ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ນະຄອນໂຕກຽວ ອອກຄຳເຕືອນ ຕໍ່ການກັບຄືນ ມາລະບາດໃໝ່ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ທ່ານນາງຢູຣິໂກະ ໂກອີເກະ (Yuriko Koike) ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນ ໃນການຄືນມາລະບາດອີກຮອບໃໝ່ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ການເຕືອນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີລາຍງານຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ 34 ກໍລະນີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳນວນສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບນຶ່ງເດືອນ ແລະມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຫຼັງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ປະກາດຍົກເລີກພາວະສຸກເສີນ.

ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດກໍລະນີ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງໂກອີເກະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຍັງບໍ່ທັນພ້ອມເທື່ອທີ່ຈະປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂຕກຽວຄືນໃໝ່ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ຍັງສູງຢູ່ ບໍ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 50 ກໍລະນີຕໍ່ມື້ ທ່ານນາງຈະສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆອັດກິດຈະການລົງ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວກ່າວວ່າ ການເປີດຄືນພາກສ່ວນການບັນເທີງໃນຍາມຄ່ຳຄືນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເຊັ່ນບາຄາຣາໂອເກະ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການແພດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈະມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າລັດຖະບານແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ເປີດຄືນໄວເກີນໄປ.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has issued a warning in the city for a possible resurgence of the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s warning comes after 34 new cases were reported, the highest total in a month, and coming just days after the city lifted its state of emergency.

Only a handful of new cases were reported at the end of May.

Koike said she is not ready yet to reimpose an official citywide alert but said if the number rises to at least 50 new cases a day, she will again order businesses to shut down.

The governor said she suspects the return of Japanese nightlife, such as karaoke bars, has brought on the new infections.

Health experts around the world have been warning of a spike in new cases if governments and businesses reopen too soon.