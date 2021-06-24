ແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຖືກຄຸກ ຍ້ອນເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມລັບທາງທະຫານ ໃນອີຣັກ

ນາຍພາສາ ຂອງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 23 ປີ ຍ້ອນສົ່ງລາຍຊື່ ພວກທີ່ສົ່ງຂ່າວໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ໃນອີຣັກ ໄປໃຫ້ຂະບວນການເຮັສໂບລລາ ຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມນິກາຍຊີໄອ ທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນໃນເລບານອນ.

ນາງມາຣີອາມ ທອມສັນ (Mariam Thompson) ອາຍຸ 62 ປີ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນລັບໄປໃຫ້ຊາວເລບານອນຄົນນຶ່ງໂດຍຫວັງວ່າຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກສົ່ງຕໍ່ໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ກຸ່ມທີ່ຖືກລະບຸໂດຍວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ ເປັນອົງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ດີເມີຣສ໌ (John Demers) ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະ ລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໂທດຕໍ່ນາງທອມສັນ​ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການລະເມີດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຕໍ່ຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຂອງປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ຕໍ່ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ນາງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະ ລາຍ ແລະພວກທະຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເຂົ້າຂ້າງຂອງລາວ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງລາວ.

ອີງຕາມເອກກະສານຂອງສານແລ້ວ ນາງທອມສັນ ເຮັດວຽກເປັນນາຍພາສາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງໃນປີ 2017 ນາງໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີຄວາມສຳພັນຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອແອັບ ກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວມີຄວາມສຳພັນ ກັບກຸ່ມເຮັສ ໂບລລາ ໃນປະເທດເລບານອນ.

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນໄລຍະຕໍ່ມາ ນາງທອມສັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ ໃນຄວາມຮັກແບບຊູ້ສາວ ກັບຜູ້ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດຂອງລາວຄົນນັ້ນ.”

ລາວໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳຢູ່ໜ່ວຍກຳລັງພິເສດຂອງອາເມຮິກັນທີ່ເມືອງເອີບິີລ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງເອກໃນເຂດເຄີດດິສຖານຂອງອີຣັກ ເມື່ອເດືອນທັນວາປີ 2019 ເວລາກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເລີ້ມທຳການໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ພວກທະຫານບ້ານ ນິຍົມອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນວັນທີ 3 ມັງກອນປີ 2020 ດ້ວຍການເສຍຊີິວິດຂອງນາຍພົນກາສຊິມ ຊູເລມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຍພົນທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຂອງອີຣ່ານ.

ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຜູ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບນາງທອມສັນ ໄດ້ຂໍຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບພວກສາຍລັບ ທີ່ສົງໄສວ່າໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຝ່າຍສະຫະລັດ.

ລາວໄດ້ມອບຂໍ້ມູນຂອງພວກທີ່ສົງຂ່າວໃຫ້ຝ່າຍອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍໆຄົນໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ຮວມທັງຊື່ແທ້ຂອງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ ໂດຍການເຂົ້າໄປກວດເບິ່ງຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນຕົວ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບກົນລະຍຸດທາງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ນາງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ ຄືໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກຸມພາປີ 2020.

A Pentagon translator was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for passing the names of U.S. informants in Iraq to a person linked to Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Mariam Thompson, 62, had admitted transmitting the classified information to a Lebanese national in hopes that it would be passed on to the group designated a terrorist organization by Washington.

"Thompson's sentence reflects the seriousness of her violation of the trust of the American people, of the human sources she jeopardized and of the troops who worked at her side as friends and colleagues," John Demers, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, said in a statement. [[ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/defense-department-linguist-sentenced-23-years-prison-transmitting-highly-sensitive ]]

According to court documents, Thompson worked as an interpreter on a foreign military base when, in 2017, she began a relationship on a video app with a man who said he was connected to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Over time, Thompson developed a romantic interest in her co-conspirator," the Justice Department said.

She was assigned to American special forces in Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, in December 2019, when the unit initiated strikes against a pro-Iranian militia, which ended January 3, 2020, with the death of powerful Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Shortly after, Thompson's contact asked for information about agents suspected of having aided the United States.

She gave him data on several American informants, including the real names of at least eight people, accessed through personnel files, and information on U.S. military tactics.

She was arrested by federal authorities the next month, in late February 2020.