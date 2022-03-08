ໂປແລນ ຮັບເອົາຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຢູໂຣບ ປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການ ອົບພະຍົບຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1945

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ ນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄປປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເກີດ ການບຸກລຸກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນວິກິດອົບພະຍົບທີ່ເຕີບໂຕໄວທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກ ຄັ້ງທີສອງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ໌ ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ເຊເມີໂຊລ (Przemysl) (SHEH-MUH-SHL) ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ໂປແລນ ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຽງເພງທີ່ມ່ວນຊ້ອຍທັກທາຍທະເລແຫ່ງມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ຫຼົບຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ, ຫຼິ້ນໂດຍນັກເປຍໂນທີ່ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງສັນຕິພາບ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຫັນເຫຄວາມສົນ ໃຈຊົ່ວໄລຍະນຶ່ງຈາກຄວາມເຈັບປວດທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກມາໂດຍການບຸກລຸກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີໄປປະເທດ ໂປແລນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການບຸກໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເປັນຕົວເລກສູງກວ່າປະເທດໃດໆ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເອົາສ່ວນຫຼາຍໂດຍຍປະເທດ ຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຮອດໃໝ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຂີ່ລົດບັສໄປສູນຕ້ອນຮັບທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກຊາຍແດນ. ບາງຄົນມີຄອບຄົວ ຫຼື ໝູ່ເພື່ອໃນ ໂປແລນ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດອາໄສຢູ່.

ແຕ່ຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຊິໄປ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຕຽງໃນບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຄືແຫ່ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຮງຮຽນໃນເມືອງ ເຊເມີໂຊລ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ, ໂດຍຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບໃຊ້ທັງໝົດ.

ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທ່ານ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈ໌ແວລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໜ້າປະທັບໃນທີ່ວ່າ ໂປແລນ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້. ຄຳຖາມກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ມັນຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ດົນປານໃດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະມາຮອດທຸກມື້.”

ນາງ ເຢຟເກເນຍ, ອົບພະຍົບຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສາມີຂອງຂ້ອຍແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລາວໜີ. ແລະເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລູກກົກຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ລາວອາຍຸ 18 ປີ, ລາວກໍໄດ້ເຊັນເຂົ້າເປັນທະຫານຄືກັນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໝົດຫວັງ. ອາສາສະໝັກໄດ້ມາຫາເຮົາ ແລະ ໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ພວກເຮົາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ເຮົາສາມາດໄປ, ໄປບ່ອນທີ່ມີວຽກເຮັດ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດວຽກ ສະ ນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຄົນອື່ນ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງມີປະໂຫຍດສຳ ລັບບາງຢ່າງ.”

ຫົວໜ້ານາຍຄູຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ, ທ່ານນາງ ມາລກໍຊາຕາ ຊີໂອເບີ, ເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ມີອົບພະ ຍົບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການເບິ່ງແຍງຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມາລກໍຊາຕາ ຊີໂອເບີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດກໍແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ລົດເມນ້ອຍໄດ້ມາຮອດໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຮັບເອົາແອນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາຍຸແຕ່ 4 ຫຼື 5 ເດືອນ. ມັນສະເທືອນໃຈຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າບໍ່ແມ່ນທຸກຄົນທີ່ຈະສາມາດຮັບມືກັບມັນໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້, ເພາະວ່າເຮົາເຂັ້ມແຂງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະດົນປານໃດ. ຕາບໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມກຳລັງ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຊ່ອຍ.”

ຢູ່ຫ້ອງຕໍ່ໄປ, ສູນວັດທະນະທຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປ່ຽນມາເປັນສະຖານທີ່ລີ້ໄພຊົ່ວຄາວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຖືກຖ້ວມລົ້ນດ້ວຍສິ່ງຂອງບໍລິຈາກ ຈາກຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ຢານຸສ ຊາໂປຕັອກກີ, ນັກການເມືອງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທຳອິດ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກໃຈ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຮ້ອງ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າດັງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະສົບ, ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າ,​ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກມາເປັນແນວໃດ. ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຄ່ອຍໆສະຫງົບລົງ ແລະ ທຳຄວາມລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງໃໝ່,​ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໃຊ້ຊີວິດ.”

ຄວາມຜູກພັນທາງປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນເລິກເຊິ່ງຢູ່ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງນີ້. ຢູ່ມະະຫາວິຫານຂອງໂບດກາໂຕລິກ ກຣີສ໌ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເມືອງ ເຊເມີໂຊລ໌, ພິທີສູດມົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ. ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຖ່າຍທອດສົດໄປທົ່ວ ໂປແລນ.

ອົບພະຍົບ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້າ, ວ່າຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທີ່ສັບສົນນີ້ຈະຈົບລົງໄວໆ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນພາບຂອງຄວາມຕາຍ ແລະ ການທຳລາຍໃນດິນແດນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມໄວທາງຫຼັງນັ້ນ, ຄວາມຫວັງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງຫາຍໄປ.

More than one-and-a-half million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the Russian invasion, making it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two. Henry Ridgwell reports from the town of Przemysl (SHEH-MUH-SHL) on the Polish-Ukraine border.

A surreal soundtrack greets the sea of humanity fleeing Ukraine -- a pianist with a message of peace -- a momentary distraction from the misery unleashed by Russia’s invasion.

More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the invasion – by far the highest number of any country. And they have been largely embraced by their European neighbors.

Most new arrivals are bused to reception centers away from the frontier. Some have family or friends in Poland where they can stay.

But many have nowhere to go. They are given beds in shelters like this one – a school in the nearby town of Przemsyl, now entirely given over to refugees.

“It is remarkable how efficiently Poland has managed to absorb the huge number of refugees arriving over its borders so far. The question is, how long that can continue as tens of thousands of refugees continue to arrive every day.”

Yevgenia has just arrived here with three of her four children.

“My husband is in Ukraine, they didn't let him leave. And also, my older son -- he's 18, he also had to sign up (to the army). So, we're separated. Volunteers come to us and offer us opportunities, where we can go, where there is work. We want to work so we're not dependent on someone else, so we can be useful for something.”

The school’s head teacher, Malgorzata Ziober, oversees the shelter -- and now has hundreds of refugees under her care.

“The worst moments are when, for example, a minibus arrives at night and we take in babies that are 4 or 5 months old. It's really very emotional and I think not everyone is suited to cope with that. We can do it, because we are strong. We don't know for how long. As long as we have the strength, we will help.”

Next door, a cultural center has been transformed into a temporary shelter. They have been overwhelmed with donations from local residents and businesses.

“At first, they (refugees) are shocked, they want to shout, they want to talk out loud what they experienced, what they went through, what their escape was like. And then slowly they calm down and get used to the new reality -- that they have to go on living.”

The historical bonds run deep across this border. At the cathedral of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Przemysl, a prayer service was held Sunday morning for the people of Ukraine. The service was broadcast live across Poland.

Many Ukrainian refugees say they hope to return home within weeks – that this dizzying upheaval will soon be over. But as they see the images of death and destruction in the land they left behind – that hope is draining away.