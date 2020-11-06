ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ສະຫະລັດ ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການ

ພວກໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຍ່າງຜ່ານຮ້ານທີ່ເອ້ປະກັບສຳລັບບຸນຄຣິສມັສ ຢູ່ນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 5 ພະຈິກ 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີການຈົດບັນທຶກ ກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ພັນກໍລະນີ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ສະຫະລັດ ພວມປະເຊີນກັບ ການກັບຄືນມາລະບາດເທື່ອໃໝ່ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າເຂດ Great Plains ຫລືທົ່ງພຽງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ກວມເອົາຫຼາຍໆພາກສ່ວນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ໂຄງການຕິດຕາມໂຄວິດ ຍັງໄດ້ຈົດບັນທຶກຈຳ ນວນຜູ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ 50,000 ຄົນ ເປັນມື້ທີສອງລຽນຕິດ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດມີຜູ້ຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຢູ່ 9 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ 233,000 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຍັງໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໃນທົ່ວທະວີບຢູໂຣບ ເປັນຮອບທີສອງ.

ຢູ່ອີຕາລີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຸຍເຊັບເປ ກົງເຕ (Guiseppe Conte) ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລະບົບທີ່ມີການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບແຕກຕ່າງກັນ 3 ແບບເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການຟື້ນ ໂຕກັບຄືນມາຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ.

ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແບ່ງອີຕາລີທີ່ມີຢູ່ 20 ເຂດ ອອກເປັນ 3 ສີ ຄືສີແດງ ສີໝາກກ້ຽງແລະສີເຫຼືອງ ຊຶ່ງສີແດງໝາຍເຖິງເຂດ ທີ່ມີການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ ໜັກທີ່ສຸດແລະສີເຫຼືອງ ແມ່ນຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບບໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ. ທ່ານກົງເຕກ່າວວ່າ ເຂດພາກເໜືອ ລອມບາດດີແລະປີເອມົງ (Lombardy and Piedmont) ແລະຮ່ອມພູດາອົສຕາ (d’Aosta) ແລະເຂດກາຣາເບຣຍ (Calabria) ໃນພາກໃຕ້ ຈະຖືກຈັດເປັນເຂດສີແດງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ຄົນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອອກຈາກເຮືອນໄດ້ ນອກ
ຈາກວ່າຈະໄປເຮດວຽກ ຫຼືຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນທາງດ້ານການແພດ.

ສ່ວນເຂດປູເກລຍ (Puglia) ແລະເກາະຊີຊີລີ (Sicily) ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຖືກຈັດໃຫ້ເປັນເຂດສີໝາກກ້ຽງ ຫຼືໃນລະດັບປານກາງ. ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດສີໝາກກ້ຽງນີ້ ສາມາດເດີນທາງໄປມາ ລະຫວ່າງເມືອງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຢ່າງເສລີ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດອອກໜີໄປຈາກຫົວເມືອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາແລະຮ້ານອາຫານ ແມ່ນຈຳໃຫ້ສາມາດ ຈັດສົ່ງອາຫານໄປໃຫ້ ຫຼືຊື້ໄປກິນຢູ່ນອກຮ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ປະເທດອີຕາລີທັງໝົດແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກນອກເຮືອນເລີ້ມແຕ່​ 10 ໂມງແລງ ຫາ 5 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນແລະຮ້ານຊອບປິ້ງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຖືກປິດໃນວັນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ແລະຫ້ອງຮຽນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນປ່ຽນ ມາເປັນການຮຽນທາງອອນລາຍນ໌.

ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບໃໝ່ນີ້ ຈະເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃນວັນສຸກນີ້ ໄປຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 3 ທັນວາ.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The nation is experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus cases, especially across the Midwest and the so-called Great Plains region that spans large parts of the central and western U.S. The COVID Tracking Project, an effort sponsored by The Atlantic magazine,also recorded more than 50,000 hospitalizations across the U.S. for a second consecutive day Wednesday.

Currently the U.S. has more than 9.4 million coronavirus infections and more than 233,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The pandemic is also sweeping across the European continent for a second time

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has unveiled a new three-tiered system that will impose varying degrees of restrictions to blunt a resurgence of COVID-19 in his country.

The system splits Italy’s 20 regions into three colored zones - red, orange and yellow - with red indicating the most restricted areas and yellow the least restricted. Conte said the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, and the Calabria region to the south, will be placed in the red zone, under which people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for work or medical reasons.

The regions of Puglia and the southern island of Sicily have been designated orange, or medium. Residents in the orange zone can move freely within their towns or cities, but cannot leave them, while bars and restaurants are limited to delivery and takeout service.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດແລງວານນີ້ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສອງລັດທາງພາກໃຕ້ ຕາມຄວາມຄາດໝາຍ ຄື ລັດອາລາບາມາ ທີ່ມີ 9 ຄະແນນ ແລະອາແກນຊໍ ທີ່ມີ 6 ຄະແນນ ລວມເຂົ້າກັບຄະແນນທີ່ທ່ານມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເປັນ 41 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ດາໂກຕາໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ 11 ຄະແນນ ແລະເທັນເນສຊີ ມີ 3 ຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ ລວມທັງໝົດທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ 55 ຄະແນນ ສ່ວນທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທີ່ມີຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ 9 ຄະແນນ ລວມແລ້ວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ມີທັງໝົດ 82 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ.

ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ວີໂອເອ ຂໍຢຸດການບລອກ ແລະຈະກັບຄືນມາລາຍງານຕື່ມອີກ ໃນເວລາຕອນບ່າຍ ປະມານ 4 ໂມງ ກະລຸນາຕິດຕາມ

10:02 4.11.2020

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລັດນິວຢອກ ນິວເຈີຊີ ແລະເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ ຈາກທັງສາມລັດລວມທັງໝົດ 36 ຄະແນນ ບວກເຂົ້າກັບຄະແນນທີ່ທ່ານມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເປັນ 73 ຄະແນນ ຊຶ່ງກາຍທ່ານທຣຳ 47 ຄະແນນແລ້ວ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຍັງອີກຫຼາຍລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວການຕັດສິນຜູ້ຊະນະ ອາດຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້.

09:47 4.11.2020

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນຂອງລັດແມຣີແລນ 10 ຄະແນນ ແລະຍັງຄົງເປັນລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕະຫຼອດມາ ລວມແລ້ວ ມີຢູ່ 27 ຄະແນນ ແຊງໜ້າທ່ານທຣຳ ໄປແລ້ວນຶງຄະແນນ. ອີງຕາມການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລັດຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຢ່າງໜຽວແໜ້ນ ເຊັ່ນລັດເທັກຊັສ ຫລຸຍເຊຍນາ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ ອາລາບາມາ ຈໍເຈຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ແລະເໜືອ ເທນເນັສຊີ້ ແລະເວີຈີເນຍຕາເວັນຕົກ.

08:51 4.11.2020
