12 ຕື້ໂດລານັ້ນ ຈະຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການ​ສະ​ໜອງທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ທາງດ້ານການທະຫານ ແລະທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ, ແຕ່ ມັນຍັງມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຈະຕາມມາອີກ.”

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຊຸກຍູ້ໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍໂປແລນ ໄດ້ປະກາດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນ MiG-29 ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ, ແຕ່ ສະພາສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຫຼ້າຊ້າຂອງລະບົບການເຮັດວຽກຂອງທາງການ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານການທະຫານນັ້ນ ຊັກຊ້າໄປຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານເບັນ ຄາຣ໌ດິນ (Ben Cardin), ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ແຂງຂັນໃນການສະໜອງອາວຸດປ້ອງກັນທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງໃຫ້ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ. ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວໄປແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາມີລັກສະນະທີ່ດີ ໃນການຈັດສົ່ງອາວຸດປະເພດນັ້ນ ໄປໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຢືນຢັນຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການມັນ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດບອກກັບສະມາຊິກສະ ພາວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະ ຊາຊົນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ, ອັນໄດ້ລຶບ ລ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສ້າງມາ 30 ປີລົງ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້.

ທ່ານນາງວິກທໍເຣຍ ນູແລນ (Victoria Nulan), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປູຕິນ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ເປັນເສດຊາກກ້ອນດິນນັ້ນ, ລາວກໍໄດ້ປ່ຽນໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ ກາຍມາເປັນຄຸກດ້ວຍເຊັ່ນກັນ. ບັດເຄຣດິດ ແລະບັດ ATM ແມ່ນໃຊ້ບໍ່ໄດ້, ການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນຂອງສະພາ, ການນໍາເຂົ້າອາຫານ, ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຈໍາເປັນອື່ນໆກໍາລັງຊິໝົດແລ້ວ, ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫຼະຈຸສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຣັດເຊຍກໍໄດ້ຖືກຈໍາກັດ, ທຸກໆຢ່າງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ກໍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາເງິນອອກມານໍາໃຊ້ ເຊິ່ງເປັນເງິນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໄປເປັນເງິນທຶນ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ສົງຄາມ ແລະເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນເງິນ ຣູໂບ.”

ແລະໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການນໍາເຂົ້າພະລັງງານຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ມັນກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເອງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບເຊັ່ນກັນ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກທັງສອງພັກ ມີຄວາມຍິນດີກັບການປະກາດ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານຣີຊາຣ໌ດ ບລູເມັນທອລ (Richard Blumenthal), ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະເສຍສະຫຼະ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ, ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ດ້​ວຍຄວາມກ້າຫານ, ເຂັ້ມແ​ຂງ ​ເດັດ​ດ່ຽວ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃສ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄື ບາດກ້າວ​ທີ່ພວກເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄານໍ້າມັນທີ່​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ຫຼຸດລົງມາໃຫ້ໄດ້.”

ແຕ່ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍໄປ​ສູ່ ການ​ພົວ​ພັນທາງທະຫານໂດຍກົງ.

ທ່ານມິຈ ແມັກຄອນແນລ (Mitch McConnell), ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາ​ສູງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຂອງອົງການ NATO ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ພົວ​ພັນ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື້ອງຢູເຄຣນ.”

ລັດ​ຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຄາດການວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດ ຖະບານ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້.

U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement Tuesday to send as much as $14 billion in humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. The bipartisan effort to confront Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the independent Eastern European nation follows congressional support for U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement he will ban Russian energy imports into the U.S. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine — well above the White House request — now close to being finalized by U.S. lawmakers, after weeks of negotiations. A package that is likely just the beginning of U.S. assistance …

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat

"I think the world has to respond and help these refugees, and we're taking up a package that I think will just be the beginning, frankly, as my understanding is, it'll be a $12 billion package that will provide economic, military and humanitarian support, but there will be more to come."

Ukraine’s war effort got a boost Tuesday with the announcement Poland would send Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets, but U.S. lawmakers are concerned bureaucratic delays are holding up other military assistance.

Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat

“There is strong agreement to supply Ukraine with the defensive lethal weapons they need. And we've done that. Our allies have done that. Countries have done that — we have been pretty effective in getting that type of equipment to the Ukrainians. So I'm a little bit baffled as to why it's taking so long in regards to aircraft getting into Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has made it clear he needs it.”

A top State Department official told lawmakers Putin’s decision to invade has subjected his people to harsh sanctions, wiping out 30 years of progress in a matter of days.

Victoria Nuland, US State Department

“As Putin tries to reduce Ukraine to rubble, he is also turning Russia into a prison. Credit cards and ATMs have stopped working, capital controls are biting deeply, imported food, technology and other goods are drying up. And the last of Russia's free press has been strangled, all while the government hemorrhages money that belongs to the Russian people to fund its war effort and to prop up the ruble.”

And while the decision to ban Russian energy imports will have its own impact on Americans, U.S. lawmakers from both parties welcomed Biden’s announcement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat

"Americans are willing to make sacrifices to support the kind of Ukrainian resistance — brave, fierce, bold defense of democracy — that very much resonates with Americans because of our own history. But also important are steps we can take to reduce the spiral upward of gasoline prices.”

But U.S. lawmakers also continue to emphasize that American support does not extend to direct military involvement.

Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader

“I don't think any NATO country, certainly not ours, is prepared to directly engage with the Russians over Ukraine.”

The U.S. Congress is expected to pass a government spending bill containing that aid money for Ukraine by the end of this week.