ອາຈານສອນ ຊ່ວຍປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍຄຸ້ມຄອງ ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ

ນານມາແລ້ວກ່ອນທີ່ການກະທຳແບບໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຈະກາຍມາເປັນບັນຫາຄອບງຳ ຂອງສະທາລະນະຊົນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຍານາງຊິນເທຍ ລີ ອາຈານສອນ ທີ່ມີຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຣ໌ຈວໍຊິງຕັນ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນເລື້ອງເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນແລະການປ້ອງກັນໂຕ ໄດ້ອຸທິດເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງຍານາງ ໃສ່ການຍິງດ້ວຍຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຕາຍ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງຜິວດຳທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາວຸດ.

ໃນການສຶກສາເມື່ອປີ 2004 ນັ້ນ ຍານາງໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບວ່າ ລັກສະນະກ່ຽວກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ມັກຈະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ລະດັບຈິດສຳນຶກ ມີອິດທິພົນຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ໃນຊົ່ວພິບວິນາທີຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຕາຍ ແມ່ນປະກອບເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຜິດປົກກະຕິຂອງພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍຊາວຜິວດຳ ໃນການຍິງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.

[[https://repository.uchastings.edu/hastings_race_poverty_law_journal/vol2/iss1/1/]]

ໃນປີ 2018 ຍານາງໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ບຸກເບີກຂຽນບົດຄວາມນຶ່ງລົງໃນວາລະສານກົດໝາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍຄຸ້ມຄອງໃນການໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຕາຍຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ. [[https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3036934]]ບັນດາລັດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ທ່ານນາງຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໄດ້ເວລາໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ “ຄວາມເຊື່ອຢ່າງມີເຫດຜົນ” ເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນໃນການໃຊ້ກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມາດຕະຖານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຄະນະຕຸລາການເຊື່ອວ່າການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດແມ່ນມີເຫດຜົນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ຫຼືສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ. ການແກ້ໄຂຂອງຍານາງລີກໍມີຢູ່ວ່າ: ໃຫ້ປ່ຽນກົດໝາຍເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເທົ່າໆກັນ ເພື່ອຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງການເອົາມາດຕະການຂອງຕຳຫຼວດກ່ອນໜ້າການຍິງກັນນັ້ນວ່າມີເຫດຜົນຫຼືບໍ່ ແລະບັງຄັບວ່າ ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຕ້ອງມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນແລະອີງຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃນທັນທີເວລານັ້ນ.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານນາງຂຽນບົດຄວາມຢູ້ນັ້ນ ຍານາງລີຄິດວ່າ ໂອກາດທີ່ລັດຕ່າງໆຈະຮັບເອົາຕົວຢ່າງຂອງນາງ ແມ່ນມີ “ຂ້ອນຂ້າງທີ່ຈະໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ.” ແຕ່ວ່າວຽກ ງານຂອງຍານາງເລີ້ມໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດເຫດການ ທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຍິງສັງຫານຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະຈັບ ໂຕພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໂຮງການຕຳຫຼວດ ຮວມທັງການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທ້າວຈອຣ໌ຈ ຟລອຍດ໌ ທີ່ເມືອງມິນນີອາໂປລິສເມື່ອເກືອບນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ມີການ ປະທ້ວງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ແລະກົດດັນໃຫ້ມີການປະຕິຮູບຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.

ໃນປີຕໍ່ມາຫຼັງຈາກທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ເສຍຊີວິດ ມີຫົວເມືອງນຶ່ງແລະສອງລັດແລ້ວ ຄືນະຄອນວໍຊິງຕັນດີຊີ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍແລະຄອນເນັກຕິຄັດໄດ້ພາກັນນຳໃຊ້ຕົວຢ່າງ ຂອງຍານາງລີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການນຳໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຕາຍຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດທີ່ສຸດ. ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກົດໝາຍການປະຕິຮູບຕຳຫຼວດໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ.

Long before police brutality emerged as a dominant public issue in the United States, Cynthia Lee, a George Washington University professor and an expert on race and self-defense, devoted much of her research to deadly police shootings of unarmed Black men and women.

In a 2004 study, she concluded that stereotypes about African Americans, often working at a subconscious level, influenced a police officer's split-second decision about whether to use deadly force, accounting for the disproportionately large number of Black victims in police shootings. [[https://repository.uchastings.edu/hastings_race_poverty_law_journal/vol2/iss1/1/]]

In 2018, she authored a groundbreaking law journal article on reforming laws governing police use of deadly force. [[https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3036934]] Most states, she learned, allowed police officers to use deadly force as long as they had a "reasonable belief" in the need for such action.

This standard, however, allowed juries to believe that an officer's use of force was justified even if it wasn't necessary or proportional. Lee's solution: changing the law to make it equally important to assess whether an officer's actions leading up to a shooting were reasonable, and requiring the use of force to be necessary, proportionate and based on an immediate need.

At the time she wrote the article, Lee thought the chances of states adopting her model were "fairly slim." But her work began to attract attention in the wake of incidents in which police officers killed African Americans while attempting to take them into custody, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly a year ago, which touched off international protests and a push for police reform.

In the year since Floyd's death, one city and two states — Washington, D.C., Virginia and Connecticut — have used Lee's model to adopt stringent use of deadly force statutes. The measures were adopted as part of comprehensive police reform legislation.

In Delaware, members of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force have also expressed interest in her model, Lee said.