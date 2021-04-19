ນຶ່ງໃນທຸກສາມຄົນໃດ ທີ່ກວດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ນິວເອລີິ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນເປັນບວກ

ປະມານ 1 ໃນທຸກໆ 3 ຄົນໃດ ທີ່ໄປກວດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນະຄອນ ຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນການກວດເປັນບວກ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຫົວໜ້າລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຢູ່ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ປະຊາຊົນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫັນໄປໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມຮ້ອງທຸກກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດແຄນຖັງແກັສອອກຊີເຈັນແລະການຂາດແຄນຕຽງນອນ ຢູ່ຕາມໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ພ້ອມທັງການຂາດແຄນຢານຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານອາວິນ ເກຈຣີວາລ (Arvind Kejriwal) ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ ກ່າວໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຜ່ານມານີ້ ອັດຕາໃນການໄດ້ຮັບຜົນເປັນບວກແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນປະມານ 30​ ເປີເຊັນ ຈາກ 24 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ຈຳນວນໃນການຕິດເຊື້ອຂອງອິນເດຍແມ່ນພວມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ 236,394 ກໍລະນີທີ່ຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍໃນຮອບ 7 ວັນຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນເກືອບ 1,430,000 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ອີງຕາມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌ ໂດຍທີ່ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທັງໝົດ 14 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນຄົນ ເປັນອັນດັບ 2 ຮອງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທັງໝົດ 31 ລ້ານ​ 6 ແສນກໍລະນີ.

ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຊາວອິນເດຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ເປີເຊັນເລັກນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ພາກັນສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແລ້ວ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີຣ່ານລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆເດືອນຂະນະທີ່ໂຮງໝໍຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງແລະແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນມີຄົນໃຂ້ເຂົ້າຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຢ່າງເຕັມອັດຕາ.

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກອີຣ່ານລາຍງານວ່າ ມີ 405 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 21,000 ຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ຫຼາຍສຸດກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ແມ່ນ 480 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້. ອີຣ່ານພວກຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຕົນບໍ່ສາມາດປິດເມືອງເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ເພື່ອກຳຈັດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ.

About 1 in 3 people tested for COVID-19 in the Indian capital of New Delhi recently returned a positive result, according to the city’s chief minister Sunday.

People in Delhi have turned to social media to complain about the lack of oxygen cannisters and the shortages of hospital beds and drugs.

"The bigger worry is that in last 24 hours positivity rate has increased to around 30% from 24%," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told a news briefing.

“The cases are rising very rapidly. The beds are filling fast," he said.



India’s infection numbers have been rising, and Saturday’s 261,394 new cases set a record, as did the country’s seven-day average of nearly 1,430,000 new cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. With 14.8 million people with the infection, India is second to the U.S. with 31.6 million infected.

Just more than 1% of India’s population has been vaccinated, Johns Hopkins says.

On Sunday, Iran reported its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus in months, as hospitals in the capital and elsewhere were filling to capacity.

The health ministry reported 405 deaths from the virus and confirmed more than 21,000 infections Sunday. The country’s highest single-day death toll was 480 last November.

Iran has battled one of the worst outbreaks in the region but has said it cannot sustain long lockdowns to quell the virus for fear of too much economic damage.

Iran’s vaccination campaign has been slow, dependent on a range of domestically made vaccines. About one-tenth of 1% of its population has been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins.