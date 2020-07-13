ອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຜິດພາດ ຂອງມະນຸດ ເປັນເຫດໃຫ້ ເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານຢູເຄຣນ ຕົກ

ອີຣ່ານກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ຄວາມຜິດພາກຂອງມະນຸດ” ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການຍິງເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານຂອງຢູເຄຣນຕົກ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ໂດຍສານແລະຈຸບິນທັງໝົດ 176 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອົງການ ການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວໃນແລງວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວເກີດມາຈາກຄວາມຜິດພາດຂອງມະນຸດ ໃນການປະຕິບັດຕາມຂັ້ນຕອນ” ການປັບເຣດ້າ.

ອີຣ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການປັບທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ພາໃຫ້ເກີດ “ຄວາມຜິດພາດ​107 ອົງສາ” ຢູ່ໃນລະບົບ.

ການຍິງເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານຂອງຢູເຄຣນຕົກ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະບົບເຣດ້າປ້ອງກັນຂອງ ພວມຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕຽມພ້ອມໃນລະດັບສູງ ຫຼັງຈາກນາຍພົນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງອີຣ່ານຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອີຣັກ.

Iran claims “human error” was responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this year that killed all 176 people on board.

The Iranian Civil Aviation authority said late Saturday, “A failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure” for aligning the radar.

The misalignment caused a “107-degree error” in the system, Iran said.

The downing of the aircraft happened while Iran’s defense system was on high alert after one of the country’s top generals was killed in a U.S. missile attack in Iraq.