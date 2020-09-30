ການເຈລະຈາ ສັນຕິພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ນະຄອນໂດຮາ

ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ພວມຕິດຕາມຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ເບິ່ງການເຈລະຈາໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ລະ ຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານທີ່ນະຄອນໂດຮາ. ຫຼາຍຄົນພວມລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງຢູ່ວ່າ ເສລີພາບທາງດ້ານການ ເມືອງ ແລະສິດທິຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນໄລຍະ 19 ປີຜ່ານມາ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງຫຼືບໍ່ ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ. Najiba Khalil ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບໂຄສົກ ຂອງຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການເມືອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ປະເທດກາຕ້າ ຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ຕະຫຼອດທັງການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ຫົວຂໍ້ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ນະຄອນໂດຮາ ກໍຄື ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ. ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບວີໂອເອ ໂຄສົກຂອງຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທີ່ປະເທດກາຕ້າ ທ່ານໂມຮຳໝັດ ນາອິມ ໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບທ່າທີຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີຄຸນຄ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດນຳເອົາຄຸນຄ່າຂອງສັງຄົມອື່ນແລະບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຕົວຢ່າງ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນແກ່ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆ. ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃນສິ່ງນີ້ເລີຍ. ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນອິສລາມ.”

ແຕ່ບຸກຄົນອື່ນໆກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຮອບສອງທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມານີ້ ພວກແມ່ຍິງໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຮັກສາຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າ ທາງສາສະໜາອິສລາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາໄວ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສິດແລະໂອກາດໃໝ່ຕ່າງໆເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ນາງຊາຣີຟາ ຊູຣະມາຕີິ ສະມາຊິກໃນຄະນະເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານຄົນໃດໄດ້ສູນເສຍຄຸນຄ່າດ້ານສາສະໜາອິສລາມ. ແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານທຸກຄົນ ຕ້ອງການເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນຂອງນາງ ວຽກງານຂອງລັດຖະບານແລະສັງຄົມແລະວຽກງານດ້ານການເມືອງ ອີງຕາມຫຼັກຄຸນ ຄ່າທາງດ້ານສາສະໜາອິສລາມແລະວັດທະນາທຳອັຟການິສຖານ.”

ທ່າທີຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ແມ່ນຍັງໜັກແໜ້ນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບການສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງຊາດໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານຊາລເມ ຄາລີຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນເດືອນນີ້.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນແກ່ທ່ານວ່າ ສິດທິມະນຸດ ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ ຍິງ ສິດທິຂອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍແລະຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຕະຫຼອດທັງສິດທິຂອງປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານທຸກຖ້ວນໜ້າ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນສຸດສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ.”

ເວລາພວກເຂົາກຳອຳນາດໃນເທື່ອແລ້ວ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີໂທລະພາບ ແລະຄວບຄຸມການຟັງວິທະຍຸຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ.

ລຸນຫລັງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານລົງຈາກອຳນາດ ໃນປີ 2001 ແລ້ວ ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນອັຟການິສຖານກໍຈະເລີນງອກງາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂທລະພາບຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງແລະວິທະຍຸ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍສະຖານີໄດ້ເປີດກິດຈະການ. ເວລານີ້ ມີພວກນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍໆຄົນເປັນຫ່ວງຢ້ານວ່າສິດເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ. ແຕ່ແນວ ໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານໂມຮຳໝັດ ນາອິມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິດເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຄວນອອກມາແລະເວົ້າສົບປະໝາດຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າຂອງປະເທດຊາດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຢູໂຣບ ຫຼືແຫ່ງໃດກໍຕາມ.”

ຄະນະກຳມະການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພນັກຂ່າວອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຄວນປ້ອງກັນສິດທິຕ່າງໆທີ່ປະເທດຊາດໄດ້ຮັບມາ ໃນການສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ. ທ່ານສິດີກູລາ ທໍຮີດີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຄະນະກຳມະການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພນັກຂ່າວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ລັດຖະບານມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະແລະສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເສລີ. ຖ້າມັນຫາກແຕະຕ້ອງສິດເສລີພາບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າມັນຈະມີການຖົກຖຽງທີ່ແຂງຂັນກັບພວກຄູ່ແຂ່ງໃນການເຈລະຈານີ້.”

ພົນລະເຮືອນເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກໃນສົງຄາມຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານ. ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກະປະມານວ່າ ໃນປີ 2019 ມີພົນລະເຣືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫຼືບໍ່ກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍທັງໆທີ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ ຕໍ່ຕະຫຼາດ ແລະຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນ. ທ່ານໂມຮຳໝັດ ນາອິມ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ໂດຮາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຕີຄວາມໝາຍຂອງແຕ່ລະຄົນ ແມ່ນຕາມຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໜີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ. ແນ່ນອນສົງຄາມແມ່ນມີການບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍຢູ່ທຸກໆບ່ອນໃນໂລກ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເປັນທີ່ສຸດບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍ. ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງກຳມາທິການ ຢູ່ໃນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ກຳມາທິການປ້ອງກັນການສູນເສຍທາງພົນລະເຮືອນ. ການສູນເສຍຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ

ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຈຳກັດທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຮອງໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານຟາວາດ ມີນາປາລ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແລະສົງ ຄາມຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານຮູ້ດີວ່າກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ເພີ້ມການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບແລະໃນທຸກໆມື້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຮັບການສູນເສຍ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຍັງມີຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງກໍຈິງ ແຕ່ພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານແມ່ນມີຄວາມເຫັນໄປໃນແງ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ. ທ່ານໂມຮຳໝັດ ນາອິມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າການເຈລະຈາຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ສະຫຼຸບ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍໃຈເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ສະຫຼຸບ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກັບອາເມຣິກັນ. ມັນອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາ ມັນອາດຈະມີບັນຫາ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາກໍມີຄວາມຫວັງ.”

ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຢູໂດຮາແມ່ນບໍ່ມີເສັ້ນຕາຍ ແລະຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້. ໃນເວລາ ການສູ້ລົບແມ່ນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ ໃນປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ.

Millions of Afghans are closely watching preliminary peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. Many are waiting to see whether the political freedoms and rights gained over the last 19 years will be protected in a future peace deal. VOA’s Najiba Khalil spoke to Mohammad Naim, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar via Skype about women’s rights, press freedom, as well as Taliban attacks and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

On key topic of the peace talks in Doha is the status of Afghan women’s rights.In an interview with VOA, the Taliban’s political office spokesperson in Qatar, Mohammad Naim, explained the group’s stance.

Mohammad Naim, Taliban Political Office Spokesperson in Qatar:

“I must say that we have our own country, our own nation, and our own values. We cannot bring the values of other societies and impose them on our society. For example, we cannot justify women's rights on the basis of the values that exist in the United States, in Europe, and in other countries. Our nation does not want this at all. Our nation is Muslim”.

Others say over the past two decades Afghanistan’s women have preserved their Islamic values while gaining new rights and opportunities.

Sharifa Zurmati, member of Afghan peace talks delegation:

“No Afghan woman has lost her Islamic values. Every Afghan woman wants to lead her daily life, government work and social, cultural, and political work based on Islamic and Afghan cultural values.”

Washington’s position on the issue remains firm, says U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who briefed American lawmakers this month.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US representative for Afghan Peace Talks:

“I want to assure you that, human rights, women’s rights, the rights of minorities and children and these all citizens of Afghanistan, particularly women is of a highest importance to the United States.”

When they were last in power, the Taliban banned television and tightly controlled most radio.

After their exit in 2001, Afghan media flourished as tens of television stations and hundreds of radio stations launched. Many journalists now worry speech rights could be in jeopardy.

Mohammad Naim, Taliban Political Office Spokesperson in Qatar:

“Freedom of expression does not mean that someone should come and insult the values of the nation. This is not acceptable in the United States, in Europe, or anywhere else.”

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee says the government should defend the gains the country has made toward establishing a free press.

Sidiqullah Tawhidi, Director, Afghan Journalists Safety Committee:

“The government prides itself on free reporting and free media. If it hurts these freedoms itself, I don’t think it would not have a strong argument with its rival in talks.”

Civilians have paid a terrible price in Afghanistan’s war. A United Nations report estimated in 2019 that more than 100,000 civilians had been killed or wounded.

The Taliban maintain they have tried to avoid the casualties, even though for years the group has carried out suicide bomb attacks in densely populated markets and cities.

Mohammad Naim, Taliban Political Office Spokesperson in Qatar:

“Everyone's interpretation is their own interpretation. The war here is not about civilian casualties. Of course, war has casualties everywhere in the world. We try very hard not to have civilian casualties. That is why we have formed a commission in our organization called the Civil Loss Prevention Commission. Civilian losses on our part are very limited.”

Deputy spokesperson of Afghanistan Defense Ministry, Fawad Minapal disagrees.

Fawad Minapal, Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan Defense Ministry:

“In fact, it was the Taliban who increased the rate of violence and war in Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan know that the Taliban have stepped up their terrorist attacks, from suicide attacks to bombings, and everyday sacrificing the Afghan people.”

Despite many differences, the Taliban are optimistic about a peace deal.

Mohammad Naim, Taliban Political Office Spokesperson in Qatar:

“We hope that the negotiations will reach a conclusion. We are not disappointed. We hope to reach a conclusion as we reached an agreement with the Americans. It may take time, there may be problems, but we are hopeful.”

The peace talks in Doha have no end date and it remains unclear if they will come to a resolution. In the meantime, the fighting continues in Afghanistan.