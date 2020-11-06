ສະຫະລັດ ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການ

ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີການຈົດບັນທຶກ ກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ພັນກໍລະນີ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ສະຫະລັດ ພວມປະເຊີນກັບ ການກັບຄືນມາລະບາດເທື່ອໃໝ່ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າເຂດ Great Plains ຫລືທົ່ງພຽງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ກວມເອົາຫຼາຍໆພາກສ່ວນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ໂຄງການຕິດຕາມໂຄວິດ ຍັງໄດ້ຈົດບັນທຶກຈຳ ນວນຜູ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ 50,000 ຄົນ ເປັນມື້ທີສອງລຽນຕິດ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດມີຜູ້ຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຢູ່ 9 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ 233,000 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຍັງໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໃນທົ່ວທະວີບຢູໂຣບ ເປັນຮອບທີສອງ.

ຢູ່ອີຕາລີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຸຍເຊັບເປ ກົງເຕ (Guiseppe Conte) ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລະບົບທີ່ມີການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບແຕກຕ່າງກັນ 3 ແບບເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການຟື້ນ ໂຕກັບຄືນມາຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ.

ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແບ່ງອີຕາລີທີ່ມີຢູ່ 20 ເຂດ ອອກເປັນ 3 ສີ ຄືສີແດງ ສີໝາກກ້ຽງແລະສີເຫຼືອງ ຊຶ່ງສີແດງໝາຍເຖິງເຂດ ທີ່ມີການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ ໜັກທີ່ສຸດແລະສີເຫຼືອງ ແມ່ນຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບບໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ. ທ່ານກົງເຕກ່າວວ່າ ເຂດພາກເໜືອ ລອມບາດດີແລະປີເອມົງ (Lombardy and Piedmont) ແລະຮ່ອມພູດາອົສຕາ (d’Aosta) ແລະເຂດກາຣາເບຣຍ (Calabria) ໃນພາກໃຕ້ ຈະຖືກຈັດເປັນເຂດສີແດງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ຄົນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອອກຈາກເຮືອນໄດ້ ນອກ

ຈາກວ່າຈະໄປເຮດວຽກ ຫຼືຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນທາງດ້ານການແພດ.

ສ່ວນເຂດປູເກລຍ (Puglia) ແລະເກາະຊີຊີລີ (Sicily) ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຖືກຈັດໃຫ້ເປັນເຂດສີໝາກກ້ຽງ ຫຼືໃນລະດັບປານກາງ. ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດສີໝາກກ້ຽງນີ້ ສາມາດເດີນທາງໄປມາ ລະຫວ່າງເມືອງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຢ່າງເສລີ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດອອກໜີໄປຈາກຫົວເມືອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາແລະຮ້ານອາຫານ ແມ່ນຈຳໃຫ້ສາມາດ ຈັດສົ່ງອາຫານໄປໃຫ້ ຫຼືຊື້ໄປກິນຢູ່ນອກຮ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ປະເທດອີຕາລີທັງໝົດແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກນອກເຮືອນເລີ້ມແຕ່​ 10 ໂມງແລງ ຫາ 5 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນແລະຮ້ານຊອບປິ້ງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຖືກປິດໃນວັນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ແລະຫ້ອງຮຽນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນປ່ຽນ ມາເປັນການຮຽນທາງອອນລາຍນ໌.

ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບໃໝ່ນີ້ ຈະເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃນວັນສຸກນີ້ ໄປຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 3 ທັນວາ.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The nation is experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus cases, especially across the Midwest and the so-called Great Plains region that spans large parts of the central and western U.S. The COVID Tracking Project, an effort sponsored by The Atlantic magazine,also recorded more than 50,000 hospitalizations across the U.S. for a second consecutive day Wednesday.

Currently the U.S. has more than 9.4 million coronavirus infections and more than 233,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The pandemic is also sweeping across the European continent for a second time

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has unveiled a new three-tiered system that will impose varying degrees of restrictions to blunt a resurgence of COVID-19 in his country.

The system splits Italy’s 20 regions into three colored zones - red, orange and yellow - with red indicating the most restricted areas and yellow the least restricted. Conte said the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, and the Calabria region to the south, will be placed in the red zone, under which people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for work or medical reasons.

The regions of Puglia and the southern island of Sicily have been designated orange, or medium. Residents in the orange zone can move freely within their towns or cities, but cannot leave them, while bars and restaurants are limited to delivery and takeout service.