ລັດໃນພາກໃຕ້ ແລະຕາເວັນຕົກ ສຫລ ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກການສຳຫຼວດປະຊາກອນ

ຫ້ອງການສຳຫຼວດປະຊາກອນຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ນຳເອົາຂໍ້ມູນສະບັບໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບພົນລະເມືອງອອກມາເຜີຍແຜ່ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າບັນດາລັດທາງພາກໃຕ້ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕ່ຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນມີປະ ຊາກອນແລະຜູ້ຄົນຍ້າຍເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາລັດທາງພາກເໜືອສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອິດທິພົນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນ ກຳມືຂອງເຂດ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນເພີ້້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ການນັບຈຳນວນປະຊາຊົນຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສຳຫຼວດປະຊາກອນທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 10 ປີເພື່ອຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າລັດໃດຄວນເພີ້ມຫຼືສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຊຶ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍກຳນົດສະພາບການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງສຳລັບທົດສະວັດໜ້າ.

ການສຳຫຼວດປະຊາຊົນໃນປີ 2020 ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ລັດເທັກຊັສໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕ່ຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າໝູ່ ຄືເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 2 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ. ສຳລັບລັດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 1 ບ່ອນນັ່ງນັ້ນກໍມີລັດຟລໍຣິດາແລະຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ມອນຕານາ ແລະອໍເຣກອນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕ່ຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລັດລະນຶ່ງບ່ອນນຶ່ງ.

ລັດທີ່ສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງ 1 ບ່ອນກໍມີນິວຢອກ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ອິລລີນອຍ ມີຊິແກນ ໄອຮາຍໂອ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ ແລະແວັທເວີຈີເນຍ.

ການປ່ຽນແປງມີຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນວ່າ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຈຳນວນບ່ອນນັ່ງທັງໝົດ 435 ບ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ພ້ອມທັງຈຳນວນຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແບ່ງປັນກັນ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມຈຳນວນປະຊາກອນທີ່ຕົນມີ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດໃດລັດນຶ່ງມີການເຕີບໂຕ ຍ້ອນມີປະຊາກອນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ລັດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບຈຳນວນສະມາຊິກໃນສະພາຕ່ຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະ

ນະທີ່ລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼຸດລົງຫຼືບໍ່ມີການເຕີບໂຕໄວພຽງພໍ ກໍຈະສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ.

ການກຳນົດບ່ອນນັ່ງໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳໝາຍຄວາມວ່າລັດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງເພີ້ມຫຼືຫລຸດລົງນັ້ນ ຈຳເປັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ກຳນົດເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນໃນອະດີດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພາໃຫ້ລັດທັງສອງພັກ ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນໆເອນອຽງໄປທາງຕົນເພື່ອຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບ.

ການປ່ຽນແປງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ອາດໃຫ້ເປັນການພຽງພໍທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມສະພາຢູຄ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນເທັກຊັສແລະຟລໍຣິດາ ສ້າງເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດທັງສອງຂຶ້ນມາທີ່ອາດສາມາດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພຽງເລັກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳກໍເປັນໄດ້.

The U.S. Census Bureau has released new population data, showing that Southern and Western states have gained House seats thanks to population growth and migration, while Northern states have lost seats, shifting some political influence to Republican strongholds.

The state population counts released Monday are part of a decennial census that determines whether states gain or lose congressional seats and Electoral College votes, helping to shape the political landscape for the next decade.

The new counts from the 2020 Census show that the southwestern state of Texas will gain the most House seats with an additional two. One-seat gains will go to the southern states of Florida and North Carolina, as well as to the western states of Colorado, Montana and Oregon.

The states that are losing one House seat are New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The changes are taking place because under the U.S. Constitution, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as the votes in the Electoral College that determine the U.S. president, are divided among U.S. states based on population. As states grow because of population gains, they receive more representation in Congress, while states that either lose population or do not grow as fast lose House seats.

The new configuration of House seats means that states with gains or losses will need to redistrict, a process that has in the past led both parties to try to skew the districts to benefit one party over another, known as gerrymandering.

The changes could be enough for Republicans, who control the statehouses in states like Texas and Florida, to create districts in those states that could threaten Democrats' razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

California is still the most populous U.S. state, according to the data, but because of population declines, it will lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history.

Overall, the 2020 census numbers show the U.S. population is 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from 2010. The Census Bureau said the increase is the second slowest in U.S. history.

More precise census data showing population counts at the level of neighborhood blocks is expected to be released by the end of September and will be used to redraw districts for state legislative seats.

Monday’s release of census data comes four months late, following delays by the Census Bureau’s household-by-household survey last year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.